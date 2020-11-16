SocialMediaTrends: Makinde’s IGR ‘magic’; APC vs PDP —which is ‘Nigeria’s best friend’? & more

Among few other things, the cry for justice was loud across social media platforms on Monday.

Users conversed using several hashtags calling on the government to end the ill-treatment being meted at #EndSARS promoters across the country.

One politician’s opinion was also a cause for debate on Twitter. These were the most-engaged trends of the day:

#FreeImoleAyo

The hashtag trended on Twitter in response to reports of alleged abduction of one Imole Ayo Michael whose Abuja residence was invaded by security personnel on the night of November 12.

According to @Savvymidas, a Twitter user, who identified herself as Imole’s wife, her husband was asked to dress up and follow the military men for questioning.

She also claimed that she was refused from following them and had her life threatened if she insisted.

What exactly is going on?

Where exactly is @imoleayomichael been held?

Why won't they tell his family his offence?

Is it #EndSars related?

Is it govt clamp down on social media related?

Why hold a private citizen without a court order?

WHO HOLDS IMOLE?#FreeImoleayo — 🇳🇬Ushie of Abuja (@EmeekaFelix) November 16, 2020

They didn't say a word to me,I was locked up in the bed room ,by the time I broke the door,@imoleayomichael was already dressing up to follow them. They only told me they are taking him for questioning.I followed them and they threatened to shoot me.@lamar_ralph — Savvy (@savvymidas) November 14, 2020

People should get back on the streets. The govt has not learnt anything talk more of making adjustments. — Didi Mukaila (@didi_mukaila) November 16, 2020

Seyi Makinde

Twitter users lauded the Oyo State government after a National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) report showed that the state had witnessed a 26.4% growth in its Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) in October despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

Tweeps were even more impressed with the fact that the Seyi Makinde government had achieved the feat without a corresponding tax increment.

I'm not from oyo but I must commend @seyiamakinde this is the change that people desire not one party shouting 4×4 like hooligans without any result. — Karma360 (@DCounter_attack) November 16, 2020

Seyi Makinde promised his govt will never increase tax on any Oyo citizen. NBS report showed Oyo State IGR increased 26.4% DESPITE no extra taxes. But ElRufai plans to tax everyone >18 in his state- though he has not given everyone jobs. There are leaders. And there are clowns. — #OurFavOnlineDoc 🩺🇳🇬🇬🇧💎 (@DrOlufunmilayo) November 16, 2020

Seyi Makinde is proof that good governance isn’t rocket science. — Mr. Alabi of Lagos (@the_Lawrenz) November 16, 2020

Seyi Makinde is everything you guys wanted in a president… New Political head, young, vibrant, progressive, brilliant, community leader and more importantly, measurably transparent… he is a clean slate. That we have placed the argument of 2023 on tribe breaks my heart 💔 — Being Human is not Enough (@realdanielemeka) November 16, 2020

He introduced the Park Management System.

Dissolved NURTW.

it's not so hard when you have people with basic ideas on how to raise money. — PeterFromTwittxr (@1pterson) November 16, 2020

APC and PDP

The two leading political parties became a subject of debate after former Vice President and Presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar urged Nigerians via his Twitter handle to keep faith with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) which he claimed was the “best friend Nigeria could have” as the country anticipates the 2023 general elections.

Most Nigerians thought otherwise.

The @OfficialPDPNig has much to offer all parts of Nigeria, and I urge all Nigerians in all zones to keep faith with a party that has kept faith with Nigeria and will be equitable to all. — Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) November 16, 2020

Did you believe in PDP when you defected to APC and enthroned Buhari, the problem we are facing now. Sir, in as much as you have your right of political association, you lack the moral justification to this your post. — 🎙️Voice Crying Out®️ (@ogechime1) November 16, 2020

We are currently prisoners of APC and PDP, those people are not ready to make things easier for youths. Where is ANRP and other youths-based parties? They have been frustrated out of the way. We have a long way to go, long walk to freedom. — Atupa (@labby_owoboye) November 16, 2020

The worst of PDP is a million times better than the best of APC. This is a fact.

6 years of APC is worst than 16 years of PDP — ℰ𝓁 ℳ𝑜 𝒜𝓉𝒾𝓀𝓊, 𝒫𝓈𝓎. 𝒟.™❼ (@Drelmoatiku) November 16, 2020

APC and PDP can't be trusted again

Not in this life time they devil's incarnate — leapdeep (@stanchucks91) November 16, 2020

Eromz

Some Nigerians also considered as illegal, the arraignment of one #EndSARS campaigner, Eromosele Peter Adene, a.k.a Eromz who was allegedly arrested and detained last week by the Nigeria Police Force, following his active involvement in the #EndSARS protests in October.

Eromz was said to have appeared before the Yaba Magistrate Court in Lagos on Monday after he was charged with criminal incitement, cyber stalking and provoking breach of peace. The case was adjourned till Tuesday, November 17.

The Lagos Magistrate reputedly an @OfficialAPCNg sympathiser -O.A Salawu of court 4 Yaba just adjourned #FreeEromz matter till tomorrow 17th Nov on d flimsy excuse of being threatened by the presence of the media outfits Channels, AriseTv and others. @simplyEromz standing tall! pic.twitter.com/I7l0eNhaVg — Omoyele Sowore (@YeleSowore) November 16, 2020

Also, Police lied to Court that:

1. Eromosele was not taken to Abuja and back to lagos, despite clear evidence(our lawyers were with him in Abuja & video below of his return to Lagos last night)

2. That he was arrested on protest ground even though he was picked up from his home pic.twitter.com/bWc7fZVuh9 — Tola (@adetolaov) November 16, 2020

This Eromosele’s case makes you realize that they are ALOT of innocent people sitting in jail, for doing absolutely nothing. — Oyinda . (@Oyinda_DS) November 16, 2020

I just love the fact that Eromz case is not hidden, it’s harder to do anything to him with the news concerning him in the public. — Mind The Glass 🍸 (@Babajide_Chad) November 16, 2020

…By Okiemute Abraham

