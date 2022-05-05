Connect with us

SocialMediaTrends: How Nigerians remembered late Musa Yar'Adua 12yrs after

Published

2 hours ago

on

Nigerians took to social media on Thursday to pay tribute to the late former President Umar Musa Yar’Adua, who passed on 5 May, 2010 after an illness.

Umar Musa Yar’Adua was sworn in on May 29, 2007, and spent three years in power battling with his health challenges until he eventually lost the battle.

His then vice-President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan took over power and led the country until 2015, when President Muhammadu Buhari got into power.

Yar’Adua, a father of nine and a graduate of Ahmadu Bello University, has been praised for his activities during his shortlived tenure twelve years after his demise.

Former President Jonathan wrote that his ex-boss was a “soldier of truth, committed to justice, equity and other democratic virtues. He was a servant leader and a good man; the type that is hard to find.”

He added: “President Yar’Adua, we remember you today and will continue to remember the good works that you did in our nation. Yours is a story of patriotism, a life well-lived in service to the people and humanity.”

See how other Nigerians remembered Yar’Adua:

By Hamzat Rasheed

