Connect with us

News

SocialMediaTrends: How Nigerians reacted to Nkechi Blessing’s visit to Ooni of Ife

Published

1 min ago

on

Nollywood Actress, Nkechi Blessing, is trending on social media not for starring in a popular movie but for ‘presenting’ herself to the polygamous Yoruba monarch, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwunsi.

Nkechi made a visit to the Osun monarch at his palace after a few weeks of ‘shooting her shot’ at the monarch to be his next wife.

Disclosing the visit to her fans, she described the Imperial Majesty as being ‘jovial’ and fun.

She captioned the photo: “Ever met a jovial king? Well this picture says it all. I have never laughed this hard in a long time. Thank you so much for the warm reception his Imperial Majesty Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi Ojaja II. God bless your existence.”

Recall that the actress recently posted “I am patiently waiting for my turn” after the Imperial Majesty announced his sixth wife.

The recent development has gotten tongues wagging as many Nigerians debate polygamy in Nigeria.

Read Also: SocialMediaTrends: How Saraki, other Nigerians celebrated Davido at 30

See how Nigerians are reacting:

…By Hamzat Rasheed

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

3 + fourteen =

TEST

Investigations

INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
Investigations2 months ago

INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents

“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...
Investigations2 months ago

INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms

In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...
RANKING NIGERIAN GOVERNORS JANUARY, 2021: Ganduje the lone voice of reason RANKING NIGERIAN GOVERNORS JANUARY, 2021: Ganduje the lone voice of reason
Investigations2 months ago

INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools

In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
Investigations3 months ago

SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly

In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...
Investigations4 months ago

INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria

With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...