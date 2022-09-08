SocialMediaTrends: How Nigerians reacted to Tambuwal, Jibrin’s resignations as PDP chiefs

In a major political twist in the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), the current governor of Sokoto state, Aminu Tambuwal tendered his resignation Thursday as the Chairman of the PDP Governors Forum, and Nigerians have been talking.

Recall there is an ongoing rift among the party members as Governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike alongside four other Governors of the Party, Seyi Makinde, Samuel Ortom, Okezie Ikpeazu, and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi threatened to withdraw support for Atiku following his emergence as the party’s 2023 Presidential Candidate.

Senator Walid Jibrin also announced his resignation as Board of Trustee (BoT) chair at the ongoing meeting of the Board of Trustee at the Party headquarters in Abuja.

Many Nigerians have taken to social media to air their views as some touted Aminu Tambuwal as a serial betrayal while others hailed him as a political genius.

Read Also: SocialMediaTrends: More on Tukur Mamu’s arrest & why Nigerians are hailing govt over Ajaokuta steel

See how Nigerians are reacting:

BREAKING: 👉🏻 Tambuwal resigns as the Chairman Of the PDP Governors Forum. 👉🏻 Bode George left the meeting in anger 👉🏻 Many BOT members also resign. It's resignation day in PDP! — CBN Gov Akinsola Akin🇳🇬 (@cbngov_akin1) September 8, 2022

Gbajiabiamila supported Tambuwal to become speaker, when it was time to return favor, he betrayed Wike supported Tambuwal in 2019, when it was time to return favor, he betrayed & you people call it high wire politics Now that Wike & friends are playing their own, You're angry.. — 𝓔𝒉𝒊𝒙 (@Ehix07) September 3, 2022

You've got to give it to Tambuwal for his brilliant political calculations. A former HoR Speaker & second term governor, strategically stepped down from the race for Atiku Abubakar. Has now resigned as Chairman, PDP Governors' Forum, rumored to be positioning for Campaign DG. pic.twitter.com/rQH1w0wlSD — FRANCIS (@FrancisAdeboye) September 8, 2022

I am not a fan of gov. Wike but he is not doing anything new. What gov. Wike is doing is what the northern pdp guys has been doing for years. The same thing saraki, atiku, tambuwal, aliyu and their likes did in 2015. Wike is just feeding them with their own food…#Balls — Matthew Tam Atijere (@RealMatati) September 8, 2022

The choice of Gov. Aminu Tambuwal as DG of the PDP presidential campaign council is like a direct poke into Wike’s eyes. It’s like, “do your worse”. Anyakamkpaele — DEMAGOGUE PhD.💘senior advocat (@von_Bismack) September 8, 2022

Breaking:

Tambuwal resigns as Chairman of the PDP Governor's Forum for peace to reign within the party. The position will now be zoned to the southern part of the country. Tambuwal is indeed a man of honor and should be crowned as the PDP man of year. pic.twitter.com/Jm1Ncpy3et — Rt. Hon Mubarak Mijinyawa (@mijinyawa_jnr) September 8, 2022

Appointing Tambuwal the DG Atiku campaign, cements the fact that Atiku have lost the general election. Note, the crises in the PDP can't be reconciled, it's all over for PDP. — obere _ chi (@GCC_OBICHUKWU) September 8, 2022

BREAKING: Governor Aminu Tambuwal named DG of the PDP presidential campaign council. Congratulations @emmaikumeh indeed you are also good to go✊✊✊✊.

Your boy is loyal!! pic.twitter.com/x6nQo0pkPK — Amb Yusuf Aliyu oshepho (@AmbYusufAliyu1) September 8, 2022

The hero of the PDP Presidential convention, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal is the DG Atiku/Okowa Presidential campaign_News Me: As APC is strategically targeting the north because of thier votes, PDP is likewise doing the same.Our eyes are on north west.#AtikuOkowa2023 pic.twitter.com/qvLHCprBrc — Chinedu Omeje,Comrade. (@capo_bbg) September 8, 2022

…By Hamzat Rasheed

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now