Politics
SocialMediaTrends: Iheanacho’s visit to Gov Bello sparks anger as Nigerians slam celebrities ‘trooping’ to Kogi
Super Eagles forward, Kelechi Iheanacho on Thursday, received backlash from Nigerians for paying a courtesy visit to the Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello, who is known to be nursing a presidetial ambition.
Iheanacho’s visit comes a few days after former Super Eagles captain, John Mikel Obi also visited the governor.
Confirming the footballer’s visit in a Facebook post, Governor Bello wrote: “Finally, Senior Man Kelz, Kelechi Iheanacho don cut soap for me! It is always a pleasure to meet a teaming, patriotic, vibrant #nigerian #youth.
“Congratulations once again for your #FaCup win. The future of our great nation is the younger generation. The time is now. God bless #nigeria”.
Although the reason for Iheanacho’s visit is unknown, it might have to do with Governor Yahaya’s ambition to contest for Nigeria’s top job in 2023, which is no longer secret.
Former Nigerian football stars like Austin Jay-Jay Okocha, Kanu Nwankwo, Tijani Babangida, Garba Lawal and many others have also visited the Kogi governor.
Nollywood actress, Destiny Etiko, Cubana Chief Priest, CEO of 5-Star record label, E-money and UFC Welterweight Champion, Kamaru Usman have also done same.
Recall that Mikel Obi, after a similar visit, was quoted to have endorsed the Governor as “the person to lead the youths”.
Meanwhile, Nigerians have lashed out at Iheanacho for joining the governor’s team of supporters.
Read Also: SocialMediaTrends: ‘An entrepreneur working against his own product’, Nigerians mock Adamu Garba
Publisher and activist, Omoyele Sowore, reacting to the development wrote,
Here’s how other Nigerians reacted to the matter:
…By Okiemute Abraham
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....