SocialMediaTrends: Mixed reaction trails INEC’s declaration of Fintiri as winner of Adamawa guber
Nigerians took to social media on Tuesday to react to the declaration of Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the winner of the 2023 gubernatorial election.
Thd announcement was made by the Collation of Officer of Adamawa state, Mele Lamido, saying Fintiri defeated Aishatu Dahiru of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the election.
A Federal High Court in Abuja, earlier today, refused to hear an ex-parte motion filed by Binani.
There had been drama as Hudu Yunusa-Ari, the resident electoral commissioner (REC) in Adamawa declared Binani the winner of the election which was later annulled and the REC suspended.
The declaration sparked controversy on social media.
See how Nigerians reacted:
Fintiri should Not talk of Morals. He and 17 out of 25 members impeached Nyako with the support of Jonathan even though there was a court injunction and in just 3 months stole 2.9 billion Naira.
He who comes to equity must come with clean hands.#adamawa #binani #nigeria #tinubu pic.twitter.com/2Q0vgEPW2n
— Binani4Governor (@Binani4Governor) April 18, 2023
Yes, Binani really tried. She put up a good fight and I was rooting for her.
I will advise she rest from challenging the election. There will always be a next time.
If at all she insist, she should go to court PEACEFULLY.
We say NO to dirty moves.
My opinion#Adamawa Fintiri pic.twitter.com/yKfHHimmtn
— Johnny (@Johnnyyte123) April 18, 2023
In summary#Binani #Adamawa pic.twitter.com/57XIJAu4Y9
— SOCIAL🔴 (@Abdul_Roggo) April 18, 2023
Aisha Binani should be made the brand ambassador of Desperado Lager Beer. Tooo desperate, daamn. Congratulations Fintiri. #Adamawa
— Ifeakandu Brian (@rxbrian25) April 18, 2023
Obidients are calling out Binani and Apcs rigging ooo . Not that they even have an *LP* candidate running ooo.
By now, people should know that Obidients are allergic to rigging . It doesn't hv to benefit them, before they speak truth to power!
They speak against tyranny………
— Charly Boy Area Fada 1 (@AreaFada1) April 18, 2023
What will Aisha Binani do with the acceptance speech now?
— Rinu Oduala 🔥🔫 (@SavvyRinu) April 18, 2023
After I lost my election, I conceded defeat honorably and congratulated the winner. Today, everywhere I go, I am celebrated as a role model for Nigerian youths. Random Nigerians handle my bills these days. This is what Aisha Binani should have done for our women but she missed it pic.twitter.com/xiMbMH0t7s
— Obinna Nwosu (@obi_Nwosu) April 18, 2023
Aisha Binani- The coup that never happened in Adamawa State.
Aishatu Ahmed stood boldly like a coupist to deliver a prepared victory speech. NTA was already stationed to give her coverage.
She was surrounded by people who applauded her illegal action. pic.twitter.com/k6kGKdlz0t
— President Eniola Daniel (@UnlimitedEniola) April 18, 2023
They robbed Binani of her mandate. We will reclaim it in court😪
— Daddy D.O🇳🇬 (@DOlusegun) April 18, 2023
…By Hamsat Rashid
