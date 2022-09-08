Connect with us

SocialMediaTrends: How Nigerians reacted to Tambuwal, Jibrin's resignations as PDP chiefs

In a major political twist in the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), the current governor of Sokoto state, Aminu Tambuwal tendered his resignation Thursday as the Chairman of the PDP Governors Forum, and Nigerians have been talking.

Recall there is an ongoing rift among the party members as Governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike alongside four other Governors of the Party, Seyi Makinde, Samuel Ortom, Okezie Ikpeazu, and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi threatened to withdraw support for Atiku following his emergence as the party’s 2023 Presidential Candidate.

Senator Walid Jibrin also announced his resignation as Board of Trustee (BoT) chair at the ongoing meeting of the Board of Trustee at the Party headquarters in Abuja.

Many Nigerians have taken to social media to air their views as some touted Aminu Tambuwal as a serial betrayal while others hailed him as a political genius.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

…By Hamzat Rasheed

