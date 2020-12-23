SocialMediaTrends: ‘Mixed feelings’ after ASUU ends strike; Amotekun’s alleged brutality & harrassment

Social media trends on Wednesday reflected the views of many Nigerians on matters of national concern, as the following issues got people talking:

ASUU

The excitement across social media platforms knew no bounds after the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) ‘conditionally’ suspended its nine-month-old strike on Wednesday upon reaching an agreement with the Federal government and after deliberations with its National Executive Council (NEC).

According to the ASUU chairman, Biodun Ogunyemi who made the announcement during a press briefing in Abuja, both parties had agreed on the University Transparency Account System (UTAS) platform instead of the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS), while payment of university lecturers’ salary arrears would be made by the government on a different platform.

He further warned that the union would return to strike if the government failed in meeting its part of the agreement reached with the university lecturers as lectures officially resume Thursday, December 24

The announcement which brought to an end, days of online campaigns against the protracted strike action by the academic body was celebrated thus:

love ASUU doggedness, only Asuu didn't fall for weakening spree of this regime. if they've successfully ceded their leadership the FG, that would have been the end of Asuu like NLC Seems like student are not happy about this. it look like schooling in Nigeria is valueless now — 𝐌 𝐎 𝐇 𝐍 𝐈 𝐂 𝐄 🔰 (@Mohnice_) December 23, 2020

ASUU just spent the past 9 months negotiating mostly better work deals for its members. I hope these lecturers return to the classrooms as better behaved people: attend lectures, deliver better teaching, stop harassment of students and end the pilfering called ‘buy my handouts’. — Johannes Tobi W. (@Johannxs) December 23, 2020

ASUU called off strike, I'm having mixed feelings.

Deep down inside me I want to resume but deep deep down inside me I don't want to resume😂😂😂 — TOSSMAN🇳🇬🦅 (@Atose_Muhd) December 23, 2020

When you're happy that ASUU has called off the strike cus of your house chores, but you have carryovers to settle in school. pic.twitter.com/ceHSAnmJw2 — Purplethelamb🇨🇦 (@Cheeboozorhh) December 23, 2020

Me and my friend searching for our school when universities are reopened in 2021 😂😂#ASUU pic.twitter.com/N3D24sGQm1 — ᗫѦՌ GƐTSՕ🇳🇬 (@Adaugetsoo) December 23, 2020

Read Also: SocialMediaTrends: Alausa’s NIN crowd amid pandemic, ‘stop and search’ by NDLEA SWAT & more

Amotekun

One Twitter user, STUDIOCLOUD (@highfee_nonii) has accused the South-West regional security outfit, Amotekun, Oyo state branch of alleged brutality and harassment.

He narrated how members of Amotekun corps opened fire while chasing a man who was caught defecating in a nearby bush around Airport junction, Alakia, Oyo state.

He further explained how he was also harassed because he expressed displeasure over their act.

“They said I should get down and open my boot, I was just there shaking my head like “why”?” He wrote on his Twitter handle

“I opened and they saw all my photography gadgets. I explained I was coming from church and I was a photographer. They shut me up and started cursing me,”

“The boss said I was underrating them and that they weren’t the police that would take money from me… I was going to explain myself, but they kept shutting me up and asked me to enter my car and run off! People stood afar watching, what if? Amotekun now does stop and search?”

Nigerians called out Amotekun; originally created to curb insecurity in the southwest region, for a case of misplaced priorities as many were of the opinion that the security outfit was ‘infested’ with hooligans and created for purely political reasons.

Nigerians reacted:

We cant just be tweeting back and forth, give us a number to call. What authorities are you escalating to? Tag them, lets be accountable. it happened at papa area, kobiowu street, inside airport at alakia at about 12:30pm! Send a team to investigate — STUDIOCLOUD (@highfee_nonii) December 23, 2020

Hmmm OMG I nva even reason from this perspective, lol politicians and power Sha lol — PIZI (@___Menace) December 23, 2020

They are together actually.

Some of the Amotekun guys are OPC members — El-Moustafa (@Mustiloquent) December 23, 2020

I am not sure why people are surprised Amotekun is already terrorising people. Is it that many didn't see or remember what OPC & Bakassi Boys morphed into quickly?Abuse of power is culture here.Dress it up how you want,abuse is almost inevitable.Plan with that reality in mind — Babanla (@biolakazeem) December 23, 2020

…By Okiemute Abraham

