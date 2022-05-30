SocialMediaTrends: Mixed reactions trail Sabinus’ lawsuit against firm over use of ‘something hooge’ slogan

Nigerian comedian Chukwuemeka Emmanuel, popularly known as Sabinus, has been trending on social media on Monday over reports of his team suing a beverage company for using his trademark.

Ripples Nigeria understands that Sabinus slammed Friesland Foods Wamco Nigeria Plc with a lawsuit of N1 billion (one billion naira) for the alleged unauthorised use of his trademark slogan ‘something hooge’.

The award-winning comedian also sued UAC Foods, demanding N100 million as compensation.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that both suit could generate as much as N1.1 billion for the comedian.

This has caused a segment of social media users to hail the comedian on the act while others faulted him, asking if the comedian had also been sued by the owners of the voices and songs he uses in his skits.

Read Also: SocialMediaTrends: Is it time for a third force? – Nigerians react as Peter Obi joins Labour Party

See how Nigerians have been reacting:

Before Sabinus should also go and pay Asari Dokubo for using his voice over “this man!” And you are a “mumu man” before suing Peak milk for using the line “something hooge” Ehen na! Yes na!!! Abi Asari no get right to intellectual properties??? — Cross˚ (@Elkrosmediahub) May 30, 2022

Gala deliberately used red shirt, plus made the face not like Sabi’s. Case doesn’t hold water. Na only shame you make them give am something. The Peak case is a bit tricky. When was the phrase trademarked? What are the Naija laws for using Trademarked words? Etc. pic.twitter.com/WxUIvGKPBG — Chidi Okereke (@Chydee) May 30, 2022

I heard he just registered and the court is yet to give him the trademark rights, so there’s a loophole. — $Eraser 🇬🇧🎨 📈 (@Seyi_Eraser) May 30, 2022

Lol they would on average make more than 100million in 1 month. No minute pass by without someone buying gala esp. in lagos. — C O D E M O N S T E R (@AdictCode) May 30, 2022

Sabinus sue peak milk for 1 billion naira. Investor on a mission. 😅😅😅😅 — sophia (@90sSophie) May 30, 2022

Sabinus is a smart investor.. my guy codedly trademarked that "something hooge" slang and now he's about to get something huge out of it. — Alabi (@the_Lawrenz) May 30, 2022

Investor Sabinus when he sued Peak Milk for N1billion Naira for using his trademarked “Something Hooge” Vs Oga Sabinus when he realized a trademark acceptance letter is not an evidence of a trademark. pic.twitter.com/d6I3TDXbeH — Man of Letters. (@Letter_to_Jack) May 30, 2022

Sabinus have every right to sue peak Milk and Gala company for making use of his idea and cartoon image respectively, most of y'all asking if he trademark the name are hypocrites, how do you feel when someone is making use of ur ideas to enrich themselves without giving u a dime? — OMOTAYO Of Lagos 💥 (@Tee_Classiquem1) May 30, 2022

Sabinus is popularly known for his hand gesture, & catch phrase "Something hooge" but he didn't invent any of 'em, so suing brands that emulate him is n¤t smart; Sabinus has also copied people's skits in the past without giving 'em credit, was he sued for it? This is ridicul¤us. — Daniel Regha (@DanielRegha) May 30, 2022

I now understand why Sabinus calls himself the investor. 1 Billion and 100 Million for plagiarism. This man!!! 😂 — Nappy Blaze⚡ (@Nappyblaze) May 30, 2022

…By Hamzat Rasheed

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now