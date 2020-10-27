SocialMediaTrends: Lagos panel’s ‘Oath of Secrecy’, Gov Bello’s interview & other stories

Latest Politics

October 27, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

Today (Tuesday) marked one week since the shooting of unarmed #EndSARS protesters by men of the Nigerian military at the Lekki toll gate in Lagos.

In honour of the lives that were lost on that fateful night, Nigerians on Twitter raised to the trends table, hashtags like #blacktuesday, #LekkitollgateMassacre, #LekkiMassacre and #sorosokegeneration.

Issues bothering on politics and government policies also got maximum engagements on social media, as online platforms continued to serve as a tool in checkmating the progress of government at all levels.

These trends recieved the most engagements:

Yahaya Bello

Twitter users called out Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello for referring to the #EndSARS protests as politically motivated and a foreshadow of the 2023 general elections.

In an interview with Channels TV (Sunrise daily), the Governor said: ‘Dear Nigerians, let me tell you what is happening today, this so-called #EndSARS is politically motivated. Whether anybody says it or not, I am saying it once again and you can quote me anywhere, any day and I will prove it to you.”

Further faulting the style of the protests, Bello said, “Why will you demand for five for five items which was granted and you refused to take it? Which struggle, agitation or uprising across the world has ever succeeded without leadership?”

The governor also blamed the country for failing to treat Covid-19 with the same sincerity it did with Ebola. He recalled that he had afore warned against accepting the “imported alien disease” which was bound to create economic problems in the long run.

Although insisting that the state had no record of Covid-19, the governor however admitted to receiving support and palliatives from the Federal government since the state was also economically affected.

Becky Anderson

In an interview with CNN host, Becky Anderson on Monday evening, Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu admitted to the shooting incident by the military at the Lekki toll gate in Lagos based on footages and evidences gathered from the scene.

In what was described by most Twitter users as a grilling interview, the governor also promised to hold those responsible for the shooting accountable. And these got Twitter users talking.

Arise TV

The Television station has recieved commendations from most Twitter users for keeping up with their standard of unbiased reportage despite sanctions from the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) over reports on the #EndSARS protests.

Falz

Nigerian rapper and songwriter, Folarin Falana, a.k.a Falz also recieved love from his fans, from #EndSARS Protesters and from fellow celebrities, as he marked his 30th birthday on Tuesday.

Oath of Secrecy

The judicial panel of inquiry on cases of police brutality, which had some #Endsars protesters as youth representatives, had a sitting on Tuesday.

A document titled ‘Oath of Secrecy’ was allegedly handed to members of the panel to sign, and it became a matter of controversy.

Most Nigerians on Twitter pushed hard against signing the document, advising the youth representatives in the judicial panel to maintain that all activities of the panel would remain public.

…By Okiemute Abraham

