SocialMediaTrends: Kanu’s Trial – Nigerians react to drama inside and outside court premises

The outcome of the November 10 hearing on the terrorism charge against the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu at the Federal High Court in Abuja has elicited varied reactions from Nigerians on social media.

Members of Kanu’s defence team were said to have staged a walkout on the Judge handling the trial, Justice Binta Nyako.

The action was in protest against the refusal of operatives of the State Security Service (SSS) to allow Bruce Fein, an American lawyer working with the team into the courtroom.

They also accused the judge of being biased for having conducted the proceedings in their absence, as the case was adjourned till January 19, 2022.

Speaking with journalists outside the court premises, Mr Ejiofor noted that the situation was a clear case of denial of fair hearing and the height of “travesty of justice”.

He appealed to the judge, who he claimed had taken sides with the prosecution to “rescue herself” from the matter as the defence team had lost confidence in the court’s handling of the case.

Similarly, Mr Fein described his denial into the courtroom as a “flagrant violation of International and human rights law” of the right of the prosecution to see any lawyer of his choice.

Addressing Fein’s denial of access into the courtroom however, Justice Nyako said individuals seeking to attend Mr Kanu’s trial would only be granted access after they had written to her court for consideration.

Meanwhile, outside the court premises, a rowdy scene played out as supporters of Mr Kanu who were seeking access into the court were confronted by a “Pro-Nigeria” group who accused the former of supporting Kanu and his call for the breakup of Nigeria.

The Pro-Nigerian supporters stormed the venue in their numbers, bearing the Nigerian flag and placards with inscriptions that read “IPOB is a terrorist organisation”, “Respect your Country”, “No to Secession, Yes to Dialogue” and others.

The shouting match between both groups almost turned violent as the two sang solidarity songs in line with their respective causes.

Nigerians had all these to say:

