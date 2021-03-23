 SocialMediaTrends: Lauretta Onochie's 'lifestyle audit' tweet; Leah Sharibu's 'delivery of second child' & more | Ripples Nigeria
SocialMediaTrends: Lauretta Onochie’s ‘lifestyle audit’ tweet; Leah Sharibu’s ‘delivery of second child’ & more

3 mins ago

onochie lauretta

An aide to President Muhammadu Buhari on new media, Lauretta Onochie, stood at the centre of controversy on Tuesday over her tweet on lifestyle audit.

Onochie in the tweet said that lifestyle audit policy was now legal in Nigeria and that flaunting flamboyant lifestyles one could not afford would now be investigated.

“Lifestyle Audit is now legal in Nigeria. Those who flaunt lifestyles they cannot afford can now be investigated by any of the graft agencies to produce evidence of the sources of their wealth,” she tweeted.

“You can now be called upon to explain how you acquired certain properties.”

Onochie’s assertion, although yet to be confirmed by the country’s major anti-graft agencies, has since been subjected to heavy criticisms by social media users who have called for the policy to begin with political office holders rather than vulnerable Nigerians.

Ugo Ugochukwu

A 13-year-old American, Ugo Ugochukwu, of Nigerian-Italian descent carved a spotlight on Twitter Nigeria’s trend chart on Tuesday after British Giant, McLaren Racing announced it had signed a long-term contract with the lad.

The promising young driver and son of Nigerian-born super model, Oluchi Onweagba Orlandi is said to have began racing karts at age six and was recently crowned FIA European karting Champion.

Social media users took to their handles to celebrate the career milestone of the young racer who is set to become America’s next great Formula 1 hopeful.

Read Also: SocialMediaTrends: More on Ortom vs Fulani group & why Buhari’s S’West fans are mere ‘APC e-Rats’

Leah Sharibu

Nigerians on social media once again lamented the plight of abducted Dapchi school girl, Leah Sharibu who has been reportedly delivered of her second child since being held in Boko Haram captivity three years and five weeks after.

A United States-based group, US-Nigeria Law Group, who made the sad disclosure, said in a statement that “intelligence received on the status of Leah indicates that she has delivered a second child in captivity. While we have not corroborated this by multiple sources, a usually knowledgeable source indicated that she delivered a second child late last year.

This means both children were born in 2020 as the terrorists announced her childbirth earlier in 2020. We are still investigating this.”

Recall that Leah who is still held in captivity for refusing to renounce her Christian faith was among 110 girls abducted by the terrorists from Government Girls’ Science and Technical College, Dapchi, Yobe state on February 19, 2018.

See how Nigerians reacted to the development:

#FreeAlexSaab

The outcry for the release of Alex Saab, a Venezuelan diplomat who was arrested by the Cape Verdean authority in June 2020 while on humanitarian special mission to Iran grew louder on Tuesday.

Nigerians protesting the refusal of the West African country to respect the ruling of the ECOWAS court condemning Saab’s detention as illegal have also signed a petition calling for his immediate release.

The petition started by one Miss Birdie, urging the government of Cape Verde to “comply with the Court’s decision and safe return of Special Envoy and Ambassador to the African Union, Alex Saab back to Venezuela” has seen over 300 signatures appended as at the time of this report.

…By Okiemute Abraham

