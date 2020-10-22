SocialMediaTrends: Lekki shootings ‘photoshopped’, warehouse of COVID-19 palliatives & other stories

Latest Politics

October 22, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

The streets of social media on Thursday remained busy in spite of the curfews imposed by several state governments in Nigeria, as #EndSARS protesters have refused to back down on their demands.

The engagements on Twitter have remained high especially on conversations bothering on the President’s prolonged silence since the Lekki shooting incidence and other relevant socio-political issues.

Trends like #BuhariIsDead, #EndBuhari, #NIGERIAPREVAILS and #ProtectLagos were among the few hastags on the trends list on Thursday. The following trends also made top spots, thereby catching our attention:

Rip Oke

Twitter users mourned the loss of one Okechukwu Obi-Enadhuze who died during the Lagos unrest that took place on Wednesday, October 21.

Oke as he was fondly called, had made a random tweet about Nigeria not ‘ending’ him less than three hours before the pathetic incident happened.

He was said to have been stabbed in the neck by hoodlums who invaded and looted his family apartment at the Mafoluku, Oshodi area of Lagos.

The deceased who was reportedly a fresh graduate of Computer Science from the Federal University of Agriculture, Akure was a skilled product designer. Tweeps lamented how the country indeed ‘ended’ him.

Photoshop

The word got to the top of the trends table on Twitter around midday on Thursday. This was following the remarks made by Defence spokesman, Major General John Eneche on love television, that the videos of shootings that took place at Lekki toll gate on Tuesday night, were photoshopped.

Oba of Lagos

The palace of the Oba of Lagos was not spared following series of attacks on the abodes of traditional rulers since the #EndSARS protests began.

In a more extreme fashion, hoodlums on Wednesday vandalized the monarch’s palace, carting away valuables and sacred effigies.

In videos which made the rounds on Twitter, hoodlums were seen parading the monarch’s staff of office and desecrating his throne.

The incidence made most Twitter users wonder at the guts of the vandals that carried out such sacrilege.

Adamu Garba

The name of ex-presidential aspirant, Adamu Garba, made it to Twitter’s trends list for the umpteenth time this season, and this time, for a reason quite different from his fight against Twitter CEO, Jack Dorsey.

Adamu was called out for allegedly inciting ethnic and tribal division with a three minutes video.

In the video, Garba, addressing the #EndSARS protests, affiliated it with the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) movement, as he called on both Muslim and Christian Northerners to unite and restore the “dignity of the north”. “Let nothing come between us,” he said in Hausa.

Tweeps and #EndSARS protesters immediately took to reporting his account for ‘hateful and abusive’ comments.

Jide, Arise TV

The name of Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu trended alongside Arise News network after his live broadcast went viral, as he explained the incident that took place at Lekki on Tuesday night.

Still maintaining oblivion, the Governor addressed the issue of the power outage and removal of surveillance cameras hours before the shooting began. He stated once again that no life was lost during the shootout and assured residents of the state that further investigations were ongoing.

Yemi, Mr VP

Only a few minutes after commiserating with the victims of the Lekki protests, the name of Nigeria’s Vice president, Yemi Osinbajo, made it to Twitter’s trend list. Nigerians called him out for his delayed response and demanded the whereabouts of the President.

Covid-19, Indomie, Wickedness

It was an interesting afternoon indeed for residents at Monkey Village, Maza-Maza Lagos as alleged hoodlums broke into a warehouse filled with food items suspected to be Covid-19 palliatives.

The food items, which including Indomie, bags of rice and garri, were reportedly meant to serve residents in the Festac-Okota axis of Lagos state during the Covid-19 lockdown last April.

The looting of the warehouse caused a stampede that reportedly left two dead.

Nigerians have called the government wicked for ‘hoarding the palliatives’ meant to be distributed to citizens at the heat of the Covid-19 pandemic.

