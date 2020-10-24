SocialMediaTrends: #LekkiMassacre on Wikipedia, Ilorin, Calabar lootings & other stories

With the #EndSARS campaign seemingly loosing momentum on social media, the new interest of users has been the disturbing rate of looting and vandalism happening in various states of the country.

Mixed reactions have continued to trail the raiding of warehouses stocked with Covid-19 palliatives as four states so far, have lost relief food items stored up, to looters.

Amidst these buzzing conversations, hashtags like #ArrestKillerOfficers, #LekkiMassacre and #2023ElectionforYouth, all affiliated to the#EndSARS campaign, managed to find a spot on Twitter trends list on Saturday. Tweets addressing the Academia as well as ethinic bigotry in Nigeria also trended.

Wikipedia

The discovery that information about the #LekkiMassacre had been published on Wikipedia’s website, threw a good number of #EndSARS protesters into excitement.

The protesters were thankful that the online encyclopedia captured important details and were rather explicit in their description of the events that took place on the night of Tuesday, October 20, despite the government’s blatant denial.

I really love @Wikipedia .., Retweet if you love what you are seeing. pic.twitter.com/1OY9PZQiDw — Ebubechukwu Africa🇲🇿🇲🇲🇳🇬 (@Voiceofthepoet3) October 24, 2020

ASUU

The acronym of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, hit Twitters trends shortly after a statement was released on their official Twitter handle in defense of the youths and their advocacy against police brutality in the country.

Highlighting the validity of the nationwide protests embarked on by the youth, the embattled academic body, which had been on strike, proceeded to empathize with the families of those who had lost their lives in the course of the struggle.

While most tweeps were quick to call out the union for failing to address the now six-month-old strike, others have praised them for tenaciously holding on to their demands from the Federal Government.

The same way we are fighting for our right ASUU are fighting for theirs too. So the problem is FG — #ENDSARS (@uXprin_e) October 24, 2020

I commend ASUU for standing against the killings in lekki..

The FG should be blamed and not ASUU You are the only Union presently that can resist the FG, pls don't relent until your demands are meant…. I stand with u @ASUUNGR — WEARETOGETHER (@BaronElias1) October 24, 2020

Do you expect them to come and lecture you on an empty stomach?,if the senators can collect millions for doing nothing, why can't those people that lecture us collect enough money to cater for their needs.

Abeg channel your energy on Fg not ASUU. — Abu~Imran (@AbuhImran) October 24, 2020

whether ASUU are fighting for our rights or not all I know is they shouldn’t call of strike now, my brain is on sleep mode till 2021 — ghøst_alamin 👻 (@alamin_ghost) October 24, 2020

Calabar

The capital of Cross River state trended amid outbreak of violence and looting carried out on both public and private enterprises by hoodlums in the area.

The looters were said to have invaded a Covid-19 palliatives warehouse before proceeding to a branch of First Bank, a Tecno phone office and one Value Mart Stall owned by the wife of the former governor of the state, Liyel Imoke.

According to reports, the looting went on all night until the governor, Ben Ayade, imposed a 24-hour curfew on the city. Calabar trended with over a hundred and eight thousand tweets.

BREAKING: After emptying their COVID19 palliatives warehouse, Calabar youths in Cross River gather in front of soldiers to sing the national anthem and chant #EndSARS!!#2023ElectionforYouthpic.twitter.com/8qAXE5oauo — First Doctor ⚕️ (@DrAtangwho) October 24, 2020

Everywhere in calabar is being looted.

Phone shops, banks, federal institutions… Literally everything. Calabar is in a total mess.

Even Mad people were released from Psychiatric Hospital.#calabar pic.twitter.com/u60jGbgEQn — #ENDSARSIMMEDIATELY (K.O) 🇳🇬 (@isaiahobadare) October 24, 2020

We in Uyo here tap into your blessing. My wheelbarrow is ready oo, God reveal to us the hidden treasure of our land mk we chop Christmas well.🤡 — aykayiee (@aykayiee1) October 23, 2020

They’ve finally found the warehouse here in calabar😂 pic.twitter.com/5apR9fNmfp — Arc. O. J. Nnanna(Oke-Ebulu II)®️ 💭 (@OJay_Jahswill) October 23, 2020

Bukuru

Old Nitel office, Bukuru was possibly the liveliest place in the whole of Jos on Saturday after a warehouse containing Covid-19 palliatives was discovered and raided by residents.

