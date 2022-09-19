News
SocialMediaTrends: How Nigerians reacted to NANS’ protest at Lagos airport
Nigerians have taken to social media to react to the decision of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) to block roads leading to the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos.
Ripples Nigeria understands that the action is in continuation of their protest to press down their demands for the government to resolve the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) strike which has dragged on for several months.
It was however learnt that the students were prevented from accessing the Airport terminal.
The mass action has made some of the air travelers who had flights to catch board motorcycles at very exorbitant rates, among other hardships caused.
See how Nigerians are reacting:
#Airport Happening Now Lagos Airport Live pic.twitter.com/EBeZdFVdRa
— Alexander😊🦍 (@Prince_Xanda) September 19, 2022
#AsuuStrikeUpdate : Just In – Nigerian students block Lagos airport road as they protest ASUU strike under heavy rain pic.twitter.com/6liv3N1ybp
— ComrHaroun🇳🇬 (@ComrHaroun) September 19, 2022
Lagos Airport road blocked, flight missed, business scattered and money lost 😡. May Apc never happen to anyone of us.
Vote @atiku vote PDP vote security and progress.
— Arc Uche Rochas👁️🗨️ (@U_Rochas) September 19, 2022
Instead of NANS blocking the Lagos Airport and holding innocent Nigerians hostage why not go to the Assu office or go give the president of Assu a house rest.
Assu is the one holding Nigerian student hostage and not the federal Government
— Qudus Akanbi Eleyi Amoda. (@Qdpaper2) September 19, 2022
Video : Protesting students block Lagos Airport Road over ASUU strike
| NANS | Machala | pic.twitter.com/mQaIaJaiH6
— OLAWOYIN Edris Busayo,anipr (@Olawoyin4u) September 19, 2022
The good work Nigerian students are doing presently in MM Lagos airport s actually behind the schedule but not too late. We expected this long before now. If NANS should occupy airports for 2 days, our govt will certainly bow down to the pressure. Good job Lagos youths!
— Proudly Adamawa Pikin✌ (@EmmaMillelJnr) September 19, 2022
I totally support protests of Nigerians students at Lagos Airport.
— FESTUS OGUN (@mrfestusogun) September 19, 2022
A woman joined the protest at the Lagos airport road as NANS protest on.
It’s over 200 days of ASUU strike. pic.twitter.com/m3ugq7Yolx
— President Eniola Daniel (@UnlimitedEniola) September 19, 2022
Flights rescheduled, passengers stranded today as NANS grounds Lagos airport & also blocked Lagos-Ibadan Expressway over ASUU strike action. It look like the new NANS leadership aren’t joking at all.
— UNCLE DEJI™️ (@DejiAdesogan) September 19, 2022
…By Hamzat Rasheed
