Latest Politics

SocialMediaTrends: Makinde’s IGR ‘magic’; APC vs PDP —which is ‘Nigeria’s best friend’? & more

November 16, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

Among few other things, the cry for justice was loud across social media platforms on Monday.

Users conversed using several hashtags calling on the government to end the ill-treatment being meted at #EndSARS promoters across the country.

One politician’s opinion was also a cause for debate on Twitter. These were the most-engaged trends of the day:

#FreeImoleAyo

The hashtag trended on Twitter in response to reports of alleged abduction of one Imole Ayo Michael whose Abuja residence was invaded by security personnel on the night of November 12.

According to @Savvymidas, a Twitter user, who identified herself as Imole’s wife, her husband was asked to dress up and follow the military men for questioning.

She also claimed that she was refused from following them and had her life threatened if she insisted.

Read Also: SocialMediaTrends: Emmanuella’s house gift to mum, Stanbic ‘our bank’ & other stories

Seyi Makinde

Twitter users lauded the Oyo State government after a National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) report showed that the state had witnessed a 26.4% growth in its Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) in October despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

Tweeps were even more impressed with the fact that the Seyi Makinde government had achieved the feat without a corresponding tax increment.

APC and PDP

The two leading political parties became a subject of debate after former Vice President and Presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar urged Nigerians via his Twitter handle to keep faith with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) which he claimed was the “best friend Nigeria could have” as the country anticipates the 2023 general elections.

Most Nigerians thought otherwise.

Read Also: SocialMediaTrends: Femi Adesina ‘a tyrant’, petrol price ‘affecting cost of garri’ & other stories

Eromz

Some Nigerians also considered as illegal, the arraignment of one #EndSARS campaigner, Eromosele Peter Adene, a.k.a Eromz who was allegedly arrested and detained last week by the Nigeria Police Force, following his active involvement in the #EndSARS protests in October.

Eromz was said to have appeared before the Yaba Magistrate Court in Lagos on Monday after he was charged with criminal incitement, cyber stalking and provoking breach of peace. The case was adjourned till Tuesday, November 17.

…By Okiemute Abraham

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
/* ]]> */