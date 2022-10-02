SocialMediaTrends: How Twitter Nigeria is reacting to Tinubu’s ‘proof of life’ video

Nigerians on Twitter have reacted massively to a video tweeted by Presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Tinubu, who had been away for a while having missed the signing of the peace accord ahead of the 2023 elections, suddenly appeared online on Sunday evening, riding a bicycle in a bid to quench rumours of his death.

In a tweet made on his official Twitter handle, the former Lagos State Governor wrote: “Many have said I have died; others claim I have withdrawn from the presidential campaign. Well… Nope.

“This is the reality: I am strong, I am healthy and I am READY to serve Nigerians from Day One.”

See how Nigerians are reacting to the video:

Jagaban had to give us proof of life. What more evidence do you need?

God Abeg o. — Rinu Oduala 🔥🔫 (@SavvyRinu) October 2, 2022

Una collect jagaban lagos Wetin Una want am to do nau

God this is so funny 😂

How do I explain this to my children, that a candidate posted a throwback video to prove fitness but he could not hold flag🤦🏾‍♀️🤣 Obidients Una doh with the strangling of necks o😂 Amoda Jagaban — PO’s MainChick (@D_goodybag) October 2, 2022

Two days ago, "Where is Tinubu" trended on twitter courtesy of Obidients after Emilokan was missing from the peace accord.

We were expecting APC to use one of their tricks but who would have thought they would bully jagaban to ride a bicycle 😭😭

😂God Abeg — NK£M #PeterObi2023 (@Nkemchor_) October 2, 2022

Who did this !!! 😭😭😭😭😂😂

A whole jagaban . Abeg nau pic.twitter.com/gstW7sDAHB — NK£M #PeterObi2023 (@Nkemchor_) October 2, 2022

We've not done up to a week of campaign and the Jagaban has won the Tour de France already. I fear for what this campaign season brings. — Chxta (@Chxta) October 2, 2022

He released a 7 secs video to justify why he couldn't attend 2-3hrs events. Let's be honest, Jagaban needs rest. — Kawu Garba (@KawuGarba) October 2, 2022

Jagaban comes online and he's riding a stationary bike. Baba is agile and kickin'. When you see him drive by on the thoroughfare of Bourdilion avenue, you suppose know say you see person. Agbado master. Orisa oko. King of boys. Naija Captain jack. Oshodi Pablo. — Sir David Onyemaizu🦍 (@SirDavidBent) October 2, 2022

Other candidates dey campaign, Jagaban Dey show proof of life. God abeg — Ayo, the First ✨ (@aystickz) October 2, 2022

As long as God lives Jagaban will never be President of Nigeria.

God will have mercy on us and not make us go through another 8 years of affliction with Amoda Ogunlere at the helm of Affairs. GOD FORBID! — NK£M #PeterObi2023 (@Nkemchor_) October 2, 2022

Dear jagaban your plan to rule Nigeria will not WORKOUT go and organize your life and health https://t.co/k8OpMei1t8 — Washingtoncrafts🍥 (@Tonywashington_) October 2, 2022

Jokes aside, the people of Nigeria don't realize how much power they have ahead of next year. For a whole Jagaban to climb bicycle and embarrass himself like this, your vote is the ultimate. Don't give it to thieves! https://t.co/h7taFMoftx — Chris (@HutchManselll) October 2, 2022

