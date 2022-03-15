SocialMediaTrends: How Nigerians reacted to Buhari aide’s comments on power grid collapse

Twitter users on Tuesday dragged Media Aide to President Muhammadu Buhari, Bashir Ahmad to the trends table over his tweet in reaction to widespread outbursts over the incessant nationwide power blackout.

In his tweet, Mr Bashir said Nigeria’s power sector had improved under the Buhari-led administration, adding that the country suffered more power grid collapse during the administration of late Umaru Musa Yar’Adua and Goodluck Jonathan.

“When we are ready to have this conversation, we’ll know that power sector has improved under this administration. Grid collapse is usually caused by weak transmission system (inherited). Intensive work being done to fix that is obvious. We had 4 collapse in 2020, we recorded 42 in 2010,” Bashir’s tweet read.

The National grid on Monday, experienced its second collapse in 2022 leading to general power outage amid biting effects of fuel scarcity that has plagued the country in recent weeks.

Find some reactions from Twitter users below:

