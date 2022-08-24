Connect with us

SocialMediaTrends: Jubilation over Osinbajo’s return & Eedris Abdulkareem’s successful kidney transplant

7 mins ago

Nigeria’s Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo made social media trends on Wednesday after making a physical appearance at the weekly Federal Executive Council meeting.

Osinbajo’s spokesman, Laolu Akande, made the joyful announcement of Osinbajo’s physical participation in a post on Facebook.

The post has since seen well-wishers and other well-meaning Nigerians send goodwill messages.

Recall that the president, who had been away following a surgery, was present in last week’s FEC meeting but virtually.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

Read Also: SocialMediaTrends: Reaction trails return of more Abacha loot as Shettima challenge goes viral

Eedris Abdulkareem

Encomium keeps pouring on as popular Nigerian rapper, Eedris Abdulkareem pens an emotional thank you message after successfully undergoing a kidney transplant surgery.

The popular music Icons’ management, Lakreem Entertainment had earlier announced the successful surgery.

Many Nigerians could feel ‘goosebumps’ as the music icon pens an appreciative post to his wife, Yetunde, who donated her kidney to the ‘Mr. Lecturer’ crooner.

“Words cannot express my love, devotion, and commitment to my adorable, loving, supportive and compassionate wife, Yetunde, with whom God Has made my life complete…,” the post read in part.

Nigerians have since joined him in thanking his wife while others gave him pieces of advice on how to keep fit.

See how Nigerians reacted:

…By Hamzat Rasheed

