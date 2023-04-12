Connect with us

SocialMediaTrends: How Nigerians reacted to Dino vs Wike brawl & Obi’s detention in UK

Dino Melaye, a governorship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kogi State, traded words with Nyesom Wike, the governor of Rivers State, and it got Nigerians talking on social media.

The outgoing Rivers Governor allegedly rubbished Senator Melaye’s governorship ambition, saying the PDP chieftain did not have what it takes to contest for the Kogi state’s governorship.

The former Senator in his response alleged that Wike requested him to make sure that Atiku Abubakar chose him as his running mate during the presidential election.

He added that Wike called him about 19 times in two hours, appealing to him to convince Atiku to announce him as the vice presidential candidate.

The war of words between the PDP bigwigs got people talking.

Many chided Wike stating that Dino was no Iyorchia Ayu, former PDP chairman, that can be bullied around.

Peter Obi in detention

Nigerians also took to social media to respond to the news that Peter Obi was stopped and subjected to harassment by immigration officials at Heathrow Airport in the United Kingdom.

The development was confirmed by the Labour Party’s campaign office on Wednesday.

According to sources privy to the matter, immigration officials were also taken aback at the reaction of the people.

Recall that earlier this week, the Nigerian government accused Obi and his running mate Datti Baba-Ahmed of treason for allegedly inciting violence in response to the results of the presidential election held on February 25.

This made many conclude that some All Progressives Congress (APC) members might be minded in the saga.

…By Hamsat Rashid

