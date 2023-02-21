Connect with us

SocialMediaTrends: Knocks for Aisha Buhari over fake news, Paul Adefarasin also under fire

2 hours ago

Aisha Buhari trended on social media after a post appeared on her Facebook and Instagram pages claiming that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) had instructed deposit money banks to gather the old N500 and N1000 notes.

With the account having over half a million followers on Instagram, the post quickly spread like wildfire with many heaving sighs of relief over naira scarcity.

Ripples Nigeria had reported how Nigerians reacted to the naira scarcity that spurred protests ravaging the nation.

In a quick twist, Aisha said that the post was the work of thieves who may have gained access to her account, and she ordered its removal.

Denying the post, the First Lady wrote, “DISCLAIMER! DISCLAIMER!! It has come to my attention that a certain fake news was posted on my social media handle, Instagram which also directly connects to my Facebook page, earlier this morning. I have since directed that it should be deleted.”

Quite interestingly, the statement from Aisha was also refuted by the apex bank, and also pledged to detain those responsible for its propagation.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

Read Also: SocialMediaTrends: More on MC Oluomo & why Bayo Onanuga is in spotlight

Paul Adefarasin under fire

In another trending event, just before the 2023 presidential election, Paul Adefarasin, senior pastor of the House on the Rock, explained why he would not officially back or endorse any presidential contender.

Adefarasin has come under heavy criticism after asserting that he could only offer Nigerians advice regarding the type of candidate to support in the next elections.

Later in the evening on Tuesday Pastor Adefarasin reiterated his position and advised his followers to be ‘wise’ in their decision.

Social media users came heavy on the pastor after fellow clergymen like Apostle Suleman, Christ Embassy’s Chris Oyakhilome, Dunamis’ Pastor Paul Eneche, and others have all aligned with the candidature of Peter Obi.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

…By Hamsat Rashid

Join the conversation

Opinions

