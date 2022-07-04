Connect with us

SocialMediaTrends: How Nigerians reacted to Buba Galadima's comments on Peter Obi & Kwankwaso

2 hours ago

An ex-APC chieftain, Buba Galadima, who is now a member of the New Nigerian People’s Party (NNPP) has made some scathing claims that has caused the social media bubbling.

Galadima made the claims relating to Labour party’s Presidential candidate, Peter Obi and NNPP’s presidential flag bearer, Rabiu Kwankwaso on Monday while speaking on Arise TV.

“The arithmetic is against Peter Obi, it’s only Kwankwanso that can deliver the mission to New Nigeria.

“It’s God’s time for Kwankwaso to be president. We spoke about primordial sentiments,” Galadima replied the reporter when asked why Kwankwaso can’t be Peter Obi’s running mate.

Galadima made a few other statements, considered divisive, which are also causing an uproar on social media.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

…By Hamzat Rasheed

Opinions

