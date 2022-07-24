SocialMediaTrends: How Nigerians reacted to manhandling of captives by terrorists

Nigerians on social media have expressed displeasure with content of a fresh video released by terrorists on Sunday morning.

The gory video showed how the terrorists were mercilessly beating their captives.

Local sources said that the captives were the abducted passengers on an attacked Kaduna-bound train from Abuja on March 28.

The video further irked Nigerians as one of the terrorists who spoke on behalf of the group, said that they are not intending to keep their victims beyond one week but for the refusal of the government to meet their demands.

Read Also: SocialMediaTrends: What Nigerians are saying after UN demands release, compensation of Nnamdi Kanu

See how Nigerians are reacting:

The remaining 43 passengers abducted from Abuja-Kaduna train, on March 28. They are now 118 days in captivity. Here, you see they are being flogged mercilessly by the terrorists. No one should have to go through this amounts of torture. NO ONE! This is Buhari & APC’s Legacy.💔 pic.twitter.com/NA34wigj8p — NEFERTITI (@firstladyship) July 24, 2022

The remaining Abuja-Kaduna passengers being beaten by ISWAP terrorists and kidnappers. pic.twitter.com/4kebHMcZmx — Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) July 24, 2022

When terrorists post video clips of the torture of their victims,they are waging a psychological war to bring attention to their demands.We don’t have a thick forest in the North West to warrant four months of this ordeal.Time is of essence for the Government to act now. — Senator Shehu Sani (@ShehuSani) July 24, 2022

The terrorists gave Nigerian govt 30 days or they will execute the aid workers that were abducted. Buhari's did nothing. Saifurah Ahmed was executed. When we marched we were mocked.

Another 30 days later they executed Hauwa Liman whose voice you hear.

pic.twitter.com/T45Er98QcK — Aisha Yesufu (@AishaYesufu) July 24, 2022

But you mean that the Buhari administration that was able to locate and arrest Nnamdi Kanu 5000 kilometres away in Kenya, are not able to locate the hideout of those terrorists seen beating Abuja—Kaduna train abductees and threatening to abduct Buhari and El-Rufai?#TableShaker — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) July 24, 2022

The sadistic treatment meted out to these innocent citizens inside of @MBuhari ‘s Nigeria by terrorists who attacked Kaduna bound train is heartbreaking. In saner climes, this video ought to change the course of history! #WeCantContinueLikeThis pic.twitter.com/J2qyPU6vj5 — Omoyele Sowore (@YeleSowore) July 24, 2022

Thoughts and prayers for the kidnapped victims of the Abuja-Kaduna train who are still in captivity. May God make things easy for them. I urge the federal government to hasten their release from these terrorists. — Dr Dípò Awójídé (@OgbeniDipo) July 24, 2022

Just how? How did we get here as a country? You may never know the pain of being a victim of Nigeria's insecurity till it happens to you or someone close to you, I pray with all sincerity that "May Nigeria never happen to us!" 😔, just days left to get your PVC! Go and get it! — Ene🇳🇬 (@ene_ogaba) July 24, 2022

The #SaveAK9TrainPassengers video is so devastating. I don't even want to imagine how traumatised the respective families would feel, after watching that video. May Nigeria not happen to us or our families. — ABU™ Campus Connect (@ABU_Campus) July 24, 2022

…By Hamzat Rasheed

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now