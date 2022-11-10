SocialMediaTrends: ‘I have no house in UK’ – Buhari’s response to King Charles stirs controversy

Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari, recently paid a courtesy visit to King Charles III at Buckingham Palace, and social media has been buzzing.

The meeting according to local sources was in a bid to foster Nigeria’s bilateral relationship with the UK, as it was the first meeting between the two leaders since King Charles III ascended the throne.

The meeting sparked reactions as the President told the monarch he had no house in the U.K.

Recall that President Buhari had visited the United Kingdom at different times for medical checkups.

The response the President gave to King Charles III got several interpretations from Nigerians.

Read Also: SocialMediaTrends: What Nigerians are saying about attack on Atiku in Maiduguri

See how Nigerians are reacting:

During their chat yesterday, King Charles III asked President Buhari if he has a house in the UK. The answer: pic.twitter.com/MyUbNcZeaX — tolu ogunlesi (@toluogunlesi) November 10, 2022

Buhari: “He (King Charles III) asked me whether I have a house here (in the UK), I said no". Someone said Buhari cannot catch a sub even if they print it on a ball and toss it to him. They're basically asking you why you're ALWAYS in the UK 🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️ — OjiUgø™ 🍫 (@OjiUgo_nwa) November 10, 2022

President Buhari would’ve told King Charles III the reason why he flew to London for health checkup while Nigeria is spending billions on healthcare Having no house in the UK is not something to be proud of, what you have done to progress your country is what really matters. — Abdul-Aziz Na'ibi Abubakar (@jrnaib2) November 10, 2022

King Charles of England didn't spare Buhari but being that he's stupid, he still thinks he was literally asked about the real house. Man, invest in your healthcare system so that you stop seeking medical attention elsewhere while your people who can't afford a plane ticket r dyin — Nyakuar Ojiayo Makaduol (@danielo42598089) November 10, 2022

Africa's Oracle, Muhammadu Buhari and King Charles lll. pic.twitter.com/8cNpROlu2l — Ikéngà of Africa 🐯 🇳🇬 (@apro_dawildcat) November 9, 2022

King Charles ¡¡¡ insulted Buhari for not staying in his country and you all praising him, when will you people have sense…..🤣 🤣 🤣 🤣 🤣 pic.twitter.com/HJKcexyqMj — Sheik Yusup👑 (@YusifMinjibir) November 10, 2022

Charles: You are always in the UK, and I am sure your house must be really nice. I would like to pay you a visit when next you are around.

Buhari: I don’t have a house in the UK.

Charles: so what brings you here so often.

Buhari: I am doubling as min of health.

Charles: ‼️ — Oketa 🇳🇬⚽️👫 (@krisketa) November 10, 2022

"The only house I have are those that I had before I came into government. I feel much freer when I have nothing" – Buhari tells King Charles III Me: In some year's time, we would know the truth 2baba| #leaked| Abia| Channels Tv| Festus Keyamo| Igbo| First Lady| Bola Tinubu pic.twitter.com/N4YPVkvhsS — Alákòwé (@alakowe_e) November 10, 2022

…By Hamzat Rasheed

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now