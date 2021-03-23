SocialMediaTrends: Lauretta Onochie's 'lifestyle audit' tweet; Leah Sharibu's 'delivery of second child' & more | Ripples Nigeria

An aide to President Muhammadu Buhari on new media, Lauretta Onochie, stood at the centre of controversy on Tuesday over her tweet on lifestyle audit.

Onochie in the tweet said that lifestyle audit policy was now legal in Nigeria and that flaunting flamboyant lifestyles one could not afford would now be investigated.

“Lifestyle Audit is now legal in Nigeria. Those who flaunt lifestyles they cannot afford can now be investigated by any of the graft agencies to produce evidence of the sources of their wealth,” she tweeted.

“You can now be called upon to explain how you acquired certain properties.”

Onochie’s assertion, although yet to be confirmed by the country’s major anti-graft agencies, has since been subjected to heavy criticisms by social media users who have called for the policy to begin with political office holders rather than vulnerable Nigerians.

Lifestyle Audit is now legal in Nigeria. Those who flaunt lifestyles they cannot afford, can now be investigated by any of the graft agencies to produce evidence of the sources of their wealth You can now be called upon to explain how you acquired certain properties.

–@ICPC_PE — Lauretta Onochie (@Laurestar) March 22, 2021

Lauretta Onochie gotta be one of the most foolish women in the world rn

Embarrassing. — ife🙍‍♂️ (@Gorge_Diamond) March 22, 2021

Everybody's mum is the best mum in the world. Whose mum is Lauretta Onochie? — Mr Bob ⚓🌟 (@bob_ozed) March 22, 2021

Nigerians Flaunting Lifestyles They Can’t Afford To Face Probe – Lauretta Onochie. 🥳pic.twitter.com/1BTt4xB802 — Ayemojubar (@ayemojubar) March 23, 2021

Arewa Twitter and it's people are being

witch-hunted with this lifestyle audit .. Lauretta Onochie, why ??? https://t.co/lV3csDblzF — I Z U 🌟 (@heisizumichaels) March 23, 2021

No ooo my dear, shey be Oshomosomething been don talk before say ONCE YOU JOIN APC YOU BECOME A SAINT. I think say na scent leaf e been deh talk about o. — YOUR VILLAGE PEOPLE (@UrVillagePeeple) March 22, 2021

Madam Lauretta Onochie ofcourse this has nothing to do with politicians and their families, after all we know that they already steal money and so can't be checked when they flaunt their wealth. @Laurestar — NTINO, SAMUEL (MUFC) (@officialntino) March 23, 2021

watch Nigeria slowly sneak SARS back into the society — ᛅᛚᛏᚱᛅᛏ (@SonOfDApostle) March 23, 2021

Hi Lauretta Onochie, hope government will also be called to explain the source of people’s poverty. https://t.co/pmqMePlxnj — 🦅❤️ 𝙾𝚍𝚘𝚐𝚠𝚞 𝙼𝚊𝚔𝚊𝚗𝚊𝚔𝚒 🇳🇬📍 (@maazi_chinedu) March 23, 2021

Lauretta Onochie: FUNAM publicly noted they would kill Samuel Ortom and other like Governors who oppose RUGA scheme. Has Lauretta condemned this evil act including other unprovoked killings, kidnapping and raping by herdesmen? Hypocrisy has destroyed Nigeria. Ndi Uchu! pic.twitter.com/8psW1XSCCr — iBreakProtocols💧 #EndSARS (@BetaKoncept) March 23, 2021

Ugo Ugochukwu

A 13-year-old American, Ugo Ugochukwu, of Nigerian-Italian descent carved a spotlight on Twitter Nigeria’s trend chart on Tuesday after British Giant, McLaren Racing announced it had signed a long-term contract with the lad.

The promising young driver and son of Nigerian-born super model, Oluchi Onweagba Orlandi is said to have began racing karts at age six and was recently crowned FIA European karting Champion.

Social media users took to their handles to celebrate the career milestone of the young racer who is set to become America’s next great Formula 1 hopeful.

Lewis Hamilton has been clamouring for more black drivers in Formula One. Now 13-year-old Nigerian-American

Ugo Ugochukwu is signed by McLaren Racing in a long-term agreement – as a potential future F1 driver. Nigerians are still winning every Match this March. pic.twitter.com/aYkTaQhqYa — #BookOfAHundredRhymes (@ChumaNnoli) March 22, 2021

Ugo Ugochukwu is 13. If he was in Nigeria he would have never had time for Kart Racing. He would be attending extra lessons and classes for Mathematics pic.twitter.com/O140x1clg5 — El-Mohammad Omoniyi (@IamOhmai) March 22, 2021

Maybe I have talent for this sport but as a Nigerian, I will never know 😔 — 2-sharps Gee (@EnvoyofViolence) March 23, 2021

