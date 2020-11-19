SocialMediaTrends: Lai’s threat to sanction CNN, James Nwafor ‘a monstrous psychopath’ & more

A host of #EndSARS protesters on social media radically spelt out their grievances against the Nigerian government for failing to answer to their demands a month after the nationwide protest ended as it turned violent.

Also among conversations on Thursday was the rivalry between the defunct P-square music group, as Paul Okoye lambasted his brother’s wife Lola Omotayo on Instagram.

These trends garnered the most engagements:

#BuhariResign, #LekkiMassacre, #LekkiGenocide

#EndSARS protesters called for the resignation of President Muhammadu Buhari and his cabinet members following revelations from Wednesday’s investigative report by CNN Africa which confirmed the ‘Lekki massacre’ of October 20.

The online protesters considered government’s lacklustre behaviour to allegations of mass murder and recent threat to the life of some #EndSARS campaigners especially female Disc Jockey, DJ Switch, as highly condemnable and undemocratic.

The group also went on to query the prolonged prosection of ex-boss of the notorious Awkuzu SARS unit of Anambra State, CSP James Nwafor, who had been accused of perpetrating all manner of human rights abuses and allegedly responsible for the death of one Chijioke Iloanya, whose sister (@Ada_mummyya) has been vocal about the horrific circumstances that led to the death of her brother.

It'll be my greatest joy to see #buhariresign trend all over the world. This old dictator needs to leave for Nigeria to be better#BuhariResignNow — Goodness💡 (@itsGoodee) November 19, 2020

It is only in Nigeria that the government is above the law. These crop of leaders does not have anything good to offer us ,they have no integrity. #BuhariResign — obikoya Adebowale (@obikoyaemmanue1) November 19, 2020

Ladies and gentlemen, let me introduce to you,the gorgeous lady who has the dictatorship Nigerian government by the balls right now and she is squeezing extremely hard. Her name is DJ Switch and boy, is she switching on the heat on the repressive government of Buhari. pic.twitter.com/eWTyvZQLMX — Charly Boy Area Fada 1 (@AreaFada1) November 19, 2020

Wild how DJ Switch went from creating mad transitions on BB naija parties to running for her life from her own government. — oyinda (@_tobiaf) November 18, 2020

Nigeria Govt seeing #DjSwitch out there free doing the Lord's work must give them sleepless nights.. pic.twitter.com/A3AFOl6gQ0 — Official_Hoodlum (@RoofiedD) November 19, 2020

However, the figures mentioned here are highly exaggerated and my father never named the price for the properties sold, he only said "I have spent a lot of money looking for my son and justice. No amount of relief offered us can offset what I've spent and the pain we suffered" — Where is Chijioke? (@Ada_mummyya) November 19, 2020

I can bet with my life that Abubakar Shekau as a person is yet to execute the number of people James Nwafor executed with legal arms and ammunition. Just excavate the Awkuzu SARS station!

😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 — Okafor Charles Somtoochukwu (@Biafra_Is_Here) November 19, 2020

The fact that it took this long for CSP James Nwafor to be held responsible shows just how weak our justice system is. Now if it remains this way there will always be countless other James Nwafor. — SMBHUA (@SMBHUA) November 19, 2020

There’s police brutality and then there’s James Nwafor. That man is a monstrous psychopath. — Ahmed ibn Mustapha (@MrAfobaje) November 19, 2020

Read Also: SocialMediaTrends: CNN’s #LekkiMassacre report; Nigerian Army, Sanwo-Olu, Fashola under fire & more

Lai Mohammed, Sanction CNN

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed was again dragged on Twitter after a video emerged of him calling for CNN to be sanctioned by the Nigerian government.

His call came a day after the America-based television published an investigative documentary on the Lekki toll gate shooting of peaceful protesters by the Nigeria Army.

Minister Lai also ‘insulted’ DJ Switch who did a live video of the chaos that took place in Lekki. But tweeps reacted harshly by branding the Minister’s call ‘a toothless statement.’

