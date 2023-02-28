SocialMediaTrends: Joint briefing by LP, PDP & the protests outside INEC collation centre

Nigerians have dubbed the vice presidential candidates of Labour Party (LP) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and Datti Baba-Ahmed, as ‘partners in defeat’ as they jointly requested that the results of last Saturday’s presidential election be annulled.

They claimed that by failing to post the election results to its web platform, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had broken the law.

The media conference was held on Tuesday at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel in Abuja.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

So will Shettima now come and respond to this Datti-Okowa briefing? Press conference opor — Ebuka Obi-Uchendu (@Ebuka) February 28, 2023

Awwww, Okowa and Datti Baba-Ahmed make a joint walk to their press conference. The Labour/PDP media alliance extends to the media address by their VP candidates. A show of cooperation and agreement. Good to see. — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) February 28, 2023

After both losing their states Okowa and Datti are trying to instigate youths to unlawfully stop this election I hope their children are leading the protests#NigeriaElections2023 pic.twitter.com/8zQB67dRBu — THE KING HERSELF. (@_hafsat_paki) February 28, 2023

These guys need serious political flogging abeg, team up, you no gree.

Okowa lost to Datti's party in Delta

Datti lost to Okowa's party in Kaduna. But they are holding joint press conference. pic.twitter.com/ZP5ByBGHkD — Mubarak Umar (@Mubarack_Umar) February 28, 2023

Joint Press Conference by Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, VPC of PDP and Dr. Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, the VPC of Labour Party. 😳 This election is hotter than BBAfrica . So many twists. pic.twitter.com/cbsM9U0P71 — Doctör Penking™ 🇦🇺🇳🇬 (MBBS, MPH) (@drpenking) February 28, 2023

Okowa and Datti baba Ahmad holding press conference right now.

United in defeat 😂 pic.twitter.com/Gp99jC1tze — Imran Muhammad (@Imranmuhdz) February 28, 2023

These 2 natural-born Losers Okowa and Datti should be arrested for trying to instigate Nigerians to unlawfully stop the announcement process and cause violence in the country. #electionresults2023 pic.twitter.com/bzErG8uUwF — 𝐍𝐀𝐖𝐀𝐒 𝐌. 👑 (@Nawas_masood) February 28, 2023

Okowa & Datti. PDP & Labour Party now united to fight APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.😄 Obi would have just stepped down for Atiku all along.#2023GeneralElections pic.twitter.com/x6Qz6nISsS — Decent RBL (@decentRBL) February 28, 2023

Lol Okowa and Datti are on Arise TV weeping in one accord. Datti even said they'll make sure there's a free election by any means. Okowa aka Mr. Loan shamelessly said even if it means FG to take loan for fresh elections, it should. Tears of bad losers. Go home and cry. — KING KUKUTE (@Ade_Nurayn) February 28, 2023

That joint press conference between Datti and Okowa funny though 😀 For a moment one would think Pdp is innocent. Datti even called Okowa “My Brother”😂 — Sarafina Napoleon (@FinaNapoleon) February 28, 2023

INEC protest

In a similar trend, demonstrators flooded the streets near the INEC collation Center at the International Conference Center in Abuja and demanded that INEC transmit election results electronically.

This development occured just 24 hours after a similar group assembled nearby the National Defence College, a little distance from the center, and sang, among other things, “INEC, keep your promises” and “No IREV, no collation” which is generating responses on social media.

The protesters were said to be asking for an election process that is organized, transparent, and allows for quick identification of the winners.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

Abuja is a boiling cauldron of protests, fueled by the simmering frustration of those who simply demand a fair shake at the ballot box from INEC.@inecnigeria & @OfficialAPCNg #CongratulationsObidatti

Lekki Kenneth Okonkwo

Section 299 Arise TV FCT 25%

INEC Chairman Presidency pic.twitter.com/15tDTGgoZI — preach love ❤️ (@redcap_blondie) February 28, 2023

Protest against INEC currently ongoing in Abuja pic.twitter.com/LUA1M3WeS9 — Bishop (LP)  (@BishopPOEvang) February 28, 2023

Abuja has launched the protest over INEC malpractice, other states to join suit. INEC Nigeria has decided to merge with APC to facilitate BAT's presidency pic.twitter.com/jwLj5kKpgX — Proudly Adamawa Pikin✌ (@EmmaMillelJnr) February 28, 2023

Don't join any protest in Abuja stay safe i repeat stay safe. The people calling for the protest are well connected some of them are not even in Nigeria if you fall, nobody will be there to lift you up my brothers and sisters because nobody know you. Be wise 💡 pic.twitter.com/SGuX5XFKmQ — Abdullahi Umar Zarma🇳🇬 (@Zarmaomar) February 28, 2023

…By Hamsat Rashid

