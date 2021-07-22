News
SocialMediaTrends: ‘It’s business & politics for Oyedepo’ – Nigerians react to Bishop’s reasons for sacking pastors
Nigerians on Thursday came down heavily on the Founder of Living Faith Church Worldwide, a.k.a Winners Chapel, Bishop David Oyedpo following his recent comments on the sack of some pastors on the church’s payroll.
Earlier in the week, the Church was said to have laid off 40 of its pastors for failing to meet up with the church’s growth index.
This sparked reactions from Nigerians on social media who queried the system at Winners Chapel and the rights of the church to sack people doing “God’s work”.
Responding to the issue while addressing his congregation, Oyedepo said people were confused about the way his ministry operates, adding that there was no social media buzz when 7,000 people were employed to work in his ministry.
“People are confused about our ministry. I learnt some fellows said, “you know they are not bringing income, that’s why you asked them to go. Money? Nonsense, we have never lacked it and yet we have never prayed for it.
“We asked you to go because you’re unfruitful. Unfruitful! Blatant failure! Doing what there? We have no patience with failure here.
“When we employed 7000 people at a time, social media was dead.
“We have more employees in this organisation than most of the states. No one is owed a dime salary and we don’t borrow, we don’t beg. Ask our bank whether we take overdrafts.
“We are covenant bound, working in the light of God’s word, enjoying an open heaven,” he said.
Read Also: Winners Chapel’s Bishop Oyedepo describes sacked pastors as ‘unfruitful, blatant failures’
Nigerians on social media have now condemned the cleric’s “unfruitful”, “blatant failure” remarks directed at the sacked pastors as offensive and highly demeaning.
Others critiqued the cleric’s use of the word “organisation” to reference his church.
A few have, however, stood in defence of the Church’s action.
Find reactions below:
