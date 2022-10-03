Connect with us

SocialMediaTrends: Lagos market women reportedly making forced donations for Tinubu campaign & other stories

Lagos threatens to shut down markets not adhering to social distancing rules

A video has been making the trend on social media over the alleged imposition of campaign donations on Lagos market women.

According to the video seen by Ripples Nigeria, a man was lamenting to a fellow about the imposition of campaign donation by the Iyaloja General of Nigeria, Folasade Tinubu-Ojo.

The donation is alleged to be a support for the presidential ambition of Folasade’s father, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who is running under the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC).

See how Nigerians are reacting:

Read Also: SocialMediaTrends: How Twitter Nigeria is reacting to Tinubu’s ‘proof of life’ video

Oshodi Agbero

Nigerians have taken to social media to seek justice for a Twitter user @ObiFlagboy who was brutalized at Oshodi.

Ripples Nigeria learnt that ‘ObiFlagboy’ who played a major role during the 2020 End SARS riots changed his username from End SARS Flag Boy to ‘ObiFlagboy’.

He was known to be active during the protests by waving Nigerian and End SARS flags from various positions like bridges, tall buildings, and the top of trucks.

Many have alleged that the brutality was done by Tinubu’s supporters.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

…By Hamzat Rasheed

