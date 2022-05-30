Connect with us

SocialMediaTrends: Mixed reactions trail Sabinus’ lawsuit against firm over use of ‘something hooge’ slogan

Published

13 mins ago

on

Nigerian comedian Chukwuemeka Emmanuel, popularly known as Sabinus, has been trending on social media on Monday over reports of his team suing a beverage company for using his trademark.

Ripples Nigeria understands that Sabinus slammed Friesland Foods Wamco Nigeria Plc with a lawsuit of N1 billion (one billion naira) for the alleged unauthorised use of his trademark slogan ‘something hooge’.

The award-winning comedian also sued UAC Foods, demanding N100 million as compensation.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that both suit could generate as much as N1.1 billion for the comedian.

This has caused a segment of social media users to hail the comedian on the act while others faulted him, asking if the comedian had also been sued by the owners of the voices and songs he uses in his skits.

See how Nigerians have been reacting:

…By Hamzat Rasheed

