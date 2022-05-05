SocialMediaTrends: How Nigerians remembered late Musa Yar’Adua 12yrs after

Nigerians took to social media on Thursday to pay tribute to the late former President Umar Musa Yar’Adua, who passed on 5 May, 2010 after an illness.

Umar Musa Yar’Adua was sworn in on May 29, 2007, and spent three years in power battling with his health challenges until he eventually lost the battle.

His then vice-President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan took over power and led the country until 2015, when President Muhammadu Buhari got into power.

Yar’Adua, a father of nine and a graduate of Ahmadu Bello University, has been praised for his activities during his shortlived tenure twelve years after his demise.

Read Also: SocialMediaTrends: What Nigerians are saying after Yul Edochie unveils second wife

Former President Jonathan wrote that his ex-boss was a “soldier of truth, committed to justice, equity and other democratic virtues. He was a servant leader and a good man; the type that is hard to find.”

He added: “President Yar’Adua, we remember you today and will continue to remember the good works that you did in our nation. Yours is a story of patriotism, a life well-lived in service to the people and humanity.”

See how other Nigerians remembered Yar’Adua:

PRESIDENT YAR’ADUA: 12 YEARS AFTER Twelve years ago, our nation lost a patriot, a selfless leader and a peacemaker who governed with sincerity and passion for the people. pic.twitter.com/BVavaMeJZu — Goodluck E. Jonathan (@GEJonathan) May 5, 2022

It's been 12 Years since Nigeria loss its best president ever. Umaru Musa Yar'Adua passed away on the 5th of May, 2010. Life under this man was comfortable. Truly good people don't last

Continue to rest in peace 🥺💔🙏#EndASUUStrike | Boko Haram | What God | pic.twitter.com/edjNyjGjig — Miss Bee 💕🥀🦋 (@barakah_bello) May 5, 2022

Best President of Nigeria

5th of May pic.twitter.com/oXt4UaKsCK — anthony johnbosco (@anthonyjohnbos4) May 5, 2022

What can you remembered in late President Umar Musa Yar'adua administration? Today mark exactly 12 years he left this sinful world.

He died on the 5th of may 2010 after along time illness

May Aljanna fidaus be his final abode. pic.twitter.com/MN1IeH3x7i — Comr Aleeyu Izala plus (@ComrAizalaplus) May 5, 2022

Umaru Musa Yar'Adua till date happens to be one of the promising leader ever from the north before death caught us with him

5th of may for you always

Keep resting pic.twitter.com/iaIA7yIxNX — Favorite Kaduna Dread King (@kraneyoye_) May 5, 2022

12 years ago on the 5th of May, Nigeria lost a true leader whose vision was written clearly in a 7 point agenda for the Citizens to see. Sadly, you only had the opportunity to finish 2 out of the 7. We cannot forget you President Umaru Musa Yar'Adua! pic.twitter.com/lCOwTNmyaG — Samuel isiwu |The Leadership Mentor (@Samuelisiwu2) May 5, 2022

By Hamzat Rasheed

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now