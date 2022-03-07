SocialMediaTrends: #JusticeForBamise – how Nigerians are reacting to demise of Lagos BRT passenger

Nigerians on social media are demanding justice for a Lagos-based lady, Miss Oluwabamise Ayanwola, who was found dead after being declared missing for days.

Ripples Nigeria had earlier reported the disappearance of the 22-year-old who was said to be returning to Ota from Ajah on Saturday, February 26, when she boarded a Lagos Bus Rapid Transport (BRT) vehicle en route Oshodi from Chevron bus stop at about 7pm.

Sensing danger as the bus did not pick any other passenger at subsequent bus stops, Oluwabamise reportedly engaged a friend via WhatsApp voice notes.

The voice notes indicated that the bus driver said he liked Oluwabamise and asked for her name and other details. She, however told her friend to pray for her as she became suspicious of the bus driver.

But the Lagos State Police spokesman Adekunle Ajisebutu in a statement on Monday confirming the death of Oluwabamise, disclosed that her corpse was found lying on Carter Bridge by Ogogoro community in Lagos Island. It stated that her corpse had been deposited at the morgue of the Mainland Hospital, Yaba, for autopsy.

The unfortunate incident sparked a demand for Justice as thousands of Nigerians registered their grievances with the #JusticeForBamise hashtag.

Many decried the troubling spate of insecurity in Nigeria, especially those targeted at young women.

The attendant cry for justice was followed with a call for the culprits to be brought to book.

Meanwhile, the BRT driver in connection with the death of Oluwabamise Ayanwola has been arrested, the Lagos State Police Command confirmed in another statement.

The sad event follows the death of a 600 level student of the University of Benin, Susan Oboh who was allegedly shot dead at her residence in Osasogie, Edo State, by unknown assailants.

Here’s are some reactions from the online space:

