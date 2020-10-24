Latest Politics

SocialMediaTrends: #LekkiMassacre on Wikipedia, Ilorin, Calabar lootings & other stories

October 24, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

With the #EndSARS campaign seemingly loosing momentum on social media, the new interest of users has been the disturbing rate of looting and vandalism happening in various states of the country.

Mixed reactions have continued to trail the raiding of warehouses stocked with Covid-19 palliatives as four states so far, have lost relief food items stored up, to looters.

Amidst these buzzing conversations, hashtags like #ArrestKillerOfficers, #LekkiMassacre and #2023ElectionforYouth, all affiliated to the#EndSARS campaign, managed to find a spot on Twitter trends list on Saturday. Tweets addressing the Academia as well as ethinic bigotry in Nigeria also trended.

Wikipedia

The discovery that information about the #LekkiMassacre had been published on Wikipedia’s website, threw a good number of #EndSARS protesters into excitement.

The protesters were thankful that the online encyclopedia captured important details and were rather explicit in their description of the events that took place on the night of Tuesday, October 20, despite the government’s blatant denial.

ASUU

The acronym of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, hit Twitters trends shortly after a statement was released on their official Twitter handle in defense of the youths and their advocacy against police brutality in the country.

Highlighting the validity of the nationwide protests embarked on by the youth, the embattled academic body, which had been on strike, proceeded to empathize with the families of those who had lost their lives in the course of the struggle.

While most tweeps were quick to call out the union for failing to address the now six-month-old strike, others have praised them for tenaciously holding on to their demands from the Federal Government.

Calabar

The capital of Cross River state trended amid outbreak of violence and looting carried out on both public and private enterprises by hoodlums in the area.

The looters were said to have invaded a Covid-19 palliatives warehouse before proceeding to a branch of First Bank, a Tecno phone office and one Value Mart Stall owned by the wife of the former governor of the state, Liyel Imoke.

According to reports, the looting went on all night until the governor, Ben Ayade, imposed a 24-hour curfew on the city. Calabar trended with over a hundred and eight thousand tweets.

Bukuru

Old Nitel office, Bukuru was possibly the liveliest place in the whole of Jos on Saturday after a warehouse containing Covid-19 palliatives was discovered and raided by residents.

#Ilorinlooting

Malls, Shopping complexes and private enterprises became a shadow of themselves on Friday night after hoodlums raided and vandalized properties in Ilorin metropolis.

The looters were said to have carried out the heinous act from late hours of Friday into Saturday morning.

Valuables from ShopRite, Cold Stone and Fastfoods around town were carted away by the vandals.

Although the reason for the crime is unknown, the governor of Kwara State, Abdul Rahman Abudulrazaq has imposed a 24-hour curfew following the events of Friday’s evening. Social media users have also condemned the act.

Adeyinka grandson, Igbo

Twitter users called out one London-based Nigerian and leader of the secessionist movement, Young Yorubas for Freedom (YYF), Adeyinka Grandson for his latest statements inciting attack on Igbos.

In the video which made the rounds on Social Media, Grandson issued a 48-hour ultimatum from Friday, October 23 for Igbos to evacuate Yoruba land or face series of attacks.

He further threatened to barricade the roads leading into Yoruba states from Monday, October 26. But Twitter users have ceased the opportunity to call for unity by tweeting against all forms of ethno-religious bigotry.

…By Okiemute Abraham

Opinions

