SocialMediaTrends: Mixed reaction trails destruction of N195b worth of cocaine seized by NDLEA
Many Nigerians have taken to social media to react to the recent destruction of 1.8 tonnes of cocaine worth N195 billion seized from a warehouse in Ikorodu area of Lagos.
The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, announced the development in a statement.
Ripples Nigeria learnt that during the raid, five persons, including a Jamaican and a warehouse manager, were also arrested.
See how Nigerians are reacting:
VIDEO: NDLEA sets ablaze 1.8 tons of cocaine recovered from a warehouse in Ikorodu area of Lagos today, Tuesday 27th September 2022. pic.twitter.com/xYGUMMZAS7
— NDLEA NIGERIA (@ndlea_nigeria) September 27, 2022
This administration must really think that we are daft sha!!
What is this lamba that the NDLEA is giving with this cocaine seizure saga? Dem dey burn evidence? 🤦🏽♂️
— Bop Daddy (@falzthebahdguy) September 27, 2022
NDLEA has “burnt” the 193 Billion worth of Cocaine seized in Ilorodu . 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/rVHiRgp44l
— Doctör Penking™ 🇦🇺🇳🇬 Peter Obi (@drpenking) September 27, 2022
FLASH : The $200m worth of cocaine found in Ikorodu Lagos , has been set ablaze by the Nigerian Drug Law Enforcement Agency ( NDLEA), following a Federal High Court order. pic.twitter.com/13XpKCiLKA
— ᴏᴠɪᴇ ᴀʟɪ ᴏnovwo-ᴏᴍᴀsᴏʀᴏ ™☤🇳🇬 (@OvieNews) September 27, 2022
Someone, somewhere, actually believes NDLEA destroyed N193bn worth of cocaine in this Tinubu's Lagos
You're daft if that's you
😂😂😂
— Olatunji (@haarchiva97) September 27, 2022
The recent successful operations by the NDLEA has shown that over the years,Nigeria has been silently and dangerously grafted into the tunnel of international drug trafficking.The cleansing operation is commendable.
— Senator Shehu Sani (@ShehuSani) September 27, 2022
Why is @ndlea_nigeria destroying the stash discovered from its biggest ever drugs burst without prosecution?
No arrests made. No indictments raised. Only a few days in and EVIDENCE IS BEING DESTROYED.
This is very unlike NDLEA. Wats gwan, NDLEA?https://t.co/3nIeqIChhR
— Solopenja (@solomonapenja) September 27, 2022
Been away from these streets since morning. Just read somewhere that thr Ikorodu drug bust has been destroyed by NDLEA.
How could NDLEA have burnt such vital piece of evidence? Does the burning (call it tampering) not contravene Section 123 of the Criminal Code?
— Dr Great Oracle (@AbdulMahmud01) September 27, 2022
– NDLEA makes a cocaine-burst in Ikorodu, Lagos.
– Few days later, Bola Tinubu visits d NDLEA boss
– Next NDLEA 'burns' d cocaine even b4 d matter is decided in court.
– Pictures of 'burnt' cocaine however is more of burning tires dan d cocaine itself
Pablo EscoBAT on d beat pic.twitter.com/men7LtcD9j
— Emeka Nwachukwu (@emeka4nwagod) September 27, 2022
…By Hamzat Rasheed
