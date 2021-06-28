SocialMediaTrends: Knocks for Abuja-Kaduna ‘tokunbo’ trains, as Omokri’s tributes to Yorubas excite Nigerians

Reaction trailed the alleged shooting of students protesting tuition hike at the Kaduna College of Education, Gidan Waya Jema’a, Kaduna on Monday.

Students of the state-owned institution had staged a protest decrying the indiscriminate hike in fees but met stiff resistance from security operatives who attempted to disperse them forcefully.

At least two protesters were reportedly killed while others suffered gunshot wounds.

Confirming the incident, the National President of the Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Sunday Asefon, stated that two students were indeed killed while another was shot.

The development comes days after the Kaduna state government banned students of the Kaduna State University (KASU) from protesting against increment in tuition fees or risk expulsion from the institution.

Nigerians on social media have frowned at the development and are calling out the Nasir el-Rufai government once again for infringing on the rights of citizens to peaceful protests.

Nigerians are also reacting to videos making the rounds, of passengers aboard the Abuja-Kaduna train found stranded in Dutse after the vehicle suffered a mechanical fault on Monday.

The train reportedly took off from the Rigasa Station in Kaduna but stopped few minutes into the two and half hours journey.

Although operators of the train service have claimed that a rescue locomotive was sent to pick the travellers, some passengers alleged that they spent about three hours before they were moved from the location.

Here’s what Nigerians had to say about the development:

Reno Omokri

A social media post by a former aide to Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri has won the hearts of many Netizens recently.

In the post titled “Tribute to the Yoruba”, Reno debunked assumptions that the Yorubas were successful due to their “thirst for education” and noted that their “culture of respect” was the underlying reason for their successes so far.

He noted that the cultural symbol has opened doors that education cannot open for those of the ethnic extraction.

“Their [Yoruba] culture is often mistaken for what it is not by others who do not understand them as a people. What some people ignorantly call cowardice or sycophancy is stooping to conquer. It is both a military and diplomatic strategy,” Omokri wrote.

He further appreciated their ability to uphold aspects of their culture even in diaspora and noted that the Yorubas were “the most progress Black people on the face of the planet earth”.

The write-up, since it was posted on Sunday evening, has continued to receive tons of reactions from Nigerians.

Burna Boy

Fans have showered accolades on Grammy award winner, Burna Boy, who became the first African artist to bag three BET nominations and win consecutively.

He beat fellow Nigerian musician, Wizkid and Tanzania’s Diamond Platnumz to win Best International Act Award in the 2021 BET Awards.

The “On the Low” crooner upon receiving his award with his mum by his side decided to teach the white audience Nigerian pidgin English before leaving the stage; a gesture that had fans gushing over the music act.

Here’s how Nigerians responded to Burna’s win:

