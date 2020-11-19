Latest Politics Top Stories

SocialMediaTrends: Lai's threat to sanction CNN, James Nwafor 'a monstrous psychopath' & more

November 19, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

A host of #EndSARS protesters on social media radically spelt out their grievances against the Nigerian government for failing to answer to their demands a month after the nationwide protest ended as it turned violent.

Also among conversations on Thursday was the rivalry between the defunct P-square music group, as Paul Okoye lambasted his brother’s wife Lola Omotayo on Instagram.

These trends garnered the most engagements:

#BuhariResign, #LekkiMassacre, #LekkiGenocide

#EndSARS protesters called for the resignation of President Muhammadu Buhari and his cabinet members following revelations from Wednesday’s investigative report by CNN Africa which confirmed the ‘Lekki massacre’ of October 20.

The online protesters considered government’s lacklustre behaviour to allegations of mass murder and recent threat to the life of some #EndSARS campaigners especially female Disc Jockey, DJ Switch, as highly condemnable and undemocratic.

The group also went on to query the prolonged prosection of ex-boss of the notorious Awkuzu SARS unit of Anambra State, CSP James Nwafor, who had been accused of perpetrating all manner of human rights abuses and allegedly responsible for the death of one Chijioke Iloanya, whose sister (@Ada_mummyya) has been vocal about the horrific circumstances that led to the death of her brother.

Lai Mohammed, Sanction CNN

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed was again dragged on Twitter after a video emerged of him calling for CNN to be sanctioned by the Nigerian government.

His call came a day after the America-based television published an investigative documentary on the Lekki toll gate shooting of peaceful protesters by the Nigeria Army.

Minister Lai also ‘insulted’ DJ Switch who did a live video of the chaos that took place in Lekki. But tweeps reacted harshly by branding the Minister’s call ‘a toothless statement.’

#ByeBadGovernance

Young Nigerians on Twitter raised the above hashtag at mid-day as they vowed to vote in ‘competence’ in the forth-coming bye elections to be conducted in six senatorial districts and nine other state constituencies, including Lagos State, on December 5, 2020.

Psquare

Paul Okoye of the defunct Psquare group took to Instagram to drag his twin brother’s wife, Lola Omotayo, accusing her of being manipulative and controlling, in reaction to her recent birthday post that appealed to the brothers to settle their differences.

He stated that Lola, who had not spoken to him for four years would every 18th of November type a birthday message to the brothers painting herself as a saint despite the “evil things she did behind closed doors”.

Tweeps shared their reservations about the public fight and wondered why the singing duo allowed irreconcilable differences get in the way of their blossoming careers.

…By Okiemute Abraham

