SocialMediaTrends: How Nigerians reacted to Nkechi Blessing’s visit to Ooni of Ife

Nollywood Actress, Nkechi Blessing, is trending on social media not for starring in a popular movie but for ‘presenting’ herself to the polygamous Yoruba monarch, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwunsi.

Nkechi made a visit to the Osun monarch at his palace after a few weeks of ‘shooting her shot’ at the monarch to be his next wife.

Disclosing the visit to her fans, she described the Imperial Majesty as being ‘jovial’ and fun.

She captioned the photo: “Ever met a jovial king? Well this picture says it all. I have never laughed this hard in a long time. Thank you so much for the warm reception his Imperial Majesty Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi Ojaja II. God bless your existence.”

Recall that the actress recently posted “I am patiently waiting for my turn” after the Imperial Majesty announced his sixth wife.

The recent development has gotten tongues wagging as many Nigerians debate polygamy in Nigeria.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

New age (generation) women don't really hate polygamy, they just hate it with broke men.

For instance, women getting married to Ooni of Ife are sophisticated, educated, high profile, rich. So, settling for these. Says a lot. Now Nkechi Blessing wants to be a queen. pic.twitter.com/uCPydhC96F — President Eniola Daniel (@UnlimitedEniola) November 22, 2022

Wow.. So Nkechi Blessing went to see Ooni of Ife! 🙂

May her dream come true in Jesus name🤲 pic.twitter.com/kFLSU5HsJ6 — THE OVA-MEDIA (@theovamediaBA) November 22, 2022

Nkechi Blessing wants to be the next addition to the Ooni's collection. But I'm not sure she fits into the king's spec. I would highly be disappointed if anything plays out between them. That woman is a public nuisance and would only end up embarrassing the throne. — Sir David Onyemaizu🦍 (@SirDavidBent) November 22, 2022

Nkechi Blessing shooting her shot at the Ooni's Palace. A queen and more. pic.twitter.com/qaddLfcTCR — Oko Akata (@7thcomeback) November 22, 2022

“She go submit form for wife position” – Speculations as Nkechi Blessing shares photo of herself with Ooni of Ife at his palace; praises him highly Bulaba pic.twitter.com/WhJwrWNu3O — Jaybest Trends (@JaybestTrends) November 22, 2022

Aunty blessing is ready to give it whatever it takes to become a queen😎😋

Ooni Nkechi Blessing pic.twitter.com/fTCpcFiyFn — iSHOW🇳🇬 (@iSHOW_007) November 22, 2022

If Ooni of Ife wants to experience what marriage truly is, all he needs is a combination of Nkechi Blessing and Mercy Aigbe. Even the gods won't be able to stand by him. He should test and see. — DISTINGUISHED Everest (@novieverest) November 22, 2022

Ooni should probably set a Twitter poll to support or against picking up Nkechi Blessing as wife — Livegamefully (@livegamefuly) November 22, 2022

Before the Ooni of Ife began acquiring his wives, the sole definition of polygamy, on this app, seems to have been 'when a man forces unwilling women into marriage.' — Emmanuel Echeta (@PenTitan) November 9, 2022

I’m not a fan of Polygamy, but Ooni’s 5th wife is better than a side chic. I’ve seen some women calling her a side chic. “Despite all her education, she settled to be a side chic…”. No dear. She was properly married. Some of you are sleeping with married men. You are SHAMELESS! — Solomon Buchi (@Solomon_Buchi) October 21, 2022

Most Nigerian women hate polygamy only if it comes from someone who is strugglingly poor. Once the man is rich, polygamy isn’t a problem to them. Ooni of Ife has taken this polygamy to a different levels. He is on wife number 6 currently and there could be many on their way. — Mr. El-Bonga (@el_bonga) October 23, 2022

…By Hamzat Rasheed

