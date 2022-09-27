SocialMediaTrends: Mixed reaction trails destruction of N195b worth of cocaine seized by NDLEA

Many Nigerians have taken to social media to react to the recent destruction of 1.8 tonnes of cocaine worth N195 billion seized from a warehouse in Ikorodu area of Lagos.

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, announced the development in a statement.

Ripples Nigeria learnt that during the raid, five persons, including a Jamaican and a warehouse manager, were also arrested.

Read Also: SocialMediaTrends: Nigerians make fun of National Grid after yet another collapse

See how Nigerians are reacting:

VIDEO: NDLEA sets ablaze 1.8 tons of cocaine recovered from a warehouse in Ikorodu area of Lagos today, Tuesday 27th September 2022. pic.twitter.com/xYGUMMZAS7 — NDLEA NIGERIA (@ndlea_nigeria) September 27, 2022

This administration must really think that we are daft sha!!

What is this lamba that the NDLEA is giving with this cocaine seizure saga? Dem dey burn evidence? 🤦🏽‍♂️ — Bop Daddy (@falzthebahdguy) September 27, 2022

NDLEA has “burnt” the 193 Billion worth of Cocaine seized in Ilorodu . 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/rVHiRgp44l — Doctör Penking™ 🇦🇺🇳🇬 Peter Obi (@drpenking) September 27, 2022

FLASH : The $200m worth of cocaine found in Ikorodu Lagos , has been set ablaze by the Nigerian Drug Law Enforcement Agency ( NDLEA), following a Federal High Court order. pic.twitter.com/13XpKCiLKA — ᴏᴠɪᴇ ᴀʟɪ ᴏnovwo-ᴏᴍᴀsᴏʀᴏ ™☤🇳🇬 (@OvieNews) September 27, 2022

Someone, somewhere, actually believes NDLEA destroyed N193bn worth of cocaine in this Tinubu's Lagos You're daft if that's you

😂😂😂 — Olatunji (@haarchiva97) September 27, 2022

The recent successful operations by the NDLEA has shown that over the years,Nigeria has been silently and dangerously grafted into the tunnel of international drug trafficking.The cleansing operation is commendable. — Senator Shehu Sani (@ShehuSani) September 27, 2022

Why is @ndlea_nigeria destroying the stash discovered from its biggest ever drugs burst without prosecution? No arrests made. No indictments raised. Only a few days in and EVIDENCE IS BEING DESTROYED. This is very unlike NDLEA. Wats gwan, NDLEA?https://t.co/3nIeqIChhR — Solopenja (@solomonapenja) September 27, 2022

Been away from these streets since morning. Just read somewhere that thr Ikorodu drug bust has been destroyed by NDLEA.

How could NDLEA have burnt such vital piece of evidence? Does the burning (call it tampering) not contravene Section 123 of the Criminal Code? — Dr Great Oracle (@AbdulMahmud01) September 27, 2022

– NDLEA makes a cocaine-burst in Ikorodu, Lagos. – Few days later, Bola Tinubu visits d NDLEA boss – Next NDLEA 'burns' d cocaine even b4 d matter is decided in court. – Pictures of 'burnt' cocaine however is more of burning tires dan d cocaine itself Pablo EscoBAT on d beat pic.twitter.com/men7LtcD9j — Emeka Nwachukwu (@emeka4nwagod) September 27, 2022

…By Hamzat Rasheed

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now