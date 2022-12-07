Connect with us

SocialMediaTrends: Mixed reaction trails arrest of D’Banj over alleged N-power fraud

2 mins ago

Nigerians took to social media to react to the arrest of Afrobeat Star Oladapo Oyebanji, known by his stage name D’Banj, who was arrested and detained for alleged N-Power fraud.

According to a statement from the Independent Corrupt Practice Commission (ICPC), the pop star was accused of fraudulently diverting monies earmarked by the Nigerian government for the N- Power project.

The multiple-award-winning singer was arrested and detained Tuesday after ICPC operatives reportedly forced him to surrender at the agency’s headquarters in Abuja.

There was, however, uproar as the anti-graft agencies failed to name the government officials that compromised to introduce ghost beneficiaries into the payroll of the scheme.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

…By Hamzat Rasheed

