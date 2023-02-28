Connect with us

SocialMediaTrends: Joint briefing by LP, PDP & the protests outside INEC collation centre

47 mins ago

Nigerians have dubbed the vice presidential candidates of Labour Party (LP) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and Datti Baba-Ahmed, as ‘partners in defeat’ as they jointly requested that the results of last Saturday’s presidential election be annulled.

They claimed that by failing to post the election results to its web platform, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had broken the law.

The media conference was held on Tuesday at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel in Abuja.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

INEC protest

In a similar trend, demonstrators flooded the streets near the INEC collation Center at the International Conference Center in Abuja and demanded that INEC transmit election results electronically.

This development occured just 24 hours after a similar group assembled nearby the National Defence College, a little distance from the center, and sang, among other things, “INEC, keep your promises” and “No IREV, no collation” which is generating responses on social media.

The protesters were said to be asking for an election process that is organized, transparent, and allows for quick identification of the winners.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

…By Hamsat Rashid