Lai Mohammed is branding @CNN's report on Lekki "irresponsible" and calling for sanctions against them. A toothless statement. Arrest the CNN journalists if you really can. — 'Fisayo Soyombo (@fisayosoyombo) November 19, 2020

He insulted her? Really?! What did Lai Mohammed not say when he was in opposition? https://t.co/MPpKHOflNx — Aisha Yesufu (@AishaYesufu) November 19, 2020

@CNN has convinced Nigerians that there was a massacre at Lekki &Lai Mohammed is threatening to sanction them for doing so.He loved them in 2015 when they criticised GEJ &assisted in discrediting him &bringing him down but he hates them for exposing &criticising Buhari! Shame! — Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) November 19, 2020

How exactly does Lai Mohammed plan to sanction CNN? Rather than take the findings from the investigation and do something about it, your plan is to cast aspersions on CNN All the comedians in Nigeria should resign, we have comedy for days. The only problem is we're not laughing — Aproko Doctor (@aproko_doctor) November 19, 2020

CNN that literally fought the President of the United States to a standstill is who Lai Mohammed wants to "take action" on. Even Abacha dare not take action on CNN even at the height of Ogoni 9 execution Does Lai Mohammed really want to do this? — Morris Monye (@Morris_Monye) November 19, 2020

#ByeBadGovernance

Young Nigerians on Twitter raised the above hashtag at mid-day as they vowed to vote in ‘competence’ in the forth-coming bye elections to be conducted in six senatorial districts and nine other state constituencies, including Lagos State, on December 5, 2020.

Lagos Bye Elections on Dec 5th The Senatorial Elections will be used to select New Representatives for us. Please we need us all to find out the best candidates and choose the right ones.. We dont have to be suffering when we have the power to change it #ByeBadGovernance — Salman👑 (@NotJustSalmanPR) November 19, 2020

Vote for a person with good intentions, no go dey find party with umbrella or broom. Vote for person wey sabi our pain#Byebadgovernance h pic.twitter.com/on9ZbYudLH — HAZZANI🎯 (@badboy_travis) November 19, 2020

Please #SoroSokeGeneration on the 5th of December a by election will be held. Abeg first thing know ur candidate and please the two oloriburuku party we have, must not have a winning candidate in any constituency please RT aggressively EveryVoteCounts #ByeBadGovernance #EndSARS — iamzaddymanny (@iamzaddymanny) November 19, 2020

Psquare

Paul Okoye of the defunct Psquare group took to Instagram to drag his twin brother’s wife, Lola Omotayo, accusing her of being manipulative and controlling, in reaction to her recent birthday post that appealed to the brothers to settle their differences.

He stated that Lola, who had not spoken to him for four years would every 18th of November type a birthday message to the brothers painting herself as a saint despite the “evil things she did behind closed doors”.

Tweeps shared their reservations about the public fight and wondered why the singing duo allowed irreconcilable differences get in the way of their blossoming careers.

Psquare brothers are tired of fighting, the epistle by @rudeboypsquare is an evidence to show, if not, he would have ignored her. Lola too is tired, a simple happy birthday will be ok, not that advice with so much "!" marks.

they are indirectly begging us to settle them. pic.twitter.com/tTajcSFLhz — Core-Wreck-Shun!!! (@Austine73087550) November 19, 2020

I can never forget the day I watched an interview on local channel (e don tey o) The interviewer asked Psquare about how they deal with women and fame, then Peter started with “my wife…” then Paul quickly chipped it in that “she’s not your wife, na baby mama” I was so disgusted — Kofoworola (@kofoworola_aa) November 19, 2020

The PSquare separation did not benefit anyone. They lost brand endorsements, started making shit musics. Lost fans. Lost the Villa. Family became toxic. No more December hits. Peter and Paul are no longer big names all because of the split. No1 can say he benefited from d split. — Aisha Yesufu #EndSars (@Justapollion) November 19, 2020

The best thing to do with this Psquare matter , is to mind your business . — Ayodeji (@AyoJaguda) November 19, 2020

Psquare

how it started VS how it ended pic.twitter.com/73JHVpGaey — Sele Paul (@slik_noni) November 19, 2020

…By Okiemute Abraham

Join the conversation

Opinions