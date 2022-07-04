SocialMediaTrends: How Nigerians reacted to Buba Galadima’s comments on Peter Obi & Kwankwaso

An ex-APC chieftain, Buba Galadima, who is now a member of the New Nigerian People’s Party (NNPP) has made some scathing claims that has caused the social media bubbling.

Galadima made the claims relating to Labour party’s Presidential candidate, Peter Obi and NNPP’s presidential flag bearer, Rabiu Kwankwaso on Monday while speaking on Arise TV.

“The arithmetic is against Peter Obi, it’s only Kwankwanso that can deliver the mission to New Nigeria.

“It’s God’s time for Kwankwaso to be president. We spoke about primordial sentiments,” Galadima replied the reporter when asked why Kwankwaso can’t be Peter Obi’s running mate.

Galadima made a few other statements, considered divisive, which are also causing an uproar on social media.

Read Also: SocialMediaTrends: Nigerians react as scores of kidnapped children rescued from church basement in Ondo

See how Nigerians are reacting:

I listened to Alh. Buba Galadima on Arise TV. Rufai asked him a very delicate question on Southeast and in his tribal superiority piety, he goofed maximally. I am so ashamed of the northern elites. The north has done more division and harm to this country than anything else. — Saidu Imran 🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬 (@Saidu_im) July 4, 2022

So ISIS, Boko Haram, Ansaru, bandits, killer herdsmen and Islamic extremism in Northern Nigeria did not taint Buhari, Atiku, and Kwankwaso, it's only Peter Obi that's tainted by IPOB according to Buba Galadima. Honestly we should retire these old men from politics. They are — Shehu Gazali Sadiq (@Shehusky) July 4, 2022

Buba Galadima & Reno's interview on Arise TV this morning is yet another proof that Nigerian politicians live in an alternate reality completely devoid of truth or humanity. All thanks to Rufai Oseni of Arise TV for always asking the tough questions and sticking to the facts. — Kingsley 🖋 (@Kingsleymaximo) July 4, 2022

Im so happy with the way this interview with Buba Galadima went on Arise tv, it exposed the fact that Kwankwaso needs Peter Obi, more than Peter Obi needs him. The North must stop its arrogance and superiority complex against the south. The SE has every right to be president. — Tobechi eze (@adaenyser) July 4, 2022

Kwankwaso and Buba Galadima BOTH spent 30 mins each on Channels TV & Arise TV stating reasons why Peter Obi won’t win. Why are they losing sleep over PO ? PDP,APC,NNPP & even Sowore are all talking about Peter Obi ?

Why are they all obsessed about someone they claim won’t win ? — Samuel Ibeh (@ibehsamuel) July 4, 2022

I've never seen a tribalist like Buba Galadima. Man been yanning rubbish since morning on Arise TV. Kwankwaso is the only qualified person to build a new Nigeria. He even accused Peter Obi of being a tribalist, when it's obvious he's the bigot here.#PeterObiVPtalks — Ikeora ✊🏾 #PeterObi 🇳🇬 (@coming2chudy) July 4, 2022

Rufai Oseni did as I expected. He refused to remove his hands from the necks of Reno Omokiri and Buba Galadima. Rufai please continue to press the throttle. Keep accelerating. — DISTINGUISHED Everest (@novieverest) July 4, 2022

Listening to Buba Galadima on Arise TV and you can't help but wonder how intoxicated these Northern elders are on power. Imagine saying that they wanted to use the SE to sideline GEJ. Just shows you that these guys have turned Nigeria into a personal chessboard game. — Sir David Onyemaizu🦍 (@SirDavidBent) July 4, 2022

Alh. Buba Galadima , on #AriseTV this morning goofed maximally on his tribal superiority while answering #Rufai's questions. The same #Galadima that sold Buhari candidacy in 2015. Now he is talking abt New Nigeria. Fear Nigeria career politicians.#NNPP #OBIdients #SouthEast pic.twitter.com/E2xplFZYZ2 — Obolo Igbayemi (@obolo_igbayemi) July 4, 2022

All these insults from Useless NNPP folks on the southeast wouldn’t have been happening if you guys had listened to us and stopped romancing with the Buhari pro max called kwankwaso. Today his ally, Buba galadima has gone to TV to say that no southeast candidate can be — ONYEDIKACHUKWU ANAMBRA (@OnyedikaAnambra) July 4, 2022

…By Hamzat Rasheed

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now