SocialMediaTrends: How Nigerians reacted to JJC Skillz and Funke Akindele’s marriage crash

1 hour ago

Twitter has been buzzing since mid-day Thursday over the shocking revelation of popular Nigerian rapper and filmmaker, Abdul Bello, also known as JJC Skillz.

JJC Skillz on Instagram posted that his marriage with Nollywood star actress, Funke Akindele, had crashed.

The revelation has shocked many Nigerians as Funke had earlier celebrated JJC Skillz on Father’s Day to allay any rumour that they had split up.

The marriage which in December 2018, was blessed with a set of kids birthed in the United States has been a seesawing for over two years according to JJC Skillz.

He wrote, “Dear Friends and family, I need to let you know that Funke and I have separated. While it lasted, we shared a lot of things together and have created two beautiful children.

“The last two years have been extremely difficult for us. I know I have tried my best to fix things but I believe it is beyond repair now. months ago and at Funke’s insistence, I moved out of the house and apart from AMVCA have not been able to get Funke to sit down in an amicable manner to discuss the future of our relationship.”

The separation has shocked many Nigerians who saw the union of the ex-love birds as role model come to a halt.

Read Also: SocialMediaTrends: Nigerians react as Fayose shuns Atiku, says it’s south’s turn to produce President

See how Nigerians are reacting:

…By Hamzat Rasheed

