News
SocialMediaTrends: How Saraki, other Nigerians celebrated Davido at 30
Many Nigerian celebrities as well as fans of multi-award-winning Afrobeat star, David Adedeji Adeleke, simply known as Davido, have sent out congratulatory messages to the music star on his 30th birthday anniversary.
Davido, who is still mourning his late son, has been quiet on social media, as his workers, friends, and fans flooded the timeline with tributes to him, and offered prayers too.
Former Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, was among politicians who also sent their kind messages.
This year’s birthday celebration for Davido was not as flamboyant as it was last year, as the music star recently lost his son, Ifeanyi Adeleke, 3, to drowning.
Read Also: SocialMediaTrends: Outrage as Nigerians discover underaged voters on INEC’s register
See how Nigerians reacted:
Love you OG ❤️ @davido pic.twitter.com/EfwSOV3OR0
— REMA (@heisrema) November 21, 2022
Happy Birthday @davido 🤍🐐 pic.twitter.com/dWs9GUncjN
— ENISA (@IAmENISA) November 21, 2022
God bless your good heart @davido ❤️ pic.twitter.com/41anCzTT4j
— Yxng Alhaji 💐 (@BellaShmurda) November 21, 2022
We celebrate one of the best, David Adeleke, @davido, the Elemi 9 Plus.
I pray may the 3rd decade of your life be full of happiness and progress.
I hope you feel more confident in your abilities and continue to go after what you want.
Happy birthday Davido
#DavidoAt30 pic.twitter.com/8V5pOE5vTI
— President Eniola Daniel (@UnlimitedEniola) November 21, 2022
Happy birthday Baddest. More blessings bro. GOD got you. @davido pic.twitter.com/Hb7vKkOsu0
— ITS DON JAZZY AGAIN. 🐘 (@DONJAZZY) November 21, 2022
Happy birthday to my friend, big brother and an amazing boss. Words can’t describe how amazing you are.
Love you 4L @davido 💙 pic.twitter.com/fC9l8BXxmV
— LIYA (@Yes_Liya) November 21, 2022
I hope Davido has a reason to smile today.
— Ozzy (@ozzyetomi) November 21, 2022
Happy birthday 🐐🐐🐐🐐 @davido ❤️🤞🏼 pic.twitter.com/KyoGLgRmet
— CRAYWAY! (@crayonthis) November 21, 2022
Stay standing strong, happy birthday @davido. A new day is here soon enough 🎉🎉🎉 pic.twitter.com/eGLAHOW2XW
— JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) November 21, 2022
…By Hamzat Rasheed
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
TEST
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...
INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms
In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...
INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools
In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...