SocialMediaTrends: Mixed reactions trail Wike’s promise of support to Obi

Mixed reactions have been trailing the plea by the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, to Nyesom Wike, Rivers State Governor.

Peter Obi appealed to Wike to support his presidential ambition during the commissioning of Nkpolu Oroworukwo flyover in Port Harcourt on Thursday.

Wike, while passing comments on Obi, extolled him of having all the characteristics to lead Nigeria.

“Each time you want to campaign in the state, let me know, all the logistics support, we will give to you,” Wike told Obi.

The comment was seen as an endorsement of the candidacy of Peter Obi in the next general elections amid internal turmoil in the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

See how Nigerians are reacting:

This Wike man,

Hummmm na proper guy man. See as e dey Gbagdu Peter Obi Style.

Who wey good tins no dey sweet?

Naija must better by Peter or by force bcos @ourmumudondo pic.twitter.com/V3SE6j2G38 — Charly Boy Area Fada 1 (@AreaFada1) November 17, 2022

Wike invited HE Peter Obi to commission a flyover in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, but Pitakwa boys & girls have turned it to a carnival, in fact, a church crusade. 😊😊😊 Obi. Obi. Obi!pic.twitter.com/AQhOzWyJx7 — Spotlight on #PeterObi2023 #Obidatti023 (@Spotlight_Abby) November 17, 2022

Because of Peter Obi, Obidients have turned Wike’s project commissioning to rally 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/VgKojsDxwD — Chlorpheniramine #OBIdients 🇳🇬 (@VictorIsrael_) November 17, 2022

Government officials have been coming since last month to commission projects in Port Harcourt, but there's been no crowd or issues controlling the crowd, Peter Obi came, and Wike is struggling to control them!!! They're shouting, “Obi, Obi, Obi”

PETER OBI IS LOVED!!! pic.twitter.com/jEhLmL9cRb — SportsDokita (Odogwu ☝️) (@Sports_Doctor2) November 17, 2022

Rivers State is for Peter Obi. It was so glaring today. Wike could see it.😆💪🏽 — FS Yusuf (@FS_Yusuf_) November 17, 2022

Wike called Peter Obi for Road Commissioning in port Harcourt Obidients took it personally.

Obi isn't in the venue yet ohhh. Those with with him in govt house are more than US here .

The crowd is Intimidating 🔥🔥🔥.

Tears in my eyes 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/jnpXKbeUBl — DesignHub (@Incorruptible5) November 17, 2022

Wike has endorsed Peter Obi for President. He told him today in Rivers state that he will take care of whatever logistics he needs when the Labour Party comes to campaign in Rivers state.

Mikano boys where art thou??😹😹#ObiDatti023 pic.twitter.com/0RpUcKLXY9 — NK£M #PeterObi2023 (@Nkemchor_) November 17, 2022

