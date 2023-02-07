Connect with us

SocialMediaTrends: ‘Justice for sale’ – how Nigerians reacted to Lawan’s victory at S’Court

Published

2 hours ago

on

Nigerians are talking about the emergence of Ahmed Lawan, the president of the Senate, as the All Progressives Congress’ nominee for senator from Yobe North, according to a ruling by the supreme court.

The shocking verdict gained reactions from many including Sen. Shehu Sani, a former Senator who lamented the Supreme Court’s decision on Monday to restore Ahmad Lawan, as senatorial candidate.

In the ruling seen by Ripples Nigeria, the lead judgment, Justice Centus Nweze, criticized Bashir Machina’s strategy for starting the lawsuit at the Federal High Court Damaturu division through an originating summons and without providing oral evidence to support fraud accusations.

Recall that Machina was declared the uncontested victor of the Party’s primary election in May 2022, whereas Lawan ran for president but was defeated by Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

The fresh judgment from the apex Court is currently the main topic of conversation in town.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

…By Hamsat Rashid

