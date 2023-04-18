Connect with us

SocialMediaTrends: Mixed reaction trails INEC’s declaration of Fintiri as winner of Adamawa guber

Published

2 hours ago

on

Nigerians took to social media on Tuesday to react to the declaration of Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the winner of the 2023 gubernatorial election.

Thd announcement was made by the Collation of Officer of Adamawa state, Mele Lamido, saying Fintiri defeated Aishatu Dahiru of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the election.

A Federal High Court in Abuja, earlier today, refused to hear an ex-parte motion filed by Binani.

There had been drama as Hudu Yunusa-Ari, the resident electoral commissioner (REC) in Adamawa declared Binani the winner of the election which was later annulled and the REC suspended.

The declaration sparked controversy on social media.

See how Nigerians reacted:

…By Hamsat Rashid

