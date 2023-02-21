SocialMediaTrends: Knocks for Aisha Buhari over fake news, Paul Adefarasin also under fire

Aisha Buhari trended on social media after a post appeared on her Facebook and Instagram pages claiming that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) had instructed deposit money banks to gather the old N500 and N1000 notes.

With the account having over half a million followers on Instagram, the post quickly spread like wildfire with many heaving sighs of relief over naira scarcity.

Ripples Nigeria had reported how Nigerians reacted to the naira scarcity that spurred protests ravaging the nation.

In a quick twist, Aisha said that the post was the work of thieves who may have gained access to her account, and she ordered its removal.

Denying the post, the First Lady wrote, “DISCLAIMER! DISCLAIMER!! It has come to my attention that a certain fake news was posted on my social media handle, Instagram which also directly connects to my Facebook page, earlier this morning. I have since directed that it should be deleted.”

Quite interestingly, the statement from Aisha was also refuted by the apex bank, and also pledged to detain those responsible for its propagation.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

💥‼️🚨Listen to Aisha Buhari! A lady that is supposed to be a grandmother blatantly lying ( moral decadence )

IKE-GWURU#TinubuInLagos Hausa Osibanjo #VoteLP2023 Corn Kante Naira Marley Dayo zidane First Lady Rivers State Tonye Cole Teslim Balogun Stadium suspended Peter Obi of pic.twitter.com/3i8MyA0Yrf — SirOdue (@Sirodue1) February 21, 2023

Aisha Buhari: I was hacked, this will be the first and last time it’s happens pic.twitter.com/deckJboyY4 — Engr. El Nasrino (@elNasrino) February 21, 2023

I’ll like to know what is going through Aisha Buhari’s mind right now & why she is doing what she is doing. I was told that she’d removed the post on the Naira issue & I checked it out. She had but she looks like a troubled wife @ the moment. Is President Buhari abusing her too? pic.twitter.com/fTx5wTflNL — Dele Olawanle (@dolawanle) February 21, 2023

Aisha Buhari, wife of President Buhari, is part of the APC cabal who want the return of the old N500 and N1000 note for the purpose of vote buying. She is pilling pressures on her husband to allow the old Naira notes continue, assuring some APC leaders her husband would cave in! pic.twitter.com/dNIkpGudXj — Jackson Ude (@jacksonpbn) February 21, 2023

The Wife of the President, Nigeria’s 1st Lady, the assumed closest person to the President, Mrs Aisha Buhari came on social media and posted FAKE NEWS against the CBN. I’m shocked! — Hon Henry Shield (@HonShield) February 21, 2023

One unrecognized journalist in Nigeria is Aisha Buhari, the wife of our president. I picked this from her Instagram page this morning. This woman😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/qI3noCy8ki — Dele Olawanle (@dolawanle) February 21, 2023

Aisha Buhari debunking the Cbn statement posted earlier. Claims her account was hacked pic.twitter.com/Qn4h7XolNo — Deborah Tolu-Kolawole GenZ (@DeborahToluwase) February 21, 2023

I raise hand for Aisha Buhari ooh🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/tlPpBURgtt — Anti-Agbado! (@Oserume1) February 21, 2023

When President Buhari said he doesn’t know which party his wife belongs to, we all thought he was joking Aisha Buhari must remain in the Kitchen and in the other room, no room for sharing fake news! — Abdul-Aziz Na'ibi Abubakar (@jrnaib2) February 21, 2023

Read Also: SocialMediaTrends: More on MC Oluomo & why Bayo Onanuga is in spotlight

Paul Adefarasin under fire

In another trending event, just before the 2023 presidential election, Paul Adefarasin, senior pastor of the House on the Rock, explained why he would not officially back or endorse any presidential contender.

Adefarasin has come under heavy criticism after asserting that he could only offer Nigerians advice regarding the type of candidate to support in the next elections.

Later in the evening on Tuesday Pastor Adefarasin reiterated his position and advised his followers to be ‘wise’ in their decision.

Social media users came heavy on the pastor after fellow clergymen like Apostle Suleman, Christ Embassy’s Chris Oyakhilome, Dunamis’ Pastor Paul Eneche, and others have all aligned with the candidature of Peter Obi.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

Pastor Paul Adefarasin and others like him who have been attacked by the mob should not take anything they say seriously. It’s all founded on blackmail. Just by declaring for their candidate, they’d swallow every word. In fact, you don’t even need to declare. Just tease them pic.twitter.com/lYzPUegvjD — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) February 21, 2023

Pastor Paul Adefarasin's pockets are filled with corn🌽, but his congregation is OBIdient. And in order not to annoy the congregation, he passes his CORNfused message to them in parables with an aim to tactically convert a good number of them to corn eaters. Smart by half. pic.twitter.com/4HrddbFF0j — Will E. (@PEC_Concepts) February 20, 2023

Bishop Oyedepo did not stand on the fence, Pastor Paul Eneche did not stand on the fence. But Paul Adefarasin is telling his Congregation to allow Saul one more time. What kind of human being are you? — Uncle Charles (@UncleCCA) February 20, 2023

Pastor Paul Adefarasin said Saul will come before David So what is Buhari? Pharaoh? Herod? Ahab? Even if God is choosing for us, why should Nigerians deserve bad leaders? When Saul messed up and disobeyed, his kingdom was taken from him and David came in. Buhari has messed up… https://t.co/3uSrkGwNTe — Samuel Ajayi 🇳🇬🗣️🌐 (@SamdGreat01) February 20, 2023

Pastor Paul Adefarasin, come outside!! pic.twitter.com/uzACUah3r0 — Aji Bussu Onye Mpiawa azụ 🇨🇮 (@AfamDeluxo) February 21, 2023

In 2014 RCCG led a march against Jonathan cos they wanted Buhari with the hope that Osinbajo will take over in 2023. Four days to the polls with one viable Christian on the ballot named Peter Obi they're suddenly quiet. Pastor Paul Adefarasin is telling us to vote Saul. Frauds!! pic.twitter.com/WNbDHyGV0b — BiBi Baby Boy (@escobless) February 21, 2023

Imagine Pastor Paul Adefarasin preaching the parable of Saul to these people. May God's Judgement befall anyone supporting the OPPRESSOR. pic.twitter.com/CKLyH3eXmI — Darey (@dreyinker) February 21, 2023

I don’t have a problem with Pastor Paul Adefarasin’s ‘wise’ parable – I have a problem with his cowardice & his confirmation of the practice of end time pastors who intentionally misinterprete the Bible for their own selfish reasons Again, I rate Qudus more, he is not a coward pic.twitter.com/EimlFKbxBG — Service Culture Evangelist #VoteLP (@PrisciliaAmadi) February 20, 2023

Friends, you have kept me busy with your tweets, posts, and comments. Though many are harsh, I appreciate your feedback and I still want to take a minute to share my stance with you again, in the hope that you may gain a clearer understanding. — Paul Adefarasin (@pauladefarasin) February 21, 2023

…By Hamsat Rashid

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now