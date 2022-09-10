SocialMediaTrends: How Nigerians reacted to Makinde’s refusal to chair PDP Govs forum

Governor of Oyo state, Seyi Makinde has been trending over his refusal to accept the chairmanship position of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors Forum.

Ripples Nigeria earlier reported that the current governor of Sokoto state, Aminu Tambuwal tendered his resignation Thursday as the Chairman of the Forum.

News making the rounds from yesterday was that the Oyo state Governor had accepted the chairmanship mandate of the PDP’s Governor forum.

But Makinde debunked the news at a road commissioning outing in Abia State on Saturday, with many seeing the decision as further fueling the crisis ravaging the party.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

Will Atiku ignore Seyi Makinde too? pic.twitter.com/CH2WHhx8BO — TallJohn🌍 (@JohnFanimokun) September 10, 2022

Governor Seyi Makinde has rejected the position as Chairman of PDP Governors Forum. He stated that the PDP cannot restructure Nigeria if it cannot restructure itself. — Chris (@Topboychriss) September 10, 2022

Seyi Makinde, has said that he would not accept the chairmanship of the PDP Governors Forum because he is fighting for issues that are fundamental to the peace and unity of Nigeria. Said: "the PDP can’t restructure Nigeria if it is not ready to restructure itself." pic.twitter.com/PC7gdNJBwq — Imran Muhammad (@Imranmuhdz) September 10, 2022

Seyi Makinde was first given DG, he rejected, then next is Chairman of PDP governor's forum, he rejected, this is not a personal call, it goes beyond personality, this is a cry of a region No, things can't keep going d same way, party must get it right first, b4 d nation @ whole — Bishop of the Diocese of Oyo State (@hon_ags) September 10, 2022

Seyi Makinde did the right thing rejecting the position as Chairman of PDP Governors Forum, stating that the PDP can't restructure Nigeria; That's a governor who's thinking clearly. Other politicians should learn from him, they're all fighting for power but have n¤ credibil!ty. — Daniel Regha (@DanielRegha) September 10, 2022

Seyi Makinde picked Nigeria’s interest before party, that’s commendable and I’ll like to say he’s a decent man. Atiku doesn’t seem to be a unifier some persons are portraying him to be, good gesture by GSM for rejecting the offer to be PDP Governors’ forum Chairman. — OTUNBA 🇨🇦 (@ManLikeIcey) September 10, 2022

If PDP are tired of Seyi Makinde, they should lend him to us. We love him and will treat him well. They have moved from attacking Wike to attacking Seyi, our beautiful and hardworking governor. God abeg. — DISTINGUISHED Everest (@novieverest) September 3, 2022

So, it's like River state is now out extended family house, every River state citizens are now my family since governor Seyi makinde and governor Wike are best padis. Who's hosting me in River state? — Neolock holmes (@neotastic) September 10, 2022

#Super5 governors are really giving #Mikano boys Walhalla,

Seyi Makinde rejection of Governor forum is choking them seriously — udoka™ ❁ (@UdokaKristian) September 10, 2022

…By Hamzat Rasheed

