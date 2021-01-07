Latest Politics

SocialMediaTrends: Jonathan ‘more democratic’ than Trump, Osinbajo ‘a coward’ unlike Pence

January 7, 2021
By Ripples Nigeria

The invasion of the United States Capitol and the chaos that ensued was a major subject of discussion in the Nigerian social media space on Thursday.

President Donald Trump supporters attempted to overturn the Congress-certified victory of his Democrat challenger, Joe Biden.

The event was said to have not only taken the world by surprise but also thoroughly shook the core fundamentals of the American democracy.

Some social media users who condemned the development immediately took to applauding former Nigerian president, Goodluck Jonathan, calling him a true democrat for honourably conceding to defeat by President Muhammadu Buhari after losing his second term bid in 2015.

Osinbajo

The show of courage by American Vice president, Mike Pence in defying his principal’s claims to election fraud and announcing Biden winner according to Congress verdict brought Nigeria’s Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo to the ‘spotlight’ as well.

Twitter users criticized the vice president’s seeming absolute loyalty and patriotism to the president rather than the people.

Read Also: SocialMediaTrends: Soyinka’s wish to ‘forget’ existence of Buhari Govt & how Nigerians reacted

#EndSARS

The United States election saga also technically revived the #EndSARS agitations across social media platforms in Nigeria, bringing the campaign hashtag to the top of Twitter’s trends list.

Popular Television stations in Nigeria were called out for failing to adopt the same energy they had used in reporting the US Capitol violence in reporting the October 2020 peaceful #EndSARS protests against police brutality as well as the Lekki shootings of unarmed protesters by men of the Nigerian Army.

Social media users further faulted the media’s use of the word, “hoodlums” in referring to peaceful #EndSARS protesters.

Nigerians reacted thus:

…By Okiemute Abraham

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
/* ]]> */