SocialMediaTrends: ‘Justice for sale’ – how Nigerians reacted to Lawan’s victory at S’Court

Nigerians are talking about the emergence of Ahmed Lawan, the president of the Senate, as the All Progressives Congress’ nominee for senator from Yobe North, according to a ruling by the supreme court.

The shocking verdict gained reactions from many including Sen. Shehu Sani, a former Senator who lamented the Supreme Court’s decision on Monday to restore Ahmad Lawan, as senatorial candidate.

In the ruling seen by Ripples Nigeria, the lead judgment, Justice Centus Nweze, criticized Bashir Machina’s strategy for starting the lawsuit at the Federal High Court Damaturu division through an originating summons and without providing oral evidence to support fraud accusations.

Recall that Machina was declared the uncontested victor of the Party’s primary election in May 2022, whereas Lawan ran for president but was defeated by Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

The fresh judgment from the apex Court is currently the main topic of conversation in town.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

The Supreme Court not only machined Machina, it machined the Electoral Act, 2022. You don't have to take part in a party primary, all you've to do is use the Supreme Court à la Uzodimma. Obidients, we must win with Obi on first ballot. Let's continue to fight on! — Dr Great Oracle (@AbdulMahmud01) February 6, 2023

participate in the senate primaries in Yobe and unsuccessfully begged Machina to stand down for him, but the Supreme Court just declared him the winner of a contest he didn't participate in anyway. It's a blatant case of "justice" for sale. Nigeria's Supreme Court is, without a — Farooq Kperogi (@farooqkperogi) February 6, 2023

It’s glaring that the forces against fair elections are unrelenting;We must all be vigilantes for democracy if we really want this election to be credible. — Senator Shehu Sani (@ShehuSani) February 6, 2023

I love how APC folks are speaking against the injustice meted on Machina by the supreme court. No democracy will thrive when such injustice is allowed to reign supreme. — Wale Adedayo🌍🔰 (@Mario9jaa) February 6, 2023

In September 2022, Ahmed Lawan said he accepted the court ruling which affirmed Bashir Machina as the true candidate and won’t appeal. Nigerians were joyous, even for a disastrous party like APC. Little did we know, he had other plans. — Rinu Oduala 🔥🔫 (@SavvyRinu) February 6, 2023

This judgement is a clear case of wicked Machination against Machina by a highly mercantile supreme court of Nigeria pic.twitter.com/1LLRP4zP42 — Hon Dino ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐🇳🇬💎 (@Dinokaysman) February 6, 2023

Sen. President Lawan didn't buy senatorial form but he's won Machina at the supreme court. How's this even possible, on what grounds was the judgement passed? — Bigwig Austin™💎 (@aai_austin) February 6, 2023

Hon. Machina was clearly robbed. There is no doubt about that. Ahmed Lawan didn’t participate in the primaries that produced Hon. Machina yet the Supreme Court declared him authentic candidate. Our judicial system continues to retrogress. — Mr. El-Bonga (@el_bonga) February 6, 2023

Machina won the senatorial ticket unopposed. Ahmed Lawan lost his cabal-induced presidential bid and decided to hijack Machina’s ticket. Both the Federal High Court and Court of Appeal affirmed Machina’s victory. How did the Supreme Court get so compromised? This is barbaric! — Pastor Who (@Marvy_olu) February 6, 2023

Lawan didn't participate in Senate primary but the Supreme Court just affirmed his candidature against Primary-produced Machina. The court technically just approved the nonsense placeholder of a thing. An unreasonable precedent has been set. — Premier (@SodiqTade) February 6, 2023

This is what Lawan and the judges of the Supreme Court did to Machina pic.twitter.com/AJd4rwrXE5 — Nero (@Nero365) February 6, 2023

…By Hamsat Rashid

