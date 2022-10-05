SocialMediaTrends: Knocks for APC women leader after controversial interview & other stories

Lagos State All Progressives Congress Women Leader, Jumoke Okoya-Thomas, has been trending over a statement she made during a TV appearance on Wednesday.

Okoya-Thomas while on the show indicted the supporters of the Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi, of embarking on a campaign of calumny against other political opponents.

“One thing I like about Atiku is that he does not embark on this campaign of calumny like Obidients,” she said.

She also said that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu will return to Nigeria in the next 48 hours.

The statement which apparently did not go well with some viewers, has been generating reactions.

See how Nigerians reacted:

Watching Jumoke Okoya-Thomas today on the Arise tv shows clearly how women play their own politics, too much emotions. She can't hide the frustrations they're getting from the obidients. Her neck was further pressed harder by Rufai🤣🤣😂🤣 — Okekearu Obinna (@okekearu_obinna) October 5, 2022

Jumoke Okoya Thomas carry her question and answer come that arise tv…nothing concern her if it's in line with what Rufia and Ruben are asking her…. you built hospital and you don't know the name. pic.twitter.com/VhPheQFjRL — Just One Day (@Emmy_Wise10) October 5, 2022

1. Dear Jumoke Okoya- Thomas,It’s a shame that you have sold your soul for temporary pleasure not caring about women and maternal health as you claim you do. I am beyond shocked that a woman and a mother would be as insensitive as you on National TV — Tochy Udunwa (@tochy_udunwa) October 5, 2022

This interview with Jumoke Okoya-Thomas has turned to a circus. Madam unintentionally divulged, "even little me, when I'm not well, I run out of the country." Dr. Abati: are you confirming that Asiwaju is not well? Madam starts clapping & dancing on her seat!☺#CollectYourPVC — Spotlight on #PeterObi2023 #Obidatti023 (@Spotlight_Abby) October 5, 2022

Jumoke Okoya-Thomas is on @ARISEtv quarreling with herself, not answering questions thrown at her & fighting war with structureless Obidients. So much emotions, no single substance or intelligence. A 3 time house of Rep member n APC woman leader says she is not a politician😂 — Thomas NOT Sankara (@Isidore0001) October 5, 2022

Please can someone make sense out of Mrs. Jumoke Okoya Thomas response to Rufai's question on maternal mortality rate in Nigeria. This woman is just so d…b — John Chikaodinaka (@JChikaodinaka) October 5, 2022

You people should come and carry your Mummy Jumoke Okoya-thomas. Her surname didn't deserve all that embarrassment oh. You people will just embarrass yourselves on national TV unprovoked. You will start taking out your bitterness on Rufai.

Is he d one that made u incompetent? — Femi Shelby (@FemiDenning) October 5, 2022

Mrs Jumoke Okoya Thomas just said on Arise TV that her Principal Candidate is in UK holding a meeting, Mr Rufai please press her neck for me. — just_oluwaseun (@OluwaseunGarub1) October 5, 2022

When you watch people like that disgrace of a human being, Jumoke Okoya Thomas on Arise TV, you get to understand why APC attracts the worst of us. Uncouth, illiterate, bigoted and narcissistic. Perfect for a leadership role in a party filled with deranged and dangerous people. — No one (Pilot by Affidavit) (@ilynem) October 5, 2022

Bauchi

The supporters of the Presidential Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar along with the vice presidential candidate of his party, Ifeanyi Okowa pulled a mammoth crowd as they welcomed thousands of defectors from the All Progressives Congress (APC) into their party.

The supporters on Wednesday welcomed the ex-APC members in Bauchi state.

The Bauchi State governor, Senator Bala Mohammed, who recently lost his elder brother Bappa Mohammed, welcomed Atiku and others in a mega rally held in Bauchi stadium on Wednesday.

Videos making the rounds showing the supporters on branded shirts have been generating reactions on social media.

