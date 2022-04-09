SocialMediaTrends: Late gospel singer Osinachi suffered domestic violence? How Nigerians are reacting

Widespread outrage has followed fresh reports claiming that popular gospel singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu died from domestic violence and not throat cancer.

Friends and colleagues of the ‘Ekwueme’ crooner made this known in a series of Facebook posts and WhatsApp status messages.

They accused her husband, Peter Nwachukwu of being a ‘control freak’ whose only interest was to maximise profit from her voice.

A close friend also said the victim’s husband doubled as her personal manager and was in charge of her phones, social media accounts and bank accounts.

A verified Facebook page for Frank Edwards fans also confirmed the allegation in a post: “So this unreasonable human being finally put off a shinning light. I won’t say much now, I’ll let the former NDDC Director (Aunty Joy) who did everything possible to stop this from happening talk first, but it still happened. We tried to stop this”.

Another source also claimed that late Osinachi sounded despondent when asked to remove her ‘terrible’ husband as manager.

The 42-year-old melodious singer was reported dead on Friday evening, in a hospital in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory.

See how Nigerians reacted to the devastating news:

