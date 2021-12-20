SocialMediaTrends: ‘If she isn’t pregnant, she should be in hospital’ – more reactions trail Aisha Buhari’s photos

A recent picture of Nigeria’s First Lady, Aisha Buhari has sparked pregnancy rumours across social media platforms in Nigeria.

The picture, capturing Presidential moments at the just-concluded Turkey-Africa Partnership Summit in Istanbul, Turkey revealed President Buhari’s wife with what appeared to be a baby bump.

Recall that the mother of five, in August 2020 was flown to Dubai, United Arab Emirates for urgent medical treatment after complaining of neck pain.

In September 2020, the First Lady also relocated to Dubai, United Arab Emirates, citing insecurity in the Aso Rock Villa.

There are speculations Aisha might be suffering an undiclosed ailment, but Nigerians still find it strange that she is publicly caressing the ‘ailing’ bump.

