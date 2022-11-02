SocialMediaTrends: How Nigerians reacted to Flutterwave founder’s presentation of Tinubu’s tech policy

The Nigerian community on Twitter had much to say after Flutterwave’s founder Iyinoluwa Aboyeji made a case for the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Aboyeji spoke on the vision of the APC candidate for the tech sector at his town hall meeting with key players in the organized private sector (OPS).

Bigwigs in the tech industry including president of the Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote; Chairman of the UBA Group, Tony Elumelu; chairman of Zenith Bank, Jim Ovia; a former chief executive of Access Bank, Aigboje Aig-Imokhuede; and the chief executive officer of Access Bank, Herbert Wigwe were all in attendance.

Many were shocked to see lyin making a case for Tinubu’s tech policy at the summit, especially since he criticized the APC in 2021.

But, why was Iyin presenting BAT’s tech policy? I don’t understand. No be candidate suppose present him own policy? — Jamal (@JajaPhD) November 1, 2022

No, Iyin this isn't youuuuu. Kal-El nooooo… (But it was in fact, him. It was always him.) pic.twitter.com/zwamMP8wcO — David Hundeyin (@DavidHundeyin) November 1, 2022

Iyin has already told you people that your "noise" doesn't matter. He's the productive one. He's the one who is putting your country on the map. He has no time for your "naive idealisms". He's the Nigerian "Tony Stark". Tech-bro politics 101: He's a builder, you're a moaner. — Olorogun (@Okkevwe) November 1, 2022

It’s quite Amusing how BAT went for an interactive program with industry execs and then sat All through to cheer people present his policies for him So if BAT wins and reneges on the document,is it Iyin that we are going to hold to account? Tired of proxy government.Reject him — DEMAGOGUE PhD.💘senior advocat (@von_Bismack) November 2, 2022

Na Tinubu wan be president but na Iyin dey present the “Tech blueprint”. If God nor punish una for this country, nothing else go punish una — FS Yusuf (@FS_Yusuf_) November 1, 2022

Iyin supported GMB. He's supporting BAT. If you think any of the people who picked a side in 2015 is neutral today, you are politically naive. Nobody who who was angry when $1 – N206 will be neutral when $1 hits N800. Stay woke — IKECHUKWU (@iykimo) November 1, 2022

Iyin must be having a hell of a time on his burners right now. Writing down the names of everyone slandering him so that when he builds Silicon Valley, he will not let them in. 🤣 — Ólòyé.eth (@Ol0ye) November 1, 2022

If Iyin for example becomes the minister of ICT, would his presence in office not help Nigeria better than he staying on social media all day criticizing govt — Olukayode bakre (@kayodebakre8) November 2, 2022

Asiwaju’s choice of Iyin for the presentation of his IT policy is a political masterstroke of the highest order! The amount of confidence in the BATKSM ticket that would have reposed in KEY PLAYERS in the sector is unquantifiable. We are dealing with a political genius!😫😫 pic.twitter.com/kGp5GK8bWm — Wale Adedayo🌍🔰 (@Mario9jaa) November 2, 2022

…By Hamzat Rasheed

