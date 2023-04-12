SocialMediaTrends: How Nigerians reacted to Dino vs Wike brawl & Obi’s detention in UK

Dino Melaye, a governorship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kogi State, traded words with Nyesom Wike, the governor of Rivers State, and it got Nigerians talking on social media.

The outgoing Rivers Governor allegedly rubbished Senator Melaye’s governorship ambition, saying the PDP chieftain did not have what it takes to contest for the Kogi state’s governorship.

The former Senator in his response alleged that Wike requested him to make sure that Atiku Abubakar chose him as his running mate during the presidential election.

He added that Wike called him about 19 times in two hours, appealing to him to convince Atiku to announce him as the vice presidential candidate.

The war of words between the PDP bigwigs got people talking.

Many chided Wike stating that Dino was no Iyorchia Ayu, former PDP chairman, that can be bullied around.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

Mr. Peter Obi left @OfficialPDPNig

Because of @GovWike. As the truths keep coming out, every saboteur now regretting loosing Obi.

Dino Malaye ready to Open Wike yansh while we are waiting to reclaim our stolen mandate.

Faced ID pic.twitter.com/Z6EstmL9ea — Sen. Yusuf Datti Baba Ahmed (Youths) (@YDBabaAhmed) April 12, 2023

Wike and Dino so far pic.twitter.com/hCCKNIiiog — Arc Uche Rochas (@U_Rochas) April 12, 2023

Right now, if I’m Yahaya Bellow, I will do anything to make Wike my friend. Wike will single-handedly destroy Dino for him. pic.twitter.com/tFGCP11mWo — Oguntoye Opeyemi (@Equityoyo) April 12, 2023

Governor Wike and Senator Dino Melaye, please give peace a chance in your hearts and let love lead. We need peace in Nigeria 🇳🇬☺️ — Ogbeni Dipo (@OgbeniDipo) April 12, 2023

Dino melaye talk say wike call am 19 times in 2hours……

Abeg when wike turn palmay agent? 😂😂😂 — Mr West 🔌 (@Jonnywesttt) April 12, 2023

Wike – 1

Dino – 1 Let's see who blinks pic.twitter.com/tjxzNz3b9L — 🦅 ℙ𝕒𝕤𝕥𝕠𝕣 𝕆𝕜𝕖𝕫𝕚𝕖 𝕁 𝔸𝕥𝕒ñ𝕚 🦅 (@StFreakingKezy) April 11, 2023

If you drink, don’t talk-Dino Melaye tells Nyesome Wike.

The outgoing River State governor had earlier said senator Melaye @_dinomelaye is not qualified to be Kogi State Governor. pic.twitter.com/jKHveQZxME — President Eniola Daniel (@UnlimitedEniola) April 12, 2023

Dino is too hard on Wike, lol. Wike no matter what is still the best performing governor in the 2015-2023 era despite all his nonsense talks and jumping all over the place. — Comrade Deji Adeyanju (@adeyanjudeji) April 11, 2023

“Those who live in a glass house don’t throw stones; If they do, they create a storm against control; what next after the storm?”

Channels TV tonight at 7Pm for the bout between Manny Pacquiao (Wike) V Floyd Mayweather (Dino). Pikin wen say him mama no go sleep, him too no go… — D. H Bwala (@BwalaDaniel) April 12, 2023

Dino Melaye say wike call am 19 times in 2 hours😂 Even God na 3 times he call Samuel pic.twitter.com/xL3gkpVYFS — MBAH (@Mbahdeyforyou) April 12, 2023

Wike decided to go against Dino. Two absolute jesters. But I’ll put all my life savings on Dino. He will rubbish Wike. — Máfejópami (@VillageParrot) April 12, 2023

What Wike said about Dino today is wrong, imagine wike insulting Dino when he's not even better. What he did today will only make dino stronger, get more sympathy and become more popular in Kogi. — Emma ik Umeh (Tcee )🇳🇬 (@emmaikumeh) April 11, 2023

Dino and Wike in the coming weeks pic.twitter.com/wBmmeVTVHg — ʏօʊʀ dαddy'ѕ мαιɴ cнιc🕊𝐏𝐑𝐎𝐔𝐃 𝐀𝐑𝐍𝐀 (@_mrsmalaprop) April 12, 2023

Peter Obi in detention

Nigerians also took to social media to respond to the news that Peter Obi was stopped and subjected to harassment by immigration officials at Heathrow Airport in the United Kingdom.

The development was confirmed by the Labour Party’s campaign office on Wednesday.

According to sources privy to the matter, immigration officials were also taken aback at the reaction of the people.

Recall that earlier this week, the Nigerian government accused Obi and his running mate Datti Baba-Ahmed of treason for allegedly inciting violence in response to the results of the presidential election held on February 25.

This made many conclude that some All Progressives Congress (APC) members might be minded in the saga.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

Dear Obidiots, You cancelled Olumelu, Otedola, Dangote, Toyin Abraham, etc, and now UK is canceling Peter Obi? What are you waiting for? Can you cancel them all together & let obidients in the UK park their loads & move to Biafra? It seems like agbados are in control of the UK! pic.twitter.com/Ev9FrByO7Q — Adamu Garba II (@adamugarba) April 12, 2023

There is something suspicious about @peterobi’s UK “Immigration Story,” because I don’t see how a modern biometric passport with his fingerprints and biometric identity could lead to his being seen as an “impersonator” or a clone, more curious is why he’s sending third parties… — Omoyele Sowore (@YeleSowore) April 12, 2023

Someone is impersonating PETER OBI in the uk, The goal is to set him up, so what happened to ekweremmadu can happen to him.

Peter OBI is too big for them in Nigeria so they are trying to use the international community… This person is committing intelligent crimes in UK… — Blossom Martins (@blossommartins) April 12, 2023

The UK should kindly tell us what they know about the numerous Peter Obis roaming around. His detention got me really disturbed. Was it the authentic Obi or the criminal Obi that contested and came 3rd in the February presidential election? I hope it wasn’t the criminal one oo! — Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) April 12, 2023

Peter Obi UK Immigration issue – You have accused BAT Labour Party leadership issue – You have accused BAT If BAT is this powerful, we are lucky to have him as our president — Shuaib Babatunde (@chooaeb) April 12, 2023

Many law years of working with or opposing has made me respect ethics of British law enforcement. Do not extend our politics to foreign lands where rule of law works. My advice to political elite who face criminal investigation like @PeterObi in the UK is to cooperate. Don't run! — Adewole Adebayo ESQ (@Pres_Adebayo) April 12, 2023

The fact that Peter Obi is going through all these confirms that God is indeed working things out for him. APC are doing all they can to muzzle Peter Obi but their plans failed already. Peter Obi has lived in the UK for over 20years, but APC has terrorised him so much in 2023,… pic.twitter.com/vkoqDKdd45 — Darey (@dreyinker) April 12, 2023

They never expected Peter Obi to enter the UK so soon. They likely intended for the impersonator to commit crimes using Peter Obi's name, which would lead to his detention in the UK until May 29th. But Allah is not a man. — Kowa Ishaku Yahaya IV (@Yahaya_IV) April 12, 2023

UK customs and border patrol raised an alert that Peter Obi's identity was duplicated & someone might be duplicating him, upon his landing at Heathrow Airport last weekend. That's apart from reasonable proof that his and his family's phones are being bugged. 🙆‍♀️💔 pic.twitter.com/Eo6beD8TSD — Spotlight on #PeterObi #Obidatti023 (@Spotlight_Abby) April 11, 2023

…By Hamsat Rashid

