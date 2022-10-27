SocialMediaTrends: Mixed reactions as Momodu accuses Tinubu of plagiarism, others

Social media has been buzzing after the Director of Communications for the Peoples Democratic Party Presidential (PDP) Campaign Council, Dele Momodu, accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu of plagiarism and undemocratic behavior in his manifesto.

“Tinubu has declined in the last few years. I used to see him as a man of his people but no supposed generalissimo would ever abandon his people in the days of trouble and tribulation.

“None of the people around him could tell him the truth for pecuniary reasons,” Momodu said.

The Nigerian publisher described how Tinubu changed deputies in his two tenures as the Lagos State Governor and how he failed to accommodate ex-Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode.

The fresh allegations came after a series of social media jabs entangled Momodu and Festus Keyamo, who is the spokesman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

Tinubu is an Emperor; The President, Vice President, Governors begged him to retain Ambode and that he was doing a wonderful job, but he refused.

—Dele Momodu Dele Momodu also listed friends the ‘Emperor’ Tinubu lost, because of his character & style of Leadership. — Aikon MM-Ogedengbe (@Aikoges) October 26, 2022

Remember what Dele Momodu said. He said “Tinubu is a potential tyrant. Buhari and governors begged him to forgive Ambode and he refused”. In other words, Agbado is not a democrat but a dictator who will have his way by force if elected as president. He’s not a listener. He — Shehu Gazali Sadiq (@Shehusky) October 27, 2022

FESTUS KEYAMO FINISHES CLOWN CALLED Dele Momodu. “Funnily enough, the only curriculum vitae Dele Momodu truly possesses to even make an attempt at the Presidency is no more than mere photo ops with celebrities and the high-and-mighty in society. This is the sad story of a — OMO JAGABAN | TINUBU O'CLOCK (@TinubuOclock) October 26, 2022

Dele Momodu on Tinubu: "When he was a governor, I supported him from the distance while he surrounded himself with some people who pretended to love him. When he was busy distributing land to journalists in Lagos, I refused to collect my papers because I love my freedom,.. — Hon. Otaigbe Imadegbelo (@Imudia_se2) October 26, 2022

Dele Momodu should provide Hope of MKO Abiola’s manifesto that was copied by Tinubu. Atiku’s manifesto owner came out and no denial from Atiku. Dele should do the needful. Live issues only. — Woye (@woye1) October 24, 2022

If Dele Momodu has any iota of integrity, he would provide the MKO Hope '93 manifesto which he claimed to have been plagiarized by BAT. Provide it so it can be subjected to comparative analysis and fact checking. If he doesn't, then he should apologize to BAT/APC for defamation. — KING KUKUTE (@Ade_Nurayn) October 26, 2022

Dele Momodu Accuses Tinubu Of Repackaging Abiola’s Manifesto

…. So Dele Momodu would rather not see MKO Abiola's legacy come to pass, what a shame! — 36Kinniun Tinubu Media Commando❄ 🦇 🦁 🕊️ (@36Kinniun) October 24, 2022

Dele Momodu has accused Tinubu of copying the 1993 manifesto of MKO Abiola. He said:“Tinubu is not new to Nigerian politics. It is sad that he allowed people to copy & repackage,without tact or grace,the Abiola Hope '93 manifesto and mixed it with 2015 Buhari manifesto for him.” — Doctör Penking™ 🇦🇺🇳🇬 Peter Obi (@drpenking) October 24, 2022

Dele Momodu Said. I have just read Festus Keyamo’s response to my critique of the APC Manifesto of lies. I’m not surprised that all he could do was yell as usual without examining or practically addressing the content of my article. Unfortunately, he picked on a wrong customer. — Ferguson_Cmoore (@KarryMooreFergu) October 25, 2022

By Hamzat Rasheed

