SocialMediaTrends: Mixed reaction trails arrest of D’Banj over alleged N-power fraud

Nigerians took to social media to react to the arrest of Afrobeat Star Oladapo Oyebanji, known by his stage name D’Banj, who was arrested and detained for alleged N-Power fraud.

According to a statement from the Independent Corrupt Practice Commission (ICPC), the pop star was accused of fraudulently diverting monies earmarked by the Nigerian government for the N- Power project.

The multiple-award-winning singer was arrested and detained Tuesday after ICPC operatives reportedly forced him to surrender at the agency’s headquarters in Abuja.

There was, however, uproar as the anti-graft agencies failed to name the government officials that compromised to introduce ghost beneficiaries into the payroll of the scheme.

Read Also: SocialMediaTrends: More on sit-at-home order in S’East and reactions trailing new CBN policy

See how Nigerians are reacting:

Bro! They said D BANJ and some Govt officials diverted money. They mentioned DBANJ’s name but didn’t mention any govt officials. Government officials are now “Unknown Fraud Men” UFM. 👍 — Idris (@Crhedrys) December 7, 2022

Just like D banj, don’t be surprised many celebrities are linked to various form of corruption within the Nigerian government only time will fish them out for us. — Tech Guy Cody 🧑🏽‍💻 (@steezy10_) December 7, 2022

I just hope this D’banj alleged fraud isn’t true tho. We speak so much against our leaders and we behave worse than them at every given opportunity. — Damilola Alagbe (@dammydudu) December 7, 2022

When you tell some celebrities to challenge bad governance, most won’t because they themselves are into shady deals with them, but are we really ready for this conversation? Disappointing that D’Banj is arrested by ICPC for diverting N-Power funds. Hope it turns out untrue. — Isaac Africa (@isaacafrica_) December 7, 2022

INCREDIBLE…So a wealthy & celebrity musician like D'banj could defraud FG millions of naira intended for the N-Power project, an empowerment initiative meant to combat youth unemployment. Good job ICPC👍🏿 — UNCLE DEJI™️ (@DejiAdesogan) December 7, 2022

D’banj that’s already wealthy is arrested for Npower fraud. 30k that could have gone to so many jobless Youths. The problem of this country is not just our politicians. — SportsDeeva (@Blesing_Andrew) December 7, 2022

Let’s be honest, Buhari tried in some areas.

He returned 13% derivation arrears that were owed since 1999 to oil producing states,the governors embezzled all.

He released funds for LGA development, governors stole all

He brought N-power, D’banj wrecked it

Nigerians are all evil — Doctör Penking™ (@drpenking) December 7, 2022

They mentioned DBANJ’s name but didn’t mention any govt official's name.

Government officials are now immune to corruption — Martins Billion, MBA 🎓✈️ (@Martins_Foundat) December 7, 2022

Is Dbanj the "Son-tuul Pride"? Will he snitch? Was it a set-up frm day 1 should incase the Syndicate cast & his name, being a celebrity, keeps Nigerian distracted frm the real C-Boss? DBanj's name is on broadcast while the compromised govt official are not mentioned.#scheme — Unkeff (@unkeff) December 7, 2022

…By Hamzat Rasheed

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now