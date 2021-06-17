SocialMediaTrends: Iheanacho’s visit to Gov Bello — Nigerians slam celebrities ‘trooping’ to Kogi

Super Eagles forward, Kelechi Iheanacho on Thursday, received backlash from Nigerians for paying a courtesy visit to the Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello, who is known to be nursing a presidetial ambition.

Iheanacho’s visit comes a few days after former Super Eagles captain, John Mikel Obi also visited the governor.

Confirming the footballer’s visit in a Facebook post, Governor Bello wrote: “Finally, Senior Man Kelz, Kelechi Iheanacho don cut soap for me! It is always a pleasure to meet a teaming, patriotic, vibrant #nigerian #youth.

“Congratulations once again for your #FaCup win. The future of our great nation is the younger generation. The time is now. God bless #nigeria”.

Although the reason for Iheanacho’s visit is unknown, it might have to do with Governor Yahaya’s ambition to contest for Nigeria’s top job in 2023, which is no longer secret.

Former Nigerian football stars like Austin Jay-Jay Okocha, Kanu Nwankwo, Tijani Babangida, Garba Lawal and many others have also visited the Kogi governor.

Nollywood actress, Destiny Etiko, Cubana Chief Priest, CEO of 5-Star record label, E-money and UFC Welterweight Champion, Kamaru Usman have also done same.

Recall that Mikel Obi, after a similar visit, was quoted to have endorsed the Governor as “the person to lead the youths”.

Meanwhile, Nigerians have lashed out at Iheanacho for joining the governor’s team of supporters.

Publisher and activist, Omoyele Sowore, reacting to the development wrote,

Here’s how other Nigerians reacted to the matter:

