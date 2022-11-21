SocialMediaTrends: How Saraki, other Nigerians celebrated Davido at 30

Many Nigerian celebrities as well as fans of multi-award-winning Afrobeat star, David Adedeji Adeleke, simply known as Davido, have sent out congratulatory messages to the music star on his 30th birthday anniversary.

Davido, who is still mourning his late son, has been quiet on social media, as his workers, friends, and fans flooded the timeline with tributes to him, and offered prayers too.

Former Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, was among politicians who also sent their kind messages.

This year’s birthday celebration for Davido was not as flamboyant as it was last year, as the music star recently lost his son, Ifeanyi Adeleke, 3, to drowning.

See how Nigerians reacted:

We celebrate one of the best, David Adeleke, @davido, the Elemi 9 Plus.

I pray may the 3rd decade of your life be full of happiness and progress.

I hope you feel more confident in your abilities and continue to go after what you want.

Happy birthday Davido

#DavidoAt30 pic.twitter.com/8V5pOE5vTI — President Eniola Daniel (@UnlimitedEniola) November 21, 2022

Happy birthday Baddest. More blessings bro. GOD got you. @davido pic.twitter.com/Hb7vKkOsu0 — ITS DON JAZZY AGAIN. 🐘 (@DONJAZZY) November 21, 2022

Happy birthday to my friend, big brother and an amazing boss. Words can’t describe how amazing you are.

Love you 4L @davido 💙 pic.twitter.com/fC9l8BXxmV — LIYA (@Yes_Liya) November 21, 2022

I hope Davido has a reason to smile today. — Ozzy (@ozzyetomi) November 21, 2022

Stay standing strong, happy birthday @davido. A new day is here soon enough 🎉🎉🎉 pic.twitter.com/eGLAHOW2XW — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) November 21, 2022

…By Hamzat Rasheed

