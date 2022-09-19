Connect with us

SocialMediaTrends: How Nigerians reacted to NANS’ protest at Lagos airport

3 mins ago

Nigerians have taken to social media to react to the decision of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) to block roads leading to the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos.

Ripples Nigeria understands that the action is in continuation of their protest to press down their demands for the government to resolve the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) strike which has dragged on for several months.

It was however learnt that the students were prevented from accessing the Airport terminal.

The mass action has made some of the air travelers who had flights to catch board motorcycles at very exorbitant rates, among other hardships caused.

