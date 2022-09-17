Connect with us

SocialMediaTrends: #JusticeForUmmita – Nigerians react to murder of Kano lady by Chinese man

1 min ago

Nigerians have taken to social media apparently to lament the gruesome murder of a 23-year-old Nigerian who was killed by her Chinese lover.

The deceased identified as Ummukulsum Sani Buhari was killed at Janbulo Quarters in Gwale Local Government Area of Kano State on Friday night.

Ummukulsum also known as Ummita was a graduate of Agriculture Science from Kampala University in Uganda, and a member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Sokoto.

Ripples Nigeria understands that she had a relationship with the Chinese man identified as Mr. Geng for about two years before settling for another man within the city.

The bereaved mother while narrating the unfortunate ordeal said:

“She was my daughter; he (the Chinese man) always comes around wanting to see her and she has been refusing.

“This time around when he came, he kept knocking on the door. When I was fed up with him hitting the door loudly, I opened the door and he pushed me aside and got in and started stabbing her with a knife.”

The shocking news has since been reported to the police force and has taken social media users aback.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

…By Hamzat Rasheed

