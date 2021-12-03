SocialMediaTrends: #JusticeforSylvester – how Nigerians reacted to death of Dowen college student

The unfortunate death of a 12-year-old student of Dowen college, Sylvester Oromoni Jnr., has attracted reactions on social media as Nigerians demand justice for the deceased.

In a viral video, Oromoni Jnr. was seen in pain with his teeth stained in blood and his lips swollen.

According to a Twitter report by the boy’s cousin, Perry Oromoni @perrisonoromoni, Sylvester was beaten to death by older students for refusing to join a cult group.

However, the management of the school debunked this claim in a statement, saying that he was injured while playing football and later treated by the college medical team.

Reacting to this statement, the deceased’s cousin went further to release videos and photos as evidence against the school.

Meanwhile, the Lagos state government on Friday has ordered the indefinite shutdown of Dowen college, pending the outcome of the investigation into the death of Sylvester Oromoni.

While Nigerians commended the state government for the action, they added that there was still much to be done for justice to be served.

Many reactions have surfaced under the trend #JusticeforSlyvester

By Ijeoma Ilekanachi

