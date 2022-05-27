SocialMediaTrends: Is it time for a third force? – Nigerians react as Peter Obi joins Labour Party

Nigerians, especially supporters of Presidential aspirant, Peter Obi, have on Friday celebrated his joining of Labour Party ahead of the 2023 election.

Obi had earlier resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), but has today ended the speculations of which party he would finally run with.

Obi is one of several interested aspirants gunning to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in Aso Rock next year.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

Peter Obi joins Labour Party. Is it time for a 3rd Force ? — Dami’ Adenuga | JUNGLE CLUB (@DAMIADENUGA) May 27, 2022

Labour Party currently has 0 elected public officer in the entire federation. Repeat: ZERO! But once it’s confirmed that Peter Obi has joined them, it instantly becomes one of the big three! That’s how big the movement is. A good name is better than what? 🤣😁😂 — PeterObi=Competence+Equity (@Balatic) May 27, 2022

Read Also: SocialMediaTrends: ‘Sigh of relief for APC’ – how Nigerians reacted to Peter Obi’s PDP exit

Peter Obi has apparently joined Labour Party. If or rather when he gets their ticket, the Party will witness a tremendous spike in votes garnered for the first time in their history. He has automatically made them a force to reckon with, regardless of outcome. — Ugwunna Ejikem (@UgwunnaEjikem) May 27, 2022

Peter Obi has joined Labour Party. This is me and my household on our way to Labour Party. pic.twitter.com/gGrq7CWZtL — DR.PENKING™ 🇦🇺🇳🇬 (@drpenking) May 27, 2022

Now that Peter Obi have joined the labour party. I will vote labour party at all levels and positions. No more APC and PDP. — EBUKA🦁 (@eddy_chuks) May 27, 2022

Our Peter Obi has joined the Labour Party. Pls go and get your PVC. Tell your friends, neighbors and loved ones to go and get their PVCs. With our PVC everything is possible. Peter Obi will be president of Nigeria in 2023. — Shehu Gazali sadiq (@Shehusky) May 27, 2022

How do we register online as a member of Labour Party. We’ll are definitely going into politics since some persons think Nigeria is their birthright. — Ivybur (@Clemabacus) May 27, 2022

Peter Obi may be joining the Labour Party. He may pick their ticket as well. If that happens, we will all Port with him. Wherever he goes, we follow. The PDP lost Peter Obi, Ike Ekweremmadu & Sen Abaribe, all in one day. This is how they rewarded the South East? — NEFERTITI (@firstladyship) May 25, 2022

…By Hamzat Rasheed