Who would have given a 13 years old boy a chance in Nigeria? Thank goodness Ugo Ugochukwu that you weren't born inside this containment called Nigeria. Go and make your people proud, to whom much is given … pic.twitter.com/iY3jsa0JF9 — Ayemojubar (@ayemojubar) March 22, 2021

Ugo Ugochukwu is 13 and will soon be getting his formula one debut

When I was 13 nah carton I dey cruise for street

🇳🇬 Nah rubbish country Ahswear pic.twitter.com/as7NyahrbG — AMU-NZE (@ogonna_philip) March 22, 2021

On this Ugo Ugochukwu matter ba, it's how all the igbotic handles are Claiming son of the soil for pikin wey never enter Naija before Even though he's Italian, he identifies as American which is his birth country but my Igbo brothers dey overdo Una go dey alright las las — 💪🏽That ISOKO Boy 👑 (@SuperMario_Slim) March 23, 2021

Leah Sharibu

Nigerians on social media once again lamented the plight of abducted Dapchi school girl, Leah Sharibu who has been reportedly delivered of her second child since being held in Boko Haram captivity three years and five weeks after.

A United States-based group, US-Nigeria Law Group, who made the sad disclosure, said in a statement that “intelligence received on the status of Leah indicates that she has delivered a second child in captivity. While we have not corroborated this by multiple sources, a usually knowledgeable source indicated that she delivered a second child late last year.

This means both children were born in 2020 as the terrorists announced her childbirth earlier in 2020. We are still investigating this.”

Recall that Leah who is still held in captivity for refusing to renounce her Christian faith was among 110 girls abducted by the terrorists from Government Girls’ Science and Technical College, Dapchi, Yobe state on February 19, 2018.

See how Nigerians reacted to the development:

It is not possible for a girl that was abducted and held at gunpoint to consent to sexual intercourse, let alone marriage. Leah Sharibu is a hostage. I spoke to her father. We still want her back even if she has given birth to 10 babies. Still #FreeLeahSharibu!#RenosNuggets pic.twitter.com/iTAN0mIpZk — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) March 23, 2021

Just a gentle reminder that

We Failed Leah Sharibu — Alabo Roland (@Roland_speaks) March 23, 2021

You just spoke my mind 😥 — Malware ☣️☢️ (@Devvyhac) March 23, 2021

This is the question on my mind. — Bodashee (@Bodasheeee) March 23, 2021

Leah Sharibu a devoted Christian.

Leah Sharibu refused Islamic conversion.

Leah Sharibu was tortured, Raped, and held captive by Islamic terrorist group “Boko Haram”.

Leah Sharibu reportedly have a second child in captivity. Who deserves this kinda treatment💔 Buhari is silent. pic.twitter.com/NiBo7xXG3P — TAILORBOI✂️ (@TAILORBOI_) March 23, 2021

If Leah Sharibu was Buhari's or Osinbajo's daughter, would she be going through this mess today?

If she was a daughter of one of our top GOs, would CAN or PFN abandoned her today? — J U S T I N K A Y C E E🇳🇬🇦🇪 (@JustinKayceee) March 23, 2021

#FreeAlexSaab

The outcry for the release of Alex Saab, a Venezuelan diplomat who was arrested by the Cape Verdean authority in June 2020 while on humanitarian special mission to Iran grew louder on Tuesday.

Nigerians protesting the refusal of the West African country to respect the ruling of the ECOWAS court condemning Saab’s detention as illegal have also signed a petition calling for his immediate release.

The petition started by one Miss Birdie, urging the government of Cape Verde to “comply with the Court’s decision and safe return of Special Envoy and Ambassador to the African Union, Alex Saab back to Venezuela” has seen over 300 signatures appended as at the time of this report.

Our demand is simple !! ECOWAS Commission and African Union should call the Government of Cape Verde, to comply with the court's decision and safe return of an Alex Saab back to Venezuela. Please Sign this petition to #FreeAlexSaab >> https://t.co/bRellyNRUN @EcowasParliamnt — KOBZ ❼ (@Mistakobz) March 23, 2021

Almost every corner of africa you turn to, you’d see human rights being trampled upon. This time around it’s Cape Verde who is denying Alex Saab his freedom. You can help reunite him with his family by retweeting & signing this petition: https://t.co/FYRZfPVNsE #freealexsaab pic.twitter.com/hWGU6MvOeX — OA ✨ (@Biisi96) March 23, 2021

ECOWAS and African Union need to call Cape Verde to order ASAP because I don’t understand the negligence and silence. #FreeAlexSaab pic.twitter.com/5thD0NDs7z — 🔞 (@tiggrr000) March 23, 2021

…By Okiemute Abraham

