SocialMediaTrends: Knocks for APC women leader after controversial interview & other stories

Published

2 mins ago

on

Lagos State All Progressives Congress Women Leader, Jumoke Okoya-Thomas, has been trending over a statement she made during a TV appearance on Wednesday.

Okoya-Thomas while on the show indicted the supporters of the Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi, of embarking on a campaign of calumny against other political opponents.

“One thing I like about Atiku is that he does not embark on this campaign of calumny like Obidients,” she said.

She also said that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu will return to Nigeria in the next 48 hours.

The statement which apparently did not go well with some viewers, has been generating reactions.

See how Nigerians reacted:

Bauchi

The supporters of the Presidential Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar along with the vice presidential candidate of his party, Ifeanyi Okowa pulled a mammoth crowd as they welcomed thousands of defectors from the All Progressives Congress (APC) into their party.

The supporters on Wednesday welcomed the ex-APC members in Bauchi state.

The Bauchi State governor, Senator Bala Mohammed, who recently lost his elder brother Bappa Mohammed, welcomed Atiku and others in a mega rally held in Bauchi stadium on Wednesday.

Videos making the rounds showing the supporters on branded shirts have been generating reactions on social media.

See how Nigerians reacted:

Teacher’s Day

Nigerians have taken to social media to join top global organisations in celebrating this year’s Teachers Day on Wednesday.

According to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), the tag for 2022’s celebration is “Education is key for achieving the global goals and teachers are key for achieving inclusive, quality education and a better future for all.”

Nigerians have also joined others worldwide to celebrate their teachers in various ways.

…By Hamzat Rasheed

Opinions