How them take climb the roof? 🤣🤣🤣Just thinking. — Shàñģmwä ❤❤❤ (@shangzkim) October 24, 2020

Someone said ‘a hungry man is an angry man’ it was hunger causing everything 😩 — harley (@harleyquinnpn) October 24, 2020

Chai is it so hard to share Palliatives? Why are the Gov't this wicked — #FixNigeriaNow (@Ebubemichael7) October 24, 2020

This shows the present situation of Nigeria, disorganization, poverty , illiteracy 🤦🏾‍♂️ — Ola ♈ (@henry_kingin) October 24, 2020

#Ilorinlooting

Malls, Shopping complexes and private enterprises became a shadow of themselves on Friday night after hoodlums raided and vandalized properties in Ilorin metropolis.

The looters were said to have carried out the heinous act from late hours of Friday into Saturday morning.

Valuables from ShopRite, Cold Stone and Fastfoods around town were carted away by the vandals.

Although the reason for the crime is unknown, the governor of Kwara State, Abdul Rahman Abudulrazaq has imposed a 24-hour curfew following the events of Friday’s evening. Social media users have also condemned the act.

Like People Still get Nerves to go and Pack Stuffs there, like where are the Police ? #ilorinlooting

Ilorin Shoprite pic.twitter.com/KSjMJHZB62 — ALHAJI OMO CANADA 🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦 (@DRealIlorinBoy) October 24, 2020

This is really sad!!! We are our problem,how will you make someone cry, and it will not take you a month to finish. And these are people who actually live on loans, how do you they expect them to live now?Their families, children, people working for them will be rendered jobless — Ayowande (@_Ayowande) October 24, 2020

This fills my heart with so much joy. I hope these guys do not even have a change of clothes till they're sentenced. — Ayotunde (@ayotunde_ai) October 24, 2020

Isn't there a curfew… Why are people still going to the mall to STEAL???

This breaks my heart#ilorinlooting #BaseOnWhat pic.twitter.com/eHUV413FjB — JMD #EndSars (@jacob_dolapo) October 24, 2020

Adeyinka grandson, Igbo

Twitter users called out one London-based Nigerian and leader of the secessionist movement, Young Yorubas for Freedom (YYF), Adeyinka Grandson for his latest statements inciting attack on Igbos.

In the video which made the rounds on Social Media, Grandson issued a 48-hour ultimatum from Friday, October 23 for Igbos to evacuate Yoruba land or face series of attacks.

He further threatened to barricade the roads leading into Yoruba states from Monday, October 26. But Twitter users have ceased the opportunity to call for unity by tweeting against all forms of ethno-religious bigotry.

Who are the 'we'? Your location says London but you're inciting a tribal war in Nigeria. We are too matured to fall for these gimmicks — HIM. Mr. Ola 🦧- 🦍- (OG) (@ulsherlan) October 24, 2020

Lol, who be that? — David (@Dayveedbee) October 24, 2020

I've not even heard of that Adeyinka Grandson of a person before now. Who are the "we" that the fool was referring to in his threat video? E be like say craze full him head. Who made him a spokesperson of the Yoruba people? Oponu apọda. — Ọ̀gá Rótìmí🔝 (@LordRotim) October 24, 2020

Lol, agreed, and he's Adeyinka Grandson of Yoruba land and Asari Dokubo of Naija Delta. Everybody gets their own wahala son. Avoid them. — HighlyFavoured (@tweetJudon) October 22, 2020

Three men

Same mission

Inciting war and violence amongst the 3 tribes Adamu Garba

Kanu Nnamdi

Adeyinka Grandson#EndSARS #EndPoliceBrutalityinNigeraNOW #EndPoliceBrutalityinNigeraNOW pic.twitter.com/sKeQ3QXWX8 — Ilorin Edibles 🔌 (@KaygoldBakery) October 24, 2020

