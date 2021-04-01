SocialMediaTrends: #LekkiLies - mixed reactions trail US Govt's report on #EndSARS protest | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
SocialMediaTrends: #LekkiLies – mixed reactions trail US Govt’s report on #EndSARS protest
Social media reacted massively to a report by the United States government in connection with the alleged massacre of unarmed #EndSARS protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate in October 2020.
According to the report released on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 and titled ‘Country Reports on Human Rights Practices: Nigeria’, the US government stated that security operatives indeed fired shots in the air, adding that the reports of mass fatalities were not verified.
The report read: “On October 20, members of the security forces enforced a curfew by firing shots into the air to disperse protesters who had gathered at the Lekki Toll Gate in Lagos to protest abusive practices by the Nigerian Police Force’s Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).
“Accurate information on fatalities resulting from the shooting was not available at year’s end. Amnesty International reported 10 persons died during the event, but the government disputed Amnesty’s report and no other organization was able to verify the claim.
“The government reported two deaths connected to the event. One body from the toll gate showed signs of blunt force trauma. A second body from another location in Lagos State had bullet wounds. The government acknowledged that soldiers armed with live ammunition were present at the Lekki Toll Gate.
“At year’s end, the Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry and Restitution continued to hear testimony and investigate the shooting at Lekki Toll Gate.”
Some Twitter users who immediately began to trend the #LEKKILIES hastag, called out Dj Switch (real name Obianuju Udeh) for allegedly spreading lies about the Lekki toll gate incident.
The artist, who live-streamed the purported shooting at the Lekki Toll Gate on that fateful Tuesday, claimed that at least 15 protesters were killed by soliders who fired live ammunition, adding that the bodies were carted away in military vans.
Amidst call-outs and slanderous comments against the entertainer by some Twitter users, a few other Nigerians took to their handles to lash out at those disputing her claims.
Read Also: SocialMediaTrends: Pete Edochie’s jab at feminism & why women could boycott Twitter 9th of April
See reactions below:
Dj Switch is just tasting what Omoyele Sowore has been consuming from Nigerians over the years. Sis, you are a patriot. Paid influencers can't change what we saw on 20/10/20.#EndSARS
— AbdulCareMe (@Saka65528738) April 1, 2021
For those calling DJ switch names and getting paid change to make her look bad, just know the spirit of those killed at lekki toll gate will hunt you and your family.😑
— sophia (@90sSophie) April 1, 2021
Asineeeee E-rats and riff rafts with no future.
— Ada Bekeey💦 (@Keljuliet1) April 1, 2021
So DJ switch is now a liar ? What we see live on her page is a lie also ? People didn’t die ? Those who died are chickens ?
The fact that some people are sponsored to trend #LEKKILIES actually buttress the point that Nigeria is far from being set free
— S.L.E.D.G.E 🔨 (@SledgeAma) April 1, 2021
How many dead bodies were shown on DJ Switch Instagram live?
— Iyalaya (@lollylarry1) April 1, 2021
Lol… After US statement, you people paid Influencer to trash Dj switch.
I give up on this country
— Rozapepper 😈 (@Rozapepper) April 1, 2021
Fired "INTO THE AIR" AND NOT AT PROTESTERS" to enforce curfew"
Nigeria Army did affirm firing BLANKS into the air.
Your report claimed live bullets and even quoted the serial number from Libya were used.
Expected a "disclaimer" to your earlier claim of "massacre".
— Reese (@Reis_Remmy) April 1, 2021
The bullet the army guys shot at us this pics we took them after the army guys ran out of ammo and started firing one one shot they even came closer to us and one of them said guy na order I Dey follow Abeg I fit see cigar for your hand #LEKKILIES pic.twitter.com/SiaosL2HzJ
— skinnydasouja (@skinnydasouja) April 1, 2021
They want to register a #massacre that never happened on our minds, we asked for evidences they give us lies and try to blackmail us emotionally.
The devastating wrecks of their original plan are still there for us to see. #LEKKILIES
RETWEET AGGRESSIVELY pic.twitter.com/IqOgqwQfJV
— Kemisola Adekunle * (@KemisolaAdekun1) March 31, 2021
Nigerian Youths are trending #LEKKILIES to discredit DJ Switch and you think we are going to get it right come 2023?
The Lagos state Government confirmed the shooting.
The Army confirmed the shooting.
The latest US report confirmed that it happened. pic.twitter.com/YpYty4FQ1L
— Be-True (@BeTrueA1) April 1, 2021
One of the biggest enemy of freedom is a happy slave. This is one ☝️ of them.
— PABLO ❕ (@PABLOESCOBARJN3) April 1, 2021
…By Okiemute Abraham
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Why Ebonyi political battle is fierce – Gov Umahi
The Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, on Wednesday blamed the fierce political battle in the state on people’s “over-dependence on...
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
Sports
Unbeaten Super Eagles to discover AFCON group foes June 25
The Super Eagles of Nigeria will be hoping to continue their unbeaten run in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations...
Stadium Australia to host final of 32-team 2023 Women’s W’Cup
The 2023 edition of the FIFA Women’s World Cup to be co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand will have its...
Osaka’s 23-match winning run ended in Miami Open quarters
Naomi Osaka finally tasted defeat for the first time in 24 matches after she lost to Maria Sakkari in the...
Oshoala scores against Man City as Barca Ladies reach Champions League semis
Super Falcons forward, Asisat Oshoala was on target again as Barcelona Ladies held on to clinch a Champions League semifinal...
Bafana coach Ntseki sacked after S’Africa failed to qualify for AFCON
The Bafana Bafana of South Africa are now without a manager as the country’s football federation has sacked coach Molefi...
Latest Tech News
Nigeria’s Pricepally raises 6-digit pre-seed funding round. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s Pricepally raises...
Donald Trump launches website after social media ban
Former US President, Donald Trump, has resurfaced online following the launch of his “Official Website Of The 45th President.” The...
Nigeria’s Curacel closes $450k pre-seed round to fund expansion. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s Curacel closes...
Nigeria’s CodeLn rolls out remote freelancer management tool. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s CodeLn rolls...
UK startup launches musical contest in Nigeria
Swype Global, a United Kingdom startup operating in the digital technology space, has launched Swypatune Nigeria Series 1 which offers...
Chinese startup DiDi Chuxing penetrates Africa through South Africa. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Chinese startup DiDi...