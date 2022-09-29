News
SocialMediaTrends: How Nigerians reacted to Tinubu’s absence as Obi, Atiku, others sign peace accord
Rumours about the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, having a critical health challenge has again been fueled.
Tinubu was absent on Thursday as presidential flag bearers of various political parties were physically present to sign the 2023 election peace pact.
Former military Head of State, Abdulsalami Abubakar chaired the peace pact ceremony organized by the National Peace Committee (NPC).
The absence of Tinubu who was represented by his vice presidential candidate has further fueled lingering speculations around his health.
See how Nigerians are reacting:
Let it be on record that your leader, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who believes the office of President is his birthright, is intentionally absent from the symbolic Peace Accord signing ceremony of Presidential candidates in the forthcoming presidential elections. pic.twitter.com/wubV6Ycko2
— Royalty (@royaltyuso) September 29, 2022
No way should anyone be signing a peace accord on behalf of anyone! Bola Ahmed Tinubu has to sign for himself.
— Aisha Yesufu (@AishaYesufu) September 29, 2022
If you see him please report to the nearest police station.
Where is emilokan labour party obasanjo bola Ahmed Tinubu
Where is bat #PeterObiForPresident pic.twitter.com/XeqyB6YbsS
— Mobility king of UNN (@Mobility_king) September 29, 2022
Where is Tinubu
Where is Amoda
Where is Bola
Where is Ahmed
Where is Yekini
Where is Ogunlere
Where is Jagaban
Where is Agbado master
Where is Emilokan
Where is BAT
— DEMAGOGUE PhD.💘senior advocat (@von_Bismack) September 29, 2022
Where is Emilokan. Just know that you are voting for Shettima not Tinubu when you cast your vote for APC.
Where is Tinubu? https://t.co/QxUEMr2lFu
— In your face🇺🇸🇳🇬 (@QKonnet) September 29, 2022
Where is Tinubu ? Where is Emilokan ? Yesterday, APC couldnt start their campaigns & now 2day, Tinubu’s absent at an important event like the signing of peace accord;represented by Shettima..Is Shettima the APC presidential candidate or the VP candidate? 😃 confirmed redflag 🚩 pic.twitter.com/lgGvpJaaGg
— 🤴🏾Oga Mickey (@OgaMickey) September 29, 2022
I keep telling us that Shettima is the presidential candidate of the APC come 2023 general election. Even Sowore, a presidential candidate is made to sit behind. Think people, think!#PeterObi4President
Where is Emilokan pic.twitter.com/gJThZyKFr2
— Time and chance (@_ucheya) September 29, 2022
Peter Obi, Atiku and Kwankwaso are present live at the National Peace accord in Abuja. But what is Shettima doing there? Is he the presidential aspirant for the APC? Where’s Tinubu? Where’s BAT? A proud and unhealthy man has no place in our Villa. pic.twitter.com/UArC1GDRXP
— Chlorpheniramine #OBIdients 🇳🇬 (@VictorIsrael_) September 29, 2022
All Presidential Candidates were present at the signing of the Peace Accord today, except TINUBU.
A sick man can’t lead a sick country! pic.twitter.com/QdxMUyuFbP
— FS Yusuf (@FS_Yusuf_) September 29, 2022
…By Hamzat Rasheed