See how Nigerians reacted:

I am excited to be in Bauchi State for the Northeast Consultative Meeting. -AA #AtikuInBauchi pic.twitter.com/aPv5uBynGN — Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) October 5, 2022

The atmosphere in Bauchi is Articulated. This state will deliver, 100% for PDP. #AtikuInBauchi pic.twitter.com/pLNtc3SaUk — AAConnect2023⭐ (@SWAtiku2023) October 5, 2022

We are just testing the Microphone. Campaign never start yet. @atiku Abubakar in Bauchi today. pic.twitter.com/5GdvAyUXNF — Abban Atiku (@abbalala3) October 5, 2022

This is the true definition of "crowd". Alh Atiku Abubakar is the man to beat come 2023. The crowd in Bauchi today is a proof of what's to come in the proper presidential campaigns. The Atiku/Okowa mandate has come to stay!!!#AtikuMandate2023 pic.twitter.com/RW2Uf3lsJs — Atiku Mandate Movement (AMM) (@MandateOfAtiku) October 5, 2022

No we are Voting for Atiku..ask Bauchi People.. https://t.co/Rljxq4sVUi — Anthony Ehilebo (@AnthonyEhilebo) October 5, 2022

Teacher’s Day

Nigerians have taken to social media to join top global organisations in celebrating this year’s Teachers Day on Wednesday.

According to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), the tag for 2022’s celebration is “Education is key for achieving the global goals and teachers are key for achieving inclusive, quality education and a better future for all.”

Nigerians have also joined others worldwide to celebrate their teachers in various ways.

Happy Teachers Day to all the teachers in Nigeria who continue to go above & beyond for their students. Thank you for giving your very best! pic.twitter.com/8O2GCx13d6 — Folawe Omikunle (@FolaweOmikunle) October 5, 2022

Happy Teachers' Day Mr. Oyegbile.🤩 Thank you for giving your all to education and not giving up on the lives you've impacted and are still impacting. Nigeria is blessed to have you as a Christian Educator, Dad. I pray God to keep blessing you with the knowledge and wisdom to pic.twitter.com/HDkO1SxJpa — Nínúolúwanimotínṣọlá❤️ (@Aphoenix_Ninu) October 5, 2022

Happy teachers day to all wonderful teachers across Nigeria. God bless y'all. — MANUEL VWEDE 👑 (@manuelvwede) October 5, 2022

Happy teachers day to all Corp members around Nigeria who are impacting acquired knowledge to the next Blessed Generation

God Bless our labour. God Bless our parents too pic.twitter.com/v92KOIX8JC — RHODA (@Oyideya) October 5, 2022

Teachers are Godsent to help build men and women. I just got off teaching a class of 5-6 year olds “verbs”. Omo, it was not easy🤣. We must continue to give respect that is due to teachers. Happy Teachers Day to teachers all across Nigeria and Africa👏🏾👏🏾 — HENRY Okelue 🇳🇬 (@4eyedmonk) October 5, 2022

To all the teachers that have impacted my life and taught me, grooming me, I say THANK YOU. Happy Teachers Day.#TeachersDay #Nigeria #Canada pic.twitter.com/tTAmrSDau2 — Alexander Ofuya 🇳🇬🇨🇦 (@alexese09) October 5, 2022

Today is a day to celebrate teachers for the transformative and critical role they play in growing learners’ potential. If there were no Teachers, all other professions would not exist. Happy World Teachers’ Day.#Thetransformationofeducationbeginswithteachers pic.twitter.com/GWQ4V0L1Hb — SPELLING BEE NIGERIA (@spellingbee9ja) October 5, 2022

In commemoration of the World Teachers Day 2022, I am super excited to felicitate with teachers across the world, especially our wonderful teachers in Nigeria and particularly in Ifako-Ijaiye Local Government as we celebrate the inspiring work that that they do. pic.twitter.com/Es8tattQDX — Fasusi Kolawole A. — Mr. Bachel (@MrBachel_) October 5, 2022

Happy World Teachers' Day! I'm proud to be a teacher. I'm inspired and motivated by the messages I received from my students so far. I dedicate these feedbacks to #Teach for Nigeria.@Teach4Nigeria @Teach4nigeria2 @TeachForAll @followlasg @NigEducation pic.twitter.com/OUTfpfIiwo — Adebowale Yekini (@YekiniAdebowale) October 5, 2022

…By Hamzat Rasheed

