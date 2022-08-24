SocialMediaTrends: Jubilation over Osinbajo’s return & Eedris Abdulkareem’s successful kidney transplant

Nigeria’s Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo made social media trends on Wednesday after making a physical appearance at the weekly Federal Executive Council meeting.

Osinbajo’s spokesman, Laolu Akande, made the joyful announcement of Osinbajo’s physical participation in a post on Facebook.

The post has since seen well-wishers and other well-meaning Nigerians send goodwill messages.

Recall that the president, who had been away following a surgery, was present in last week’s FEC meeting but virtually.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

VP Osinbajo is physically attending the weekly Federal Executive Council today. He is grateful for all the get-well wishes sent by Nigerians & others from all walks of life since the surgical operation & the recuperation period. He intends to be getting up and doing more and more — Laolu Akande (@akandeoj) August 24, 2022

BREAKING! The first physical appearance of our StarBoy, Mr Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the FEC since his successful surgery in a Nigerian hospital. Smiles & felicitations flying all around. 😊 pic.twitter.com/AnGGqJb3JT — Olufunke Lawson (@bravefacefunkie) August 24, 2022

BACK AND BETTER… Vice President @ProfOsinbajo attends the Federal Executive Council Meeting presided over by President Buhari at the State House, Abuja. 24th Aug, 2022. Alhamdulillahi 📸: @tolanialli pic.twitter.com/dmLfIQHeof — Jubril A. Gawat (@Mr_JAGs) August 24, 2022

ONGOING:

VP osinbajo physically attends the Federal Executive Council Meeting. Welcome back Prof 🙏 Abuja | ASUU | Wike | Lawyers pic.twitter.com/E0KwcNPKHe — Adaeze Joy kalu (@LocalGirlIsFine) August 24, 2022

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the Federal Executive Council Meeting held today 😍😍😍😍. Star boy is back on his feet. Glory to God pic.twitter.com/Z6MIh0wFaX — Iyalaya (@lollylarry1) August 24, 2022

Seeing Prof Yemi Osinbajo back at work where he is attending the Federal Executive Council Meeting physically is absolutely pleasing. Man is always eager to be out there working for the good of Nigeria and its people. pic.twitter.com/QeAHmhH4fp — Philips.James (@PhilipsJames15) August 24, 2022

Being hale and hearty is a gift of life.

Is it a different feeling seeing the Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo in the ongoing physical Federal Executive Council Meeting chaired by the President on 24th August 2022 at the state house, Abuja. pic.twitter.com/HVKk6GUbp7 — PYO (@WhereIsOsinbajo) August 24, 2022

Eedris Abdulkareem

Encomium keeps pouring on as popular Nigerian rapper, Eedris Abdulkareem pens an emotional thank you message after successfully undergoing a kidney transplant surgery.

The popular music Icons’ management, Lakreem Entertainment had earlier announced the successful surgery.

Many Nigerians could feel ‘goosebumps’ as the music icon pens an appreciative post to his wife, Yetunde, who donated her kidney to the ‘Mr. Lecturer’ crooner.

“Words cannot express my love, devotion, and commitment to my adorable, loving, supportive and compassionate wife, Yetunde, with whom God Has made my life complete…,” the post read in part.

Nigerians have since joined him in thanking his wife while others gave him pieces of advice on how to keep fit.

See how Nigerians reacted:

Eedris Abdulkareem wife,Yetunde donated her Kidney to her husband.There can be no better & priceless expression & demonstration of love than this.Yetunde has raised the bar in love,matrimony,humanity & https://t.co/sg9QuY1rt6 angelic woman every man should appreciate & celebrate. — Senator Shehu Sani (@ShehuSani) August 24, 2022

Eedris Abdulkareem Kidney Transplant Successful, all thanks to God, the medical team, well wishers and his wife YT who was a gracious donor. Dear Eedris, keep being the faithful and Loving man you are to YT that prompted such selflessness. She is a Good woman. Speedy recovery❤ pic.twitter.com/12c6NIQiUI — Dr Udiee (@1stGenuiss) August 24, 2022

Eedris Abdulkareem 's wife donating her kidney to her husband is arguably one of the most priceless expressions & demonstrations of love. For those who don't believe in love, marriage, humanity & family, there's no better way to describe it other than this. — Tobi Shiyanbola (@tobishiyanbola) August 24, 2022

The wife of Eedris Abdulkareem donated one of her kidneys to save the life of her husband. May you meet a woman/man so selfless as she is that can donate even part of the human organ to save your life. Na woman be dat, the most amazing thing to read today. — Tweeter_Headmaster 🇮🇹🇳🇬⚫⚪ (@nosafk) August 24, 2022

Thank God! Eedris Abdulkareem underwent a successful kidney transplant. God bless his wife and protect both of them 😢❤️ pic.twitter.com/0EFEP31KlW — ♡🍃 @OneJoblessBoy 🐳 (@OneJoblessBoy) August 24, 2022

Singer, Eedris Abdulkareem, expresses gratitude to God, his wife, family, and friends, after undergoing a successful kidney transplant. pic.twitter.com/oVxlQB4Rje — #BBNAIJAS7 (@OloriSupergal) August 24, 2022

Eedris Abdulkareem has undergone a successful surgery, courtesy of his wife who donated one of her kidneys. She has raised the bar & I hope he respects her. That said, he should stay away from alcohol & drink enough water daily. ~ Concerned fan. — Sammy Sammy (@scad_official) August 24, 2022

…By Hamzat Rasheed

