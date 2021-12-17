SocialMediaTrends: How Nigerians celebrated Buhari’s birthday & reacted to Olunloyo vs Hundeyin clash

Nigerians on Friday flooded the social media space with birthday wishes for President Muhammadu Buhari (retd.) who turned 79 today.

The President marked his birthday in Istanbul, Turkey where he is to participate in the Turkey-Africa Partnership Summit.

Many have congratulated the President on the good work he is doing for the country, wishing him health and strength in the years ahead to give his best to the nation.

Others didn’t fail to express displeasure with the way the President has handled the country so far.

Kemi Olunloyo & David Hundeyin

Social media users have weighed in on a clash between Nigerian Investigative journalist, David Hundeyin and self-acclaimed Doctor and Journalist, Kemi Olunloyo over the latter’s claims of professionalism in her respective career fields.

David had in an Investigative article titled “How to Spoof an Entire Career: The Curious Story of Kemi Olunloyo” established that claims Kemi was a US trained Medical Doctor with a 30-year work history was false.

He argued that she “does not infact possess any medical qualification, other than a Bsc. in Pharmacy from the Philadelphia College of Pharmacy and Science”, hence could not be called a doctor.

Hundeyin also faulted among other things, Kemi’s claim that she once served as a judge, and co-hosted the Grammy Awards as captured in the byline of her 2012 publication for the Nigerian Tribune.

He further asserted that Madam Olunloyo became a loud anti-gun violence advocate as was stated in her social media profile, only as a means of strengthening her asylum bid in Canada, after allegedly jumping bail from the United States.

Hundeyin held that her reputation as a PR Special and CNN profile as Journalist were all exaggerated claims and therefore false.

But in a series of social media posts, Kemi has called on “intelligent Nigerians” to ignore Hundeyin’s Investigative work, stating that she had proof to substantiate her claims.

She wrote in part: “Any intelligent person should ignore David Hundeyin’s, How to Spoof an Entire Career” trying to say I have a fake career. Bad research for gullible followers. Everything googled. A 31-year-old trying to figure everywhere I worked is pure obsession”.

The development comes days after Kemi recieved backlash from Nigerians for a “reckless” comment she had made on the death of a 12-year-old student of Dowen College, Lagos, Sylvester Oromoni.

Nigerians have attributed her deliberate attempts to debunk Hundeyin’s claims as “Karma coming early”.

