SocialMediaTrends: How Nigerians reacted to JJC Skillz and Funke Akindele’s marriage crash

Twitter has been buzzing since mid-day Thursday over the shocking revelation of popular Nigerian rapper and filmmaker, Abdul Bello, also known as JJC Skillz.

JJC Skillz on Instagram posted that his marriage with Nollywood star actress, Funke Akindele, had crashed.

The revelation has shocked many Nigerians as Funke had earlier celebrated JJC Skillz on Father’s Day to allay any rumour that they had split up.

The marriage which in December 2018, was blessed with a set of kids birthed in the United States has been a seesawing for over two years according to JJC Skillz.

He wrote, “Dear Friends and family, I need to let you know that Funke and I have separated. While it lasted, we shared a lot of things together and have created two beautiful children.

“The last two years have been extremely difficult for us. I know I have tried my best to fix things but I believe it is beyond repair now. months ago and at Funke’s insistence, I moved out of the house and apart from AMVCA have not been able to get Funke to sit down in an amicable manner to discuss the future of our relationship.”

The separation has shocked many Nigerians who saw the union of the ex-love birds as role model come to a halt.

Read Also: SocialMediaTrends: Nigerians react as Fayose shuns Atiku, says it’s south’s turn to produce President

See how Nigerians are reacting:

Person say Jennifer’s Diary last pass Funke Akindele marriage 😭😭 — 𝐌𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐤 ✨ (@_Just_Malik) June 30, 2022

If the only thing you can get from Funke Akindele and JJC’s separation is that a woman who’s is hardworking cannot have a stable marriage, I put it to you that you are dumb. Such a stupid logic. Ngozi Okonjo Iweala must be a lazy woman then. — Toyosi Godwin (@ToyosiGodwin) June 30, 2022

Dear young believer, Funke Akindele will trend today,You will find many hot takes and you will be told why marriages can't work. Its all a lie.

Guard your heart! There are many beautiful marriages. Kind regards,

Jay — Efeoghene (@EyeyehJaphet) June 30, 2022

Funke Akindele marriage has crashed. Marriage is not for 2 males.

As a woman if you hustle too much, you become a male in spirit, body and soul. — Omo Kiikan 💙💐 (@OmoKiikan) June 30, 2022

I am heartbroken by d news of Funke Akindele's separation from her husband, JJC Skillz. Divorces are always hard to swallow especially 4rm people you silently admire. While it lasted, I particularly enjoyed their support for one another and their business zeal. I wish dem d best. — Ibr$him Ili$su K$zeem (@peng_writer) June 30, 2022

Whatever happens to Funke marriage and other celebrity marriages that always seems to crash is not my concern. I just know I will marry, I will be happy in it and we will stay married until Jesus calls — Bryan (@iambekong) June 30, 2022

Your parents have been married for 30 years+, you’ve never seen them fight dirty, your uncles & wives same, your pastor same,no commendation from you o. But because Funke Akindele has separated from her husband, marriage is not for you? Esther just do your Olosho work in peace. — DR.PENKING™ 🇦🇺🇳🇬 #PeterObi (@drpenking) June 30, 2022

We don't live in their house, but it 'HAS' to be Funke's fault because she's a successful woman. What a lazy narrative.

Please ladies don't get too successful o. — Toolz O.D (@ToolzO) June 30, 2022

If Funke’s marriage crashed because she’s richer than her husband, then whose fault is it that her husband isn’t rich?? Is it my fault? She should stop dating broke men. After all, men are coached 24/7 to avoid broke women. Nonsense. — Field Marshal ⚡️ (@General_Oluchi) June 30, 2022

…By Hamzat Rasheed

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now