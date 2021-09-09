SocialMediaTrends: How Nigerians reacted to Buhari’s visit to Imo

The Social media space on Thursday was abuzz with reactions to President Muhammadu Buhari’s visit to Imo state where he commissioned projects carried out by the Hope Uzodinma administration.

The President visited the South-Eastern state amid tight security, dressed in Igbo attire.

On his arrival, residents of the state observed a sit-at-home order, declared by the proscribed Igbo separatist group, Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), grounding all social and economic activities in the state.

The sit-at-home order, Ripples Nigeria gathered, recorded total compliance in major spots in Owerri, the capital city where the president was recieved.

At the event, the president noted that he was highly impressed with the Imo State Governor, Uzodinma and his strides in the area of infrastructure within the state even in the face of unforseen circumstances.

He assured Imo residents that his government will keep encouraging the state within the provisions of the constitution.

“I am very impressed with what he [Hope Uzodinma] has done because I have gone through the same problem at the center. Infrastructure is what will enable the people to mind their businesses. If there are no roads, if there are no security, what can people do? Absolutely nothing,” the President said.

But the cold response from Imo residents to Buhari’s visit is one that has since sparked reactions from social media users.

Also, the president’s claim that provision of infrastructural amenities would enable citizens mind their businesses has come across as offensive to some Nigerians.

Reacting to the sit-at-home order, however, the Co-convener of the #BringBackOurGirls advocacy group, Aisha Yesufu, noted on Twitter that the action appeared to have been strategically deployed and had proven effective in hitting the President “real hard”.

“Sit-at-home order is an effective weapon that can be deployed strategically and today it was!” Yesufu tweeted.

