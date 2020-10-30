Social media users once again descended on a few public office holders on Friday, kicking off from where they left off on Thursday evening, as they addressed issues of ‘unguarded’ utterances directed at the Nigerian youth.

Twitter users also took time to remember the shooting incident of October 20 at the Lekki toll gate, which reportedly saw at least 12 persons killed.

The following were major trends on Friday:

Mama Amuwo

The Nigerian social space was awashed with comments about Lagos House of Assembly member, Hon. Mojisola Alli-Macaulay representing the Amuwo-Odofin Constituency, after photos of her alleged birthday souvenirs emerged on the internet showing they included the Covid-19 palliatives meant for the poor during the pandemic.

The lawmaker had received backlash on Thursday after a video of her supporting the regulation of social media emerged. In her speech, she accused social media users of using hard drugs, and that it was the reason they ‘misbehaved’ online.

“There’s no excuse for being a hoodlum. Unemployment shouldn’t be the reason why youths should come out and misbehave. There is unemployment in so many countries of the world, even in the United States. Most Nigerian youths are high on drugs. They go to social media to do all sorts,” Hon. Mojisola said

I hope the youths in Lagos will treat her accordingly in the 2023 elections #EndSARS #KillSocialMediaBill pic.twitter.com/UfRlyBnS02 — 𝓔𝓵 𝓜𝓸, 𝓟𝓼𝔂.𝓓™ ❶ (@Drelmoatiku) October 30, 2020

Haaaa …no wonder they are trying every means to end this social media thing See casting of the highest order — Ìtẹ́olúwakìíṣí📷 (@Iteoluwakiisi10) October 30, 2020

The impunity of it all https://t.co/ibgyiWgypb — Aisha Yesufu (@AishaYesufu) October 30, 2020

#KillSocialMediaBill

One Twitter influencer, JJ. Omojuwa, has charged Nigerian youths to resist every attempt by the Federal Government to regulate the social media space as it was an infringement on their freedom of speech.

In a voice message which went viral on Twitter, Mr Omojuwa stated that a defeat with respect to restriction on their right to speak would be a blow too many on the voice of the Nigerian youth.

“If you do not have a right to speak, to start with, how do you even fight for your freedom? Nigeria has more than enough laws to guard against hate speech, defamation and misrepresentation on electronic media. Stand against social media bill” he said, hoisting the #KillSocialMediaBill hashtag.

Many Nigerian youths have pledged their support.

Nigerian government is just like Big brother in George Orwell's 1984. These guys legit want to control everything, even our thoughts!#KillSocialMediaBill — LuLu of Africa🦋 (@OluchiAzubuikee) October 30, 2020

If they can approve the social media bill then they should also be able to approve death to corrupt politicians and police. I think that's fair! #KillSocialMediaBill — CEO/MD of Epiphanyfarmltd. Greatness🤴 (@epiphanydre) October 30, 2020

WHO ORDERED THE KILLING, WHERE IS THE CCTV FOOTAGE

#EndSARS protesters have continued to venerate the memory of victims of the Lekki shootings ten days after the incident.

For the umpteenth time, the question of who ordered the shooting on that fateful Tuesday night made the trends as youths demanded for results of the investigations carried out on the scene as was promised by the Lagos State Government.

Lagos Govt said they have CCTV footage from the Lekki Massacre night. Jide SanwoOlu stated this on national tv. He said the footage will be made available. It is now 10 DAYS AFTER the massacre.

They hope you forget. Pls join me to ask @jidesanwoolu

WHERE IS THE CCTV FOOTAGE? — #OurFavOnlineDoc 🩺🇳🇬🇬🇧 (@DrOlufunmilayo) October 30, 2020

Buhari has no right to tell us not to protest. #EndSARS — THOMAS FUCKING SHELBY (@IgetCoconutHead) October 30, 2020

WHO ORDERED THE KILLINGS OF MY BROTHERS AND SISTERS AT LEKKI TOLL GATE YOU COWARDS?

20/10/20 WE WON'T FORGET!#EndSARS — Prinsexx Orezi🥰 (@rezilientt) October 30, 2020

We need to give them a deadline day. If we wait for them then we'll be waiting for ever. The only question is: what do we do when they become deaf to our voice? — Engr Dare (@OshadareI) October 30, 2020

Burna

Burna boy made a statement with his new single dedicated to victims of the #LekkiMassacre titled “20.10.20”.

Nigerians have lavished him with accolades for immortalizing the incident through his song which was a reflection of deep pain, sorrow and grief.

All proud of you ! pic.twitter.com/prFdNf7eAw — YOUR DAD 👑 (@Olafweshy) October 30, 2020

Nigerian music superstar @burnaboy has released a music track in memory of the Nigerians killed by the Nigerian army on October 20. It is called 20 10 20, the date the killings happened. Nigerian musicians have become the face of the #EndSARS protests.https://t.co/O0hhn7gY6r pic.twitter.com/VpNRg71E0M — Hopewell Chin’ono (@daddyhope) October 30, 2020

Burna Boy created a timeless song with 20 10 20, immortalized our heroes forever. It’s one our future generation would keep listening to in decades to come. — Iseunife The First 🇳🇬🇬🇧 (@Shawnifee) October 30, 2020

…By Okiemute Abraham

