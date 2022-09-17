SocialMediaTrends: #JusticeForUmmita – Nigerians react to murder of Kano lady by Chinese man

Nigerians have taken to social media apparently to lament the gruesome murder of a 23-year-old Nigerian who was killed by her Chinese lover.

The deceased identified as Ummukulsum Sani Buhari was killed at Janbulo Quarters in Gwale Local Government Area of Kano State on Friday night.

Ummukulsum also known as Ummita was a graduate of Agriculture Science from Kampala University in Uganda, and a member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Sokoto.

Ripples Nigeria understands that she had a relationship with the Chinese man identified as Mr. Geng for about two years before settling for another man within the city.

The bereaved mother while narrating the unfortunate ordeal said:

“She was my daughter; he (the Chinese man) always comes around wanting to see her and she has been refusing.

“This time around when he came, he kept knocking on the door. When I was fed up with him hitting the door loudly, I opened the door and he pushed me aside and got in and started stabbing her with a knife.”

The shocking news has since been reported to the police force and has taken social media users aback.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

This is a very sad and devastating story of a Chinese man slaughtering a young lady in Kano. Good to find out that the the perpetrator has since been arrested by the authorities. #JusticeForUmmita — Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) September 17, 2022

A few days ago, someone’s best friend stabbed and threw him in the pool to die in Abuja. Today, Ummita’s Chinese friend stabbed her to death in Kano. Our enemies are very close. Be careful. #JusticeForUmmita — Mohammed Jammal (@whitenigerian) September 17, 2022

Just imagine a Nigerian stabs a Chinese citizen in Guangzhou, I don’t think he would be alive for the next 48 hours. #JusticeForUmmita — Ꮥ𝓐🥷🏽 (@Cerleeym) September 17, 2022

This is Ummita. She was st^bbed to d3ath by this Chinese man. He broke into her home and st^bbed her until she stopped breathing. Our inefficient justice system has given even foreigners the audacity to perform heinous crimes in our country. We must call for #JusticeForUmmita pic.twitter.com/ygK4M7S4UX — Doctör Penking™ 🇦🇺🇳🇬 Peter Obi (@drpenking) September 17, 2022

A Chinese man butchered a girl yesterday in kano. Reports says the girl didn’t accept his love and he followed her to her father’s house and stabbed her to death. We demand #JusticeForUmmita pic.twitter.com/nRjMfVXBEP — Al’ameen 💫 (@A__yabo) September 17, 2022

May Your Soul Rest In Peace Ummi. We will fight till justice is properly served. #JusticeForUmmita pic.twitter.com/5WLB23vMbH — Ahmad (@Ahmadranking) September 17, 2022

This Chinese man murdered a girl for refusing him.

Like what is this exactly @BenHundeyin have you heard of this?.

Please this should not be overlooked everyone should lend their voices to this#JusticeForUmmita pic.twitter.com/CfIIzemeZn — Chinaza.asogwa (@ChinazaAsogwa1) September 17, 2022

Why is he still alive?? Deborah didn't commit murder and she wasn't shown any mercy so why should he? It shows how hypocrite, dumb and coward muslims extremists are in the North https://t.co/Hw81eS6Si5 — Demolito L’argent (@Adediji65528352) September 17, 2022

I am not supporting mob action. Never!

But with the way Deborah was killed, this thought is valid. pic.twitter.com/KfkqG2w046 — Odenigbo ⏲ (@Samuelikueze) September 17, 2022

I don't see anyone protesting against the Federal Government to produce the Chinese man that murdered the Northern Girl in cold blood.

Insane things were said and done to justify the death of Deborah including Protesting. — NK£M #PeterObi2023 (@Nkemchor_) September 17, 2022

…By Hamzat Rasheed

